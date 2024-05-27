Highlights While once unheard of to take a wide receiver in the first round of a fantasy football draft, it's a much more common practice today.

Dallas Cowboys superstar CeeDee Lamb led all NFL wide receivers in fantasy football points in both standard and PPR leagues.

Tyreek Hill took the No. 2 slot in both formats after another strong season for the Miami Dolphins.

As wide receivers have become more and more important to NFL teams with every passing year, the position is naturally one of the most important to fantasy football owners as well.

While it was once unheard of to select a wideout in the first round of a fantasy draft, the practice is much more commonplace these days, as the likes of Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill are often off the board before some of the league's top running backs. And it's likely that Dallas Cowboys superstar CeeDee Lamb is about to join that top-tier group.

In 2023, Lamb was the top point-getter among wide receivers in both standard and PPR (points per reception) leagues after recording an NFL-best 135 receptions for 1,749 yards with 12 touchdowns, also adding 113 yards and two scores on the ground.

Hill was right there in the mix, coming in at No. 2 in both formats after hauling in 119 passes and leading the league in both receiving yards (1,799) and touchdown receptions (13). Jefferson, of course, appeared in just 10 games during the '23 campaign due to injury but still notched his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season.

The standard list looks a touch different than the PPR list

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Given the nature of PPR leagues, point totals are obviously much higher than they are in standard leagues. And while PPR is the more popular option these days, we'll still list both here.

While scoring varies from league to league or site to site, we'll be using the totals from the fine folks at FantasyPros.

To start, here's a look at the top 32 wide receivers from the 2023 season in standard leagues, which will be followed by the top 32 in PPR leagues.

2023 Fantasy Football Points: Wide Receivers (Standard) Rank Player Team Points Average 1 CeeDee Lamb DAL 268.2 15.8 2 Tyreek Hill MIA 257.4 16.1 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET 211.9 13.2 4 Mike Evans TB 203.5 12.0 5 Puka Nacua LAR 193.5 11.4 6 D.J. Moore CHI 190.5 11.2 7 Deebo Samuel SF 183.7 12.2 8 A.J. Brown PHI 183.6 10.8 9 Nico Collins HOU 180.4 12.0 10 Brandon Aiyuk SF 174.2 10.9 11 Keenan Allen LAC 170.9 13.1 12 Stefon Diggs BUF 166.8 9.8 13 Ja'Marr Chase CIN 162.7 10.2 14 Davante Adams LV 162.4 9.6 15 DK Metcalf SEA 159.4 10.0 16 Amari Cooper CLE 155.0 10.3 17 Calvin Ridley JAX 153.9 9.1 18 Jayden Reed GB 153.2 9.6 19 Jordan Addison MIN 151.3 8.9 20 DeAndre Hopkins TEN 148.6 8.7 21 Jakobi Meyers LV 147.6 9.2 22 DeVonta Smith PHI 146.6 9.2 23 George Pickens PIT 145.8 8.6 24 Chris Olave NO 144.3 9.0 25 Michael Pittman Jr. IND 141.2 8.8 26 Justin Jefferson MIN 134.2 13.4 27 Rashee Rice KC 133.5 8.3 28 Courtland Sutton DEN 131.2 8.2 29 Zay Flowers BAL 129.4 8.1 30 Adam Thielen CAR 128.0 7.5 31 Jaylen Waddle MIA 126.6 9.0 32 Chris Godwin TB 126.2 7.4

2023 Fantasy Football Points: Wide Receivers (PPR) Rank Player Team Points Average 1 CeeDee Lamb DAL 403.2 23.7 2 Tyreek Hill MIA 376.4 23.5 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET 330.9 20.7 4 Puka Nacua LAR 298.5 17.6 5 A.J. Brown PHI 289.6 17.0 6 D.J. Moore CHI 286.5 16.9 7 Mike Evans TB 282.5 16.6 8 Keenan Allen LAC 278.9 21.5 9 Stefon Diggs BUF 273.8 16.1 10 Davante Adams LV 265.4 15.6 11 Ja'Marr Chase CIN 262.7 16.4 12 Nico Collins HOU 260.4 17.4 13 Michael Pittman Jr. IND 250.2 15.6 14 Brandon Aiyuk SF 249.2 15.6 15 Deebo Samuel SF 243.7 16.2 16 Chris Olave NO 231.3 14.5 17 Adam Thielen CAR 231.0 13.6 18 Calvin Ridley JAX 229.9 13.5 19 DeVonta Smith PHI 227.6 14.2 20 Amari Cooper CLE 227.0 15.1 21 DK Metcalf SEA 225.4 14.1 22 DeAndre Hopkins TEN 223.6 13.2 23 Jordan Addison MIN 221.3 13.0 24 Jakobi Meyers LV 218.6 13.7 25 Jayden Reed GB 217.2 13.6 26 Garrett Wilson NYJ 213.2 12.5 27 Rashee Rice KC 212.5 13.3 28 Chris Godwin TB 209.2 12.3 29 George Pickens PIT 208.8 12.3 30 Zay Flowers BAL 206.4 12.9 31 Terry McLaurin WAS 203.2 12.0 32 Tyler Lockett SEA 202.4 11.9

​​​​​​All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.