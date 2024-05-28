Highlights
- Sam LaPorta led all tight ends in fantasy football points with a strong rookie season for the Detroit Lions.
- George Kittle ranked second in standard leagues, while Evan Engram took the No. 2 spot in PPR leagues.
- Despite a drop in yardage and touchdowns in 2023, Travis Kelce ranked third among tight ends in fantasy points in both standard and PPR leagues.
As the tight end position becomes more and more prominent for NFL teams, it naturally becomes a more important part of the roster for fantasy football owners as well.
Given the rise of the position as a whole over the past decade, it should come as no surprise that the top five single-season yardage totals for tight ends over the course of NFL history have all taken place within the last six seasons.
Along the same lines, of the 11 instances in which a tight end has caught 100 or more passes in a single season, seven of those have occurred in that same time frame.
Of course, those numbers are what they are thanks in large part to Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce, who owns three 100-catch seasons and five 1,000-yard campaigns since Patrick Mahomes became the team's regular starting quarterback in 2018. Overall, Kelce has recorded seven 1,000-yard seasons.
Those seven seasons were actually consecutive, but that streak was snapped in 2023, as Kelce fell just shy of the mark, catching 93 balls for 984 yards with five touchdowns. But it should be noted that he missed two games, which allowed some other tight ends to vault past him as it pertains to fantasy football points.
In both standard and PPR (points per reception) leagues this past year, Kelce ranked third among tight ends in overall points. The top spot in both formats belonged to Sam LaPorta, who had a sensational rookie campaign for the Detroit Lions, recording 86 receptions for 889 yards with 10 touchdowns. The 10-5 advantage in TDs was clearly the deciding factor.
George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers ranked second in standard leagues, while the Jacksonville Jaguars' Evan Engram took the second slot in PPR leagues.
Tight Ends With the Most Fantasy Football Points in 2023
The standard list naturally looks a bit different than the PPR list
Given how the PPR format works, point totals are obviously much higher than those in standard leagues. And while PPR is the more popular of the two these days, we'll still list the points in both types here.
While scoring can often vary depending on the league or the site used, we'll be listing the totals from the folks at FantasyPros. We'll first provide the points from the top 32 tight ends in standard leagues and follow up with the top 32 from PPR leagues.
2023 WR Fantasy Football Points: Standard
|
2023 Fantasy Football Points: Tight Ends (Standard)
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Points
|
Average
|
1
|
Sam LaPorta
|
DET
|
153.3
|
9.0
|
2
|
George Kittle
|
SF
|
138.2
|
8.6
|
3
|
Travis Kelce
|
KC
|
126.4
|
8.4
|
4
|
T.J. Hockenson
|
MIN
|
124.0
|
8.3
|
5
|
David Njoku
|
CLE
|
120.2
|
7.5
|
6
|
Evan Engram
|
JAX
|
116.3
|
6.8
|
7
|
Taysom Hill
|
NO
|
110.5
|
6.9
|
8
|
Cole Kmet
|
CHI
|
108.1
|
6.4
|
9
|
Jake Ferguson
|
DAL
|
106.1
|
6.2
|
10
|
Trey McBride
|
ARI
|
100.5
|
5.9
|
11
|
Dalton Schultz
|
HOU
|
91.5
|
6.1
|
12
|
Mark Andrews
|
BAL
|
90.4
|
9.0
|
13
|
Kyle Pitts
|
ATL
|
84.3
|
5.0
|
14
|
Hunter Henry
|
NE
|
77.9
|
5.6
|
T15
|
Dalton Kincaid
|
BUF
|
77.3
|
4.8
|
T15
|
Dallas Goedert
|
PHI
|
77.3
|
5.5
|
17
|
Jonnu Smith
|
ATL
|
74.2
|
4.4
|
18
|
Logan Thomas
|
WAS
|
71.8
|
4.5
|
19
|
Isaiah Likely
|
BAL
|
71.1
|
4.2
|
20
|
Cade Otton
|
TB
|
69.5
|
4.1
|
21
|
Tyler Conklin
|
NYJ
|
62.1
|
3.7
|
22
|
Tyler Higbee
|
LAR
|
61.5
|
4.1
|
23
|
Darren Waller
|
NYG
|
61.2
|
5.1
|
24
|
Juwan Johnson
|
NO
|
60.8
|
4.7
|
25
|
Gerald Everett
|
LAC
|
60.1
|
4.0
|
26
|
Chigoziem Okonkwo
|
TEN
|
59.4
|
3.5
|
27
|
Donald Parham Jr.
|
LAC
|
52.5
|
3.8
|
28
|
Tucker Kraft
|
GB
|
47.5
|
3.4
|
29
|
Pat Freiermuth
|
PIT
|
44.8
|
3.7
|
30
|
Michael Mayer
|
LV
|
44.4
|
3.4
|
31
|
Kylen Granson
|
IND
|
43.0
|
2.9
|
32
|
Noah Gray
|
KC
|
42.6
|
2.5
2023 WR Fantasy Football Points: PPR
|
2023 Fantasy Football Points: Tight Ends (PPR)
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Points
|
Average
|
1
|
Sam LaPorta
|
DET
|
239.3
|
14.1
|
2
|
Evan Engram
|
JAX
|
230.3
|
13.5
|
3
|
Travis Kelce
|
KC
|
219.4
|
14.6
|
4
|
T.J. Hockenson
|
MIN
|
219.0
|
14.6
|
5
|
George Kittle
|
SF
|
203.2
|
12.7
|
6
|
David Njoku
|
CLE
|
201.2
|
12.6
|
7
|
Trey McBride
|
ARI
|
181.5
|
10.7
|
8
|
Cole Kmet
|
CHI
|
181.1
|
10.7
|
9
|
Jake Ferguson
|
DAL
|
177.1
|
10.4
|
10
|
Dalton Schultz
|
HOU
|
150.5
|
10.0
|
11
|
Dalton Kincaid
|
BUF
|
150.3
|
9.4
|
12
|
Taysom Hill
|
NO
|
143.5
|
9.0
|
13
|
Kyle Pitts
|
ATL
|
137.3
|
8.1
|
14
|
Dallas Goedert
|
PHI
|
136.3
|
9.7
|
15
|
Mark Andrews
|
BAL
|
135.4
|
13.5
|
16
|
Logan Thomas
|
WAS
|
126.8
|
7.9
|
17
|
Jonnu Smith
|
ATL
|
124.2
|
7.3
|
18
|
Tyler Conklin
|
NYJ
|
123.1
|
7.2
|
19
|
Hunter Henry
|
NE
|
119.9
|
8.6
|
20
|
Cade Otton
|
TB
|
116.5
|
6.9
|
21
|
Chigoziem Okonkwo
|
TEN
|
113.4
|
6.7
|
22
|
Darren Waller
|
NYG
|
113.2
|
9.4
|
23
|
Gerald Everett
|
LAC
|
111.1
|
7.4
|
24
|
Tyler Higbee
|
LAR
|
108.5
|
7.2
|
25
|
Isaiah Likely
|
BAL
|
101.1
|
5.9
|
26
|
Juwan Johnson
|
NO
|
97.8
|
7.5
|
27
|
Tanner Hudson
|
CIN
|
80.2
|
6.7
|
28
|
Donald Parham Jr.
|
LAC
|
79.5
|
5.7
|
29
|
Tucker Kraft
|
GB
|
78.5
|
5.6
|
30
|
Pat Freiermuth
|
PIT
|
76.8
|
6.4
|
31
|
Luke Musgrave
|
GB
|
75.2
|
6.8
|
32
|
Noah Fant
|
SEA
|
73.4
|
4.6
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.