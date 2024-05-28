Highlights

  • Sam LaPorta led all tight ends in fantasy football points with a strong rookie season for the Detroit Lions.
  • George Kittle ranked second in standard leagues, while Evan Engram took the No. 2 spot in PPR leagues.
  • Despite a drop in yardage and touchdowns in 2023, Travis Kelce ranked third among tight ends in fantasy points in both standard and PPR leagues.

As the tight end position becomes more and more prominent for NFL teams, it naturally becomes a more important part of the roster for fantasy football owners as well.

Given the rise of the position as a whole over the past decade, it should come as no surprise that the top five single-season yardage totals for tight ends over the course of NFL history have all taken place within the last six seasons.

Along the same lines, of the 11 instances in which a tight end has caught 100 or more passes in a single season, seven of those have occurred in that same time frame.

Of course, those numbers are what they are thanks in large part to Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce, who owns three 100-catch seasons and five 1,000-yard campaigns since Patrick Mahomes became the team's regular starting quarterback in 2018. Overall, Kelce has recorded seven 1,000-yard seasons.

Those seven seasons were actually consecutive, but that streak was snapped in 2023, as Kelce fell just shy of the mark, catching 93 balls for 984 yards with five touchdowns. But it should be noted that he missed two games, which allowed some other tight ends to vault past him as it pertains to fantasy football points.

In both standard and PPR (points per reception) leagues this past year, Kelce ranked third among tight ends in overall points. The top spot in both formats belonged to Sam LaPorta, who had a sensational rookie campaign for the Detroit Lions, recording 86 receptions for 889 yards with 10 touchdowns. The 10-5 advantage in TDs was clearly the deciding factor.

George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers ranked second in standard leagues, while the Jacksonville Jaguars' Evan Engram took the second slot in PPR leagues.

CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR 2023
Related
Fantasy Football Points Leaders 2023: NFL Wide Receivers
Which NFL wide receivers scored the most fantasy football points during the 2023 season, both in standard and PPR leagues?

Tight Ends With the Most Fantasy Football Points in 2023

The standard list naturally looks a bit different than the PPR list

Sam LaPorta runs after a catch for the Lions
Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Given how the PPR format works, point totals are obviously much higher than those in standard leagues. And while PPR is the more popular of the two these days, we'll still list the points in both types here.

While scoring can often vary depending on the league or the site used, we'll be listing the totals from the folks at FantasyPros. We'll first provide the points from the top 32 tight ends in standard leagues and follow up with the top 32 from PPR leagues.

2023 WR Fantasy Football Points: Standard

2023 Fantasy Football Points: Tight Ends (Standard)

Rank

Player

Team

Points

Average

1

Sam LaPorta

DET

153.3

9.0

2

George Kittle

SF

138.2

8.6

3

Travis Kelce

KC

126.4

8.4

4

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

124.0

8.3

5

David Njoku

CLE

120.2

7.5

6

Evan Engram

JAX

116.3

6.8

7

Taysom Hill

NO

110.5

6.9

8

Cole Kmet

CHI

108.1

6.4

9

Jake Ferguson

DAL

106.1

6.2

10

Trey McBride

ARI

100.5

5.9

11

Dalton Schultz

HOU

91.5

6.1

12

Mark Andrews

BAL

90.4

9.0

13

Kyle Pitts

ATL

84.3

5.0

14

Hunter Henry

NE

77.9

5.6

T15

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

77.3

4.8

T15

Dallas Goedert

PHI

77.3

5.5

17

Jonnu Smith

ATL

74.2

4.4

18

Logan Thomas

WAS

71.8

4.5

19

Isaiah Likely

BAL

71.1

4.2

20

Cade Otton

TB

69.5

4.1

21

Tyler Conklin

NYJ

62.1

3.7

22

Tyler Higbee

LAR

61.5

4.1

23

Darren Waller

NYG

61.2

5.1

24

Juwan Johnson

NO

60.8

4.7

25

Gerald Everett

LAC

60.1

4.0

26

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TEN

59.4

3.5

27

Donald Parham Jr.

LAC

52.5

3.8

28

Tucker Kraft

GB

47.5

3.4

29

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

44.8

3.7

30

Michael Mayer

LV

44.4

3.4

31

Kylen Granson

IND

43.0

2.9

32

Noah Gray

KC

42.6

2.5

2023 WR Fantasy Football Points: PPR

2023 Fantasy Football Points: Tight Ends (PPR)

Rank

Player

Team

Points

Average

1

Sam LaPorta

DET

239.3

14.1

2

Evan Engram

JAX

230.3

13.5

3

Travis Kelce

KC

219.4

14.6

4

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

219.0

14.6

5

George Kittle

SF

203.2

12.7

6

David Njoku

CLE

201.2

12.6

7

Trey McBride

ARI

181.5

10.7

8

Cole Kmet

CHI

181.1

10.7

9

Jake Ferguson

DAL

177.1

10.4

10

Dalton Schultz

HOU

150.5

10.0

11

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

150.3

9.4

12

Taysom Hill

NO

143.5

9.0

13

Kyle Pitts

ATL

137.3

8.1

14

Dallas Goedert

PHI

136.3

9.7

15

Mark Andrews

BAL

135.4

13.5

16

Logan Thomas

WAS

126.8

7.9

17

Jonnu Smith

ATL

124.2

7.3

18

Tyler Conklin

NYJ

123.1

7.2

19

Hunter Henry

NE

119.9

8.6

20

Cade Otton

TB

116.5

6.9

21

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TEN

113.4

6.7

22

Darren Waller

NYG

113.2

9.4

23

Gerald Everett

LAC

111.1

7.4

24

Tyler Higbee

LAR

108.5

7.2

25

Isaiah Likely

BAL

101.1

5.9

26

Juwan Johnson

NO

97.8

7.5

27

Tanner Hudson

CIN

80.2

6.7

28

Donald Parham Jr.

LAC

79.5

5.7

29

Tucker Kraft

GB

78.5

5.6

30

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

76.8

6.4

31

Luke Musgrave

GB

75.2

6.8

32

Noah Fant

SEA

73.4

4.6

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers RB
Related
Fantasy Football Points Leaders 2023: NFL Running Backs
Which NFL running backs scored the most fantasy football points during the 2023 season, both in standard and PPR leagues?