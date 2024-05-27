Highlights

As wide receivers have become more and more important to NFL teams with every passing year, the position is naturally one of the most important to fantasy football owners as well.

While it was once unheard of to select a wideout in the first round of a fantasy draft, the practice is much more commonplace these days, as the likes of Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill are often off the board before some of the league's top running backs. And it's likely that Dallas Cowboys superstar CeeDee Lamb is about to join that top-tier group.

In 2023, Lamb was the top point-getter among wide receivers in both standard and PPR (points per reception) leagues after recording an NFL-best 135 receptions for 1,749 yards with 12 touchdowns, also adding 113 yards and two scores on the ground.

Hill was right there in the mix, coming in at No. 2 in both formats after hauling in 119 passes and leading the league in both receiving yards (1,799) and touchdown receptions (13). Jefferson, of course, appeared in just 10 games during the '23 campaign due to injury but still notched his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson
Wide Receivers With the Most Fantasy Football Points in 2023

The standard list looks a touch different than the PPR list

Tyreek Hill Touchdown Dolphins vs. Chargers
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Given the nature of PPR leagues, point totals are obviously much higher than they are in standard leagues. And while PPR is the more popular option these days, we'll still list both here.

While scoring varies from league to league or site to site, we'll be using the totals from the fine folks at FantasyPros.

To start, here's a look at the top 32 wide receivers from the 2023 season in standard leagues, which will be followed by the top 32 in PPR leagues.

2023 WR Fantasy Football Points: Standard

2023 Fantasy Football Points: Wide Receivers (Standard)

Rank

Player

Team

Points

Average

1

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

268.2

15.8

2

Tyreek Hill

MIA

257.4

16.1

3

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

211.9

13.2

4

Mike Evans

TB

203.5

12.0

5

Puka Nacua

LAR

193.5

11.4

6

D.J. Moore

CHI

190.5

11.2

7

Deebo Samuel

SF

183.7

12.2

8

A.J. Brown

PHI

183.6

10.8

9

Nico Collins

HOU

180.4

12.0

10

Brandon Aiyuk

SF

174.2

10.9

11

Keenan Allen

LAC

170.9

13.1

12

Stefon Diggs

BUF

166.8

9.8

13

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

162.7

10.2

14

Davante Adams

LV

162.4

9.6

15

DK Metcalf

SEA

159.4

10.0

16

Amari Cooper

CLE

155.0

10.3

17

Calvin Ridley

JAX

153.9

9.1

18

Jayden Reed

GB

153.2

9.6

19

Jordan Addison

MIN

151.3

8.9

20

DeAndre Hopkins

TEN

148.6

8.7

21

Jakobi Meyers

LV

147.6

9.2

22

DeVonta Smith

PHI

146.6

9.2

23

George Pickens

PIT

145.8

8.6

24

Chris Olave

NO

144.3

9.0

25

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

141.2

8.8

26

Justin Jefferson

MIN

134.2

13.4

27

Rashee Rice

KC

133.5

8.3

28

Courtland Sutton

DEN

131.2

8.2

29

Zay Flowers

BAL

129.4

8.1

30

Adam Thielen

CAR

128.0

7.5

31

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

126.6

9.0

32

Chris Godwin

TB

126.2

7.4

2023 WR Fantasy Football Points: PPR

2023 Fantasy Football Points: Wide Receivers (PPR)

Rank

Player

Team

Points

Average

1

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

403.2

23.7

2

Tyreek Hill

MIA

376.4

23.5

3

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

330.9

20.7

4

Puka Nacua

LAR

298.5

17.6

5

A.J. Brown

PHI

289.6

17.0

6

D.J. Moore

CHI

286.5

16.9

7

Mike Evans

TB

282.5

16.6

8

Keenan Allen

LAC

278.9

21.5

9

Stefon Diggs

BUF

273.8

16.1

10

Davante Adams

LV

265.4

15.6

11

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

262.7

16.4

12

Nico Collins

HOU

260.4

17.4

13

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

250.2

15.6

14

Brandon Aiyuk

SF

249.2

15.6

15

Deebo Samuel

SF

243.7

16.2

16

Chris Olave

NO

231.3

14.5

17

Adam Thielen

CAR

231.0

13.6

18

Calvin Ridley

JAX

229.9

13.5

19

DeVonta Smith

PHI

227.6

14.2

20

Amari Cooper

CLE

227.0

15.1

21

DK Metcalf

SEA

225.4

14.1

22

DeAndre Hopkins

TEN

223.6

13.2

23

Jordan Addison

MIN

221.3

13.0

24

Jakobi Meyers

LV

218.6

13.7

25

Jayden Reed

GB

217.2

13.6

26

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

213.2

12.5

27

Rashee Rice

KC

212.5

13.3

28

Chris Godwin

TB

209.2

12.3

29

George Pickens

PIT

208.8

12.3

30

Zay Flowers

BAL

206.4

12.9

31

Terry McLaurin

WAS

203.2

12.0

32

Tyler Lockett

SEA

202.4

11.9

​​​​​​All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

