As wide receivers have become more and more important to NFL teams with every passing year, the position is naturally one of the most important to fantasy football owners as well.
While it was once unheard of to select a wideout in the first round of a fantasy draft, the practice is much more commonplace these days, as the likes of Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill are often off the board before some of the league's top running backs. And it's likely that Dallas Cowboys superstar CeeDee Lamb is about to join that top-tier group.
In 2023, Lamb was the top point-getter among wide receivers in both standard and PPR (points per reception) leagues after recording an NFL-best 135 receptions for 1,749 yards with 12 touchdowns, also adding 113 yards and two scores on the ground.
Hill was right there in the mix, coming in at No. 2 in both formats after hauling in 119 passes and leading the league in both receiving yards (1,799) and touchdown receptions (13). Jefferson, of course, appeared in just 10 games during the '23 campaign due to injury but still notched his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season.
Wide Receivers With the Most Fantasy Football Points in 2023
The standard list looks a touch different than the PPR list
Given the nature of PPR leagues, point totals are obviously much higher than they are in standard leagues. And while PPR is the more popular option these days, we'll still list both here.
While scoring varies from league to league or site to site, we'll be using the totals from the fine folks at FantasyPros.
To start, here's a look at the top 32 wide receivers from the 2023 season in standard leagues, which will be followed by the top 32 in PPR leagues.
2023 WR Fantasy Football Points: Standard
|
2023 Fantasy Football Points: Wide Receivers (Standard)
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Points
|
Average
|
1
|
CeeDee Lamb
|
DAL
|
268.2
|
15.8
|
2
|
Tyreek Hill
|
MIA
|
257.4
|
16.1
|
3
|
Amon-Ra St. Brown
|
DET
|
211.9
|
13.2
|
4
|
Mike Evans
|
TB
|
203.5
|
12.0
|
5
|
Puka Nacua
|
LAR
|
193.5
|
11.4
|
6
|
D.J. Moore
|
CHI
|
190.5
|
11.2
|
7
|
Deebo Samuel
|
SF
|
183.7
|
12.2
|
8
|
A.J. Brown
|
PHI
|
183.6
|
10.8
|
9
|
Nico Collins
|
HOU
|
180.4
|
12.0
|
10
|
Brandon Aiyuk
|
SF
|
174.2
|
10.9
|
11
|
Keenan Allen
|
LAC
|
170.9
|
13.1
|
12
|
Stefon Diggs
|
BUF
|
166.8
|
9.8
|
13
|
Ja'Marr Chase
|
CIN
|
162.7
|
10.2
|
14
|
Davante Adams
|
LV
|
162.4
|
9.6
|
15
|
DK Metcalf
|
SEA
|
159.4
|
10.0
|
16
|
Amari Cooper
|
CLE
|
155.0
|
10.3
|
17
|
Calvin Ridley
|
JAX
|
153.9
|
9.1
|
18
|
Jayden Reed
|
GB
|
153.2
|
9.6
|
19
|
Jordan Addison
|
MIN
|
151.3
|
8.9
|
20
|
DeAndre Hopkins
|
TEN
|
148.6
|
8.7
|
21
|
Jakobi Meyers
|
LV
|
147.6
|
9.2
|
22
|
DeVonta Smith
|
PHI
|
146.6
|
9.2
|
23
|
George Pickens
|
PIT
|
145.8
|
8.6
|
24
|
Chris Olave
|
NO
|
144.3
|
9.0
|
25
|
Michael Pittman Jr.
|
IND
|
141.2
|
8.8
|
26
|
Justin Jefferson
|
MIN
|
134.2
|
13.4
|
27
|
Rashee Rice
|
KC
|
133.5
|
8.3
|
28
|
Courtland Sutton
|
DEN
|
131.2
|
8.2
|
29
|
Zay Flowers
|
BAL
|
129.4
|
8.1
|
30
|
Adam Thielen
|
CAR
|
128.0
|
7.5
|
31
|
Jaylen Waddle
|
MIA
|
126.6
|
9.0
|
32
|
Chris Godwin
|
TB
|
126.2
|
7.4
2023 WR Fantasy Football Points: PPR
|
2023 Fantasy Football Points: Wide Receivers (PPR)
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Points
|
Average
|
1
|
CeeDee Lamb
|
DAL
|
403.2
|
23.7
|
2
|
Tyreek Hill
|
MIA
|
376.4
|
23.5
|
3
|
Amon-Ra St. Brown
|
DET
|
330.9
|
20.7
|
4
|
Puka Nacua
|
LAR
|
298.5
|
17.6
|
5
|
A.J. Brown
|
PHI
|
289.6
|
17.0
|
6
|
D.J. Moore
|
CHI
|
286.5
|
16.9
|
7
|
Mike Evans
|
TB
|
282.5
|
16.6
|
8
|
Keenan Allen
|
LAC
|
278.9
|
21.5
|
9
|
Stefon Diggs
|
BUF
|
273.8
|
16.1
|
10
|
Davante Adams
|
LV
|
265.4
|
15.6
|
11
|
Ja'Marr Chase
|
CIN
|
262.7
|
16.4
|
12
|
Nico Collins
|
HOU
|
260.4
|
17.4
|
13
|
Michael Pittman Jr.
|
IND
|
250.2
|
15.6
|
14
|
Brandon Aiyuk
|
SF
|
249.2
|
15.6
|
15
|
Deebo Samuel
|
SF
|
243.7
|
16.2
|
16
|
Chris Olave
|
NO
|
231.3
|
14.5
|
17
|
Adam Thielen
|
CAR
|
231.0
|
13.6
|
18
|
Calvin Ridley
|
JAX
|
229.9
|
13.5
|
19
|
DeVonta Smith
|
PHI
|
227.6
|
14.2
|
20
|
Amari Cooper
|
CLE
|
227.0
|
15.1
|
21
|
DK Metcalf
|
SEA
|
225.4
|
14.1
|
22
|
DeAndre Hopkins
|
TEN
|
223.6
|
13.2
|
23
|
Jordan Addison
|
MIN
|
221.3
|
13.0
|
24
|
Jakobi Meyers
|
LV
|
218.6
|
13.7
|
25
|
Jayden Reed
|
GB
|
217.2
|
13.6
|
26
|
Garrett Wilson
|
NYJ
|
213.2
|
12.5
|
27
|
Rashee Rice
|
KC
|
212.5
|
13.3
|
28
|
Chris Godwin
|
TB
|
209.2
|
12.3
|
29
|
George Pickens
|
PIT
|
208.8
|
12.3
|
30
|
Zay Flowers
|
BAL
|
206.4
|
12.9
|
31
|
Terry McLaurin
|
WAS
|
203.2
|
12.0
|
32
|
Tyler Lockett
|
SEA
|
202.4
|
11.9
