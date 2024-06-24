Highlights FPL is the largest fantasy football league with over 10 million players globally.

Players pick a squad of 15 footballers on a budget of £100m, before using chips to take risks and making transfers each week.

Points are gained via goals scored, assists, clean sheets and penalty saves, whilst bonus points are given to the best-performing players each match.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is the official free-to-play fantasy football game of the Premier League. With over 10 million players, it is the largest fantasy football game of any domestic football league — and it grabs the attention of football lovers around the world.

The idea behind the game is pretty simple to understand. You pick a squad of 15 players, although only 11 can understandably play each week, and they score points depending on what they do in real life. The likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, two of the best players in the world, are naturally more expensive, whilst the lower-profile players are more affordable.

It's a game of skill, patience and often frustration as you pray your players score in the Premier League. With the ability to captain players, thus doubling whatever points they earn, and using different chips to change tactics, FPL has everything you want from a game that connects real life to your mobile phone. As the new season looms into view, here's everything you need to know when setting up your team.

Related Premier League 2024/25: Start Date, Fixtures, Teams, Tickets & More It's not long until the Premier League restarts as Arsenal search for their first title since 2004.

How to Get Started

Once you've created your account on the Premier League's official fantasy football website, there are several important steps to take to leave your FPL team in the strongest position possible. Everyone wants the best possible start to the season — and that's only possible if you have everything in a perfect position once the campaign begins on 16th August.

Team name

Although it won't affect your performance in FPL, the team name is one of the most important areas. Fans spend hours trying to think of something quirky and original. Names such as "Not a Postecoglou", "Sound of the Lloris", "Lingardium Leviosa" and "Murder On Zidane’s Floor" have all been used over the years — and they all epitomise what an FPL name is all about. Originality is key.

Related 250 Funniest Fantasy Premier League Team Names for This Season A complete guide to the funniest Fantasy Premier League team names for the 2023/2024 season for players to use.

Picking your team

When picking your team, you have a budget of £100m for 15 players. This must include three goalkeepers, five defenders, four midfielders and three attackers. A maximum of three players can be chosen from any one Premier League club. Alongside this, any formation can be chosen as long as the line-up includes one goalkeeper, at least three defenders, at least two midfielders and at least one forward.

Moreover, there are four chips which can be used to help 'improve' your players. They have been outlined below.

Wildcard - unlimited permanent transfers.

Free hit - allows you to make unlimited changes for one week before it reverts to your original team.

Triple captain - earns you triple points from your captain instead of double for one week.

Bench boost - earns you points from your substitutes as well as the starters for one week.

Deadlines

Every week, the deadline to complete your team is 90 minutes before the first match of the week. For example, the first Premier League match of the season is between Manchester United and Fulham, which kicks off on Friday, 16th August 2024 at 8pm - and so, the FPL deadline for Gameweek One is 6:30pm on 16th August.

Making Transfers

Up until the first week, you can make unlimited transfers to find your perfect team. After that, you get one free transfer each week, which can either be rolled over to a maximum of two or used. You can also use your wildcard or free hit to make unlimited transfers. If you want to make more than one transfer a week without using a chip, you can, but it will cost you minus four points for each one.

Points

When building your team, it's important to understand how the points system works. Points are awarded to players for goals, assists, saves and clean sheets. Players can also earn additional bonus points if they are among the top performers in the week according to the league's bonus point system.

A team's points for the gameweek will be scored by their 11 starting players. However, if a starting player does not feature for their club, the points scored by the first player (furthest to the left, excluding the goalkeeper) on your bench will automatically be counted instead. The same process occurs if two or three starting players fail to appear for their teams.

Related The 25 Greatest Midfielders in Premier League History (Ranked) Kevin De Bruyne, Steven Gerrard, and Patrick Vieira are all among the best midfielders in the league.

Gameweek One Fixtures

Close

The opening fixtures for the Premier League were released midway through June — and it allows us to see which players are best to pick for FPL. Immediately, Manchester United's match against Fulham, Liverpool's trip to Ipswich Town, Arsenal's encounter at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United's clash against Southampton stand out.

They are some of the best teams in the country and will be expected to win those matches. Therefore, the likes of Bukayo Saka, Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes and Alexander Isak, all of whom are some of the best players in the division, should be considered for your opening FPL team.

Defending champions Manchester City have a challenging match away to Chelsea to kickstart their season, but it would be crazy to right off Pep Guardiola's side considering they are one of the most successful teams in the world. They'll probably score, making De Bruyne, Haaland and Phil Foden appealing, but it might be risky bringing in a defender presuming they don't get a clean sheet.

However, when deciding your team, it's important to look at a club's performances as a whole and not just the opening weekend. It's a long-term game across 38 gameweeks and that has to be the priority.

2024/25 Opening Day Premier League Fixtures Date Kick-Off Time (UK) Match Friday, 16th August 2024 8pm Man Utd v Fulham Saturday, 17th August 2024 12:30pm Ipswich Town v Liverpool Saturday, 17th August 2024 3pm Arsenal v Wolves Saturday, 17th August 2024 3pm Everton v Brighton Saturday, 17th August 2024 3pm Newcastle United v Southampton Saturday, 17th August 2024 3pm Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth Saturday, 17th August 2024 5:30pm West Ham v Aston Villa Sunday, 18th August 2024 2pm Brentford v Crystal Palace Sunday, 18th August 2024 4:30pm Chelsea v Man City Monday, 19th August 2024 8pm Leicester City v Tottenham

Rules and Regulations

There are several rules and regulations to be made aware of when playing FPL. Firstly, when choosing your team name, managers are asked to think carefully, making sure it is not offensive or inappropriate. Any team that is considered to have breached these guidelines can be deleted as FPL is intended to be an inclusive place for everyone. Naturally, you can still have humorous names though!

Alongside this, teenagers under the age of 18 can play the game, but the website states they may need their parent/guardian to help them with the use of their game and terms. Meanwhile, if you are under 13, you cannot register for an account without the permission of your parent/guardian.

​​​​​​​FPL also offers several prizes for the best players around the world. With over 10 million users, it's obviously very hard to win, but it does provide an incentive. We have outlined the prizes for the top five below.

FPL Prizes Position Prizes 1st 7-night break in the UK inclusive of two VIP hospitality at two 2024/25 Premier League matches

A selection of experiences at popular UK tourist attractions, including travel and 7 nights’ accommodation

Hublot connected watch

Official Premier League Nike match ball

EA SPORTS FC™ game

Laptop computer OR SIM-free smartphone

Noise-cancelling headphones (in-ear OR on-ear)

Personalised FPL bundle consisting of a rucksack, T-shirt, mug, thermal bottle, stress ball, pen, pad and key ring 2nd Two hospitality tickets at one 2024/25 Premier League match

Includes travel and 3 nights’ accommodation

Official Premier League Nike match ball

EA SPORTS FC™ game

Laptop computer OR SIM-free smartphone

Noise-cancelling headphones (in-ear OR on-ear)

FPL bundle consisting of a rucksack, T-shirt, mug, thermal bottle, stress ball, pen, pad and key ring 3rd Two hospitality tickets at one 2024/25 Premier League match

Includes travel and 3 nights’ accommodation

Official Premier League Nike match ball

EA SPORTS FC™ game

Tablet computer

FPL bundle consisting of a rucksack, T-shirt, mug, thermal bottle, stress ball, pen, pad and key ring 4th Official Premier League Nike match ball

EA SPORTS FC™ game

Tablet computer

Noise-cancelling headphones (in-ear OR on-ear)

FPL bundle consisting of a rucksack, T-shirt, mug, thermal bottle, stress ball, pen, pad and key ring 5th Official Premier League Nike match ball

EA SPORTS FC™ game

Noise-cancelling headphones (in-ear OR on-ear)

FPL bundle consisting of a rucksack, T-shirt, mug, thermal bottle, stress ball, pen, pad and key ring

Information via the Premier League's official website.