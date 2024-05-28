Highlights Sam LaPorta led all tight ends in fantasy football points with a strong rookie season for the Detroit Lions.

George Kittle ranked second in standard leagues, while Evan Engram took the No. 2 spot in PPR leagues.

Despite a drop in yardage and touchdowns in 2023, Travis Kelce ranked third among tight ends in fantasy points in both standard and PPR leagues.

As the tight end position becomes more and more prominent for NFL teams, it naturally becomes a more important part of the roster for fantasy football owners as well.

Given the rise of the position as a whole over the past decade, it should come as no surprise that the top five single-season yardage totals for tight ends over the course of NFL history have all taken place within the last six seasons.

Along the same lines, of the 11 instances in which a tight end has caught 100 or more passes in a single season, seven of those have occurred in that same time frame.

Of course, those numbers are what they are thanks in large part to Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce, who owns three 100-catch seasons and five 1,000-yard campaigns since Patrick Mahomes became the team's regular starting quarterback in 2018. Overall, Kelce has recorded seven 1,000-yard seasons.

Those seven seasons were actually consecutive, but that streak was snapped in 2023, as Kelce fell just shy of the mark, catching 93 balls for 984 yards with five touchdowns. But it should be noted that he missed two games, which allowed some other tight ends to vault past him as it pertains to fantasy football points.

In both standard and PPR (points per reception) leagues this past year, Kelce ranked third among tight ends in overall points. The top spot in both formats belonged to Sam LaPorta, who had a sensational rookie campaign for the Detroit Lions, recording 86 receptions for 889 yards with 10 touchdowns. The 10-5 advantage in TDs was clearly the deciding factor.

George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers ranked second in standard leagues, while the Jacksonville Jaguars' Evan Engram took the second slot in PPR leagues.

The standard list naturally looks a bit different than the PPR list

Given how the PPR format works, point totals are obviously much higher than those in standard leagues. And while PPR is the more popular of the two these days, we'll still list the points in both types here.

While scoring can often vary depending on the league or the site used, we'll be listing the totals from the folks at FantasyPros. We'll first provide the points from the top 32 tight ends in standard leagues and follow up with the top 32 from PPR leagues.

2023 Fantasy Football Points: Tight Ends (Standard) Rank Player Team Points Average 1 Sam LaPorta DET 153.3 9.0 2 George Kittle SF 138.2 8.6 3 Travis Kelce KC 126.4 8.4 4 T.J. Hockenson MIN 124.0 8.3 5 David Njoku CLE 120.2 7.5 6 Evan Engram JAX 116.3 6.8 7 Taysom Hill NO 110.5 6.9 8 Cole Kmet CHI 108.1 6.4 9 Jake Ferguson DAL 106.1 6.2 10 Trey McBride ARI 100.5 5.9 11 Dalton Schultz HOU 91.5 6.1 12 Mark Andrews BAL 90.4 9.0 13 Kyle Pitts ATL 84.3 5.0 14 Hunter Henry NE 77.9 5.6 T15 Dalton Kincaid BUF 77.3 4.8 T15 Dallas Goedert PHI 77.3 5.5 17 Jonnu Smith ATL 74.2 4.4 18 Logan Thomas WAS 71.8 4.5 19 Isaiah Likely BAL 71.1 4.2 20 Cade Otton TB 69.5 4.1 21 Tyler Conklin NYJ 62.1 3.7 22 Tyler Higbee LAR 61.5 4.1 23 Darren Waller NYG 61.2 5.1 24 Juwan Johnson NO 60.8 4.7 25 Gerald Everett LAC 60.1 4.0 26 Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN 59.4 3.5 27 Donald Parham Jr. LAC 52.5 3.8 28 Tucker Kraft GB 47.5 3.4 29 Pat Freiermuth PIT 44.8 3.7 30 Michael Mayer LV 44.4 3.4 31 Kylen Granson IND 43.0 2.9 32 Noah Gray KC 42.6 2.5

2023 Fantasy Football Points: Tight Ends (PPR) Rank Player Team Points Average 1 Sam LaPorta DET 239.3 14.1 2 Evan Engram JAX 230.3 13.5 3 Travis Kelce KC 219.4 14.6 4 T.J. Hockenson MIN 219.0 14.6 5 George Kittle SF 203.2 12.7 6 David Njoku CLE 201.2 12.6 7 Trey McBride ARI 181.5 10.7 8 Cole Kmet CHI 181.1 10.7 9 Jake Ferguson DAL 177.1 10.4 10 Dalton Schultz HOU 150.5 10.0 11 Dalton Kincaid BUF 150.3 9.4 12 Taysom Hill NO 143.5 9.0 13 Kyle Pitts ATL 137.3 8.1 14 Dallas Goedert PHI 136.3 9.7 15 Mark Andrews BAL 135.4 13.5 16 Logan Thomas WAS 126.8 7.9 17 Jonnu Smith ATL 124.2 7.3 18 Tyler Conklin NYJ 123.1 7.2 19 Hunter Henry NE 119.9 8.6 20 Cade Otton TB 116.5 6.9 21 Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN 113.4 6.7 22 Darren Waller NYG 113.2 9.4 23 Gerald Everett LAC 111.1 7.4 24 Tyler Higbee LAR 108.5 7.2 25 Isaiah Likely BAL 101.1 5.9 26 Juwan Johnson NO 97.8 7.5 27 Tanner Hudson CIN 80.2 6.7 28 Donald Parham Jr. LAC 79.5 5.7 29 Tucker Kraft GB 78.5 5.6 30 Pat Freiermuth PIT 76.8 6.4 31 Luke Musgrave GB 75.2 6.8 32 Noah Fant SEA 73.4 4.6

