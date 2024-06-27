Highlights Player prices in Fantasy Premier League are altered over a season based on each individual's performances.

Leicester City's surprise champions in 2015/16 prompted two of the steepest price bumps in the game's history.

Swansea City's Premier League cult hero Michu shocked the league and FPL with an unexpected 18-goal haul in 2012/13.

Fantasy Premier League is one of the most popular games in the world. It is the official free-to-play fantasy football game of the English top flight, with over 10 million players around the globe. It captivates the audience as fans pray for players to score, assist and keep clean sheets to earn points.

As the pressure rises, it is often a game of skill and patience. That naturally can lead to frustration if your players aren't scoring, but you have to have trust in them. In the fast-paced and frantic world of modern football, there have been a handful of players over the years who have defied logic.

Over the years, a handful of players who were not expected to shine in FPL have produced some of the greatest individual Premier League campaigns, prompting their virtual price to soar. Price increases occur when a player is heavily transferred in or out by FPL managers. A player's price can rise by £0.1m per day if they are a popular transfer. Here are the players who managed to increase their value the most over the course of the season, as they shone on the biggest stage there is.

Biggest Price Jumps in FPL History Rank Player Club Season Price at the start (£) Price at the end (£) Price Increase (£) 1. Michu Swansea 2012/13 6.5m 8.5m 2m 2. Riyad Mahrez Leicester 2015/16 5.5m 7.2m 1.7m 3. Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2017/18 9m 10.6m 1.6m 4. Jamie Vardy Leicester 2015/16 6m 7.4m 1.4m 5. Raul Jimenez Wolves 2018/19 5.5m 6.9m 1.4m 6. Cole Palmer Chelsea 2023/24 5m 6.3m 1.3m 7. Romelu Lukaku Everton 2016/17 9m 10.1m 1.1m 8. Alexis Sanchez Arsenal 2014/15 10.5m 11.6m 1.1m

8 Alexis Sanchez – 2014/15

Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez is widely considered to be one of the greatest Premier League players of all time. He never won the competition with Arsenal or Manchester United, but he tormented defences week in and week out. There was a natural sense of terror as soon as he picked up the ball in the final third, knowing there was very little anyone could do to stop him.

This was epitomised during the 2014/15 season when the winger scored 16 goals and registered eight assists in just 35 matches. He was Arsenal's key player as they qualified for the Champions League again. Due to this, his price unsurprisingly rose in FPL. He was one of the league's best players at £10.5m at the start of the campaign, but he was worth £11.6m as the season finished. Talk about a successful impact on the division.

Information Price Increase £1.1m Matches 35 Goals 16 Assists 8

7 Romelu Lukaku – 2016/17

Everton

Romelu Lukaku is seen as one of the unluckiest strikers in the world in 2024. With constant goals disallowed and a sense that he struggles to find form, the Belgian has fallen down the pecking order of the sport's best strikers, but that never used to be the case. Before major moves to Manchester United and Chelsea, Lukaku shone at Goodison Park for Everton.

During the 2016/17 campaign, he was on fire, scoring 25 goals in 37 matches — the second-most in the division. It meant he racked up 213 FPL points, with Kane and Sanchez the only players scoring higher. Lukaku's price shot up by £1.1m.

Information Price Increase £1.1m Matches 37 Goals 25 Assists 6

6 Cole Palmer – 2023/24

Chelsea

Cole Palmer was one of the best players in the Premier League during the 2023/24 campaign. Joining Chelsea from Manchester City, it was expected that he would take time to settle in, shown by his starting FPL price of just £5m, but that wasn't the case. He was Mauricio Pochettino's key man at Stamford Bridge, finding space between the lines.

As the team's penalty taker as well, Palmer consistently found himself on the scoresheet, pilfering 22 goals in 34 matches. Coupled with 11 assists, he was named Young Player of the Season, even if the award 'isn't fit for purpose', and every FPL player was desperate to get their hands on him. It meant he finished the season as a winger with a value of £6.3m, £1.3m above his starting price, but - in truth - that was still too cheap for one of the best players in the world.

Information Price Increase £1.3m Matches 34 Goals 22 Assists 11

5 Raul Jimenez – 2018/19

Wolves

Before his head injury, which severely impacted his confidence and prowess in the air, Raul Jimenez was one of the most impressive strikers in the world. Wolverhampton Wanderers' renaissance under Nuno Espirito Santo was incredible — and the Mexican was at the heart of it.

Acting with a natural instinct in the final third, he consistently found the back of the net, particularly during the 2018/19 campaign when he scored 13 goals and registered seven assists in 38 matches. Compared to other strikers on this list, it's not as impressive, but the unfancied Midlands side were reliant on him, which meant people wanted to get their hands on the talismanic figure. With a price increase of £1.4m, he stands among legends on this list.

Information Price Increase £1.4m Matches 38 Goals 13 Assists 7

4 Jamie Vardy – 2015/16

Leicester

Jamie Vardy is one of the most legendary English strikers of all time — and his rise from non-league to Premier League glory acts as a beacon of light for people during challenging times. He proved the doubters wrong. During a fairytale 2014/15 campaign, the former Fleetwood striker broke the record for most consecutive games scored in (11), setting a new high bar with a stunning solo strike against Manchester United.

He led Leicester's miraculous campaign from the front, scoring 24 goals and registering seven assists in 36 matches as they won the title. Vardy was considered one of the cheaper strikers at the start of the season at £6m, by the end, he was worth £7.4m and nearly everyone had him.

Information Price Increase £1.4m Matches 36 Goals 24 Assists 7

3 Mohamed Salah – 2017/18

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah was expected to struggle at Liverpool after being branded a 'flop' during his previous spell at Chelsea. The doubters could not have been more wrong, as the Egyptian broke onto the Anfield pitch with a run of remarkable form. In his first campaign, he scored 32 goals in 36 matches. Coupled with 10 assists, he was the most wanted man in FPL.

It turned him into one of the best wingers in the world, even though Liverpool didn't win the title. Alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, the Reds had one of the strongest attacks in the world, who could score a goal in an instant. Salah has only gone from strength to strength since his FPL debut on Merseyside — and he remains one of the most sought-after players in the game.

Information Price Increase £1.6m Matches 36 Goals 32 Assists 10

2 Riyad Mahrez – 2015/16

Leicester

Just like his teammate Vardy, Riyad Mahrez defied the odds to win the Premier League with Leicester in 2016. The Algerian was an unknown name going into the campaign; he walked out of it as a club and league legend. Mahrez's starting price of £5.5m seemed fair, but very few FPL players had even considered bringing him. After all, the Foxes were expected to be relegated.

As the goals started and the winger continued to get involved, the attitude changed; millions of FPL players started to bring him in, which saw his price climb to £7.2m at the end of the campaign. A price rise of £1.7m is almost unheard of, yet the Algerian's world-class ability in the final third made it happen.

Information Price Increase £1.7m Matches 37 Goals 17 Assists 10

1 Michu – 2012/13

Swansea

On a list of world-class players, it's a 'one-season wonder' who tops everyone else. During the 2012/13 campaign, Swansea City and Michu took the world by storm. The Swans won the League Cup, yet it was their performances in the league which earned more of the spotlight. Michu scored 18 goals in 35 matches despite being an unknown player just a year before.

At the start of the campaign, he was listed as a £6.5m midfielder by FPL. Very few picked him up from the beginning, but he exploded onto the scene with four goals and two assists in his opening three games. He wasn't even a midfielder, instead occupying space in the final third, which made his price increase dramatically. Michu's spell-binding form forced his value to rise by £2m over the season to £8.5m.

Information Price Increase £2m Matches 35 Goals 18 Assists 3

