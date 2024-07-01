Highlights Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is a popular game with over 10 million players across the world.

FPL player prices change based on their performance and popularity, with a maximum rise or fall of £0.3m each week, affecting team budgets and strategies.

Players can use wildcards to make unlimited transfers, allowing them to target rising or falling player prices for potential profit.

Fantasy Premier League is one of the most popular games in the world. It might not be a 'classic game', instead going down the route of hoping players in real life perform. It has over 10 million players, and thousands of them will go to extreme lengths to claim bragging rights over their friends.

With points being acquired typically through clean sheets, goals and assists, there is a tactical level to the game. Whether you choose to bring in Erling Haaland, one of the best strikers in the world, who seems to score goals every week is up to you, but it will come at a cost. You could opt for a cheaper striker - Dominic Solanke was popular in the 2023/24 campaign - instead. However, as all of this happens, the price of players can change each week.

These fluctuating values can make the selection process challenging, particularly when your budget stays at £100m, but we have outlined everything you need to know about how price changes work. It can be complicated for some, especially if they are new to the game, but it gets to a point where they can eventually be predicted after each gameweek.

How Price Changes Work in FPL

Real-life performances and player popularity are key

Player price changes in FPL change when the ownership of a player increases or decreases. A player's value, which usually lies between £4.5m and £12m, often changes by just £0.1m on each occasion between gameweeks, but it can be more. The maximum rise or fall per week is £0.3m. Only a select few footballers will change price each day, but it is often the players who are either remarkably out of form or consistently scoring, as these are the players who are heavily transferred in or out in FPL. Naturally, this adds an extra layer to the game, making it harder for players to find the 'perfect' team.

The impact this ever-changing market has on FPL accounts around the whole can not be understated. Managers can often find themselves priced out of buying a player that they want, because if an individual's value rises by £0.1m, they may suddenly be outside their £100m budget. It can be a painful lesson during the campaign.

Over the course of the season, FPL managers try to increase their team value by investing in the players who are most frequently purchased. This means that their team would be worth more than the £100m given to FPL managers in pre-season. On the other end of the scale, the transfer market can also mean that your team value can slip under £100m if your players are heavily transferred out.

As part of this, if a player you own rises in value, it doesn't automatically mean you can pocket the full amount. If you bring in a player for £10m and they rise to £10.8m, you would only profit £0.4m from a sale. FPL rules state that there is a sell-on fee of 50% (rounded up to the nearest £0.1m), which is always applied to every transfer.

This means that for every £0.2m price increase during the time that you own a player, you’ll make £0.1m should you choose to sell him. This unquestionably poses a challenge for FPL gamers, but it can be seen as an opportunity. Finding the right time to bring someone in or sell them is tough - and it often requires people to take bold risks.

Coupled with this, player price falls can detrimentally impact your ability to buy the players you want most. There are many variables that affect the price of a fantasy asset. Most notably, their form is key, but more eagle-eyed FPL players may take a look at their upcoming fixtures, injury record or any potential suspensions and consider that they are not the best option available.

There's nothing more disheartening than bringing a player into your FPL side after a run of strong form before they suddenly get injured and their value decreases. It shows there is truly a sense of luck to the game, even if those best at it might disagree. Countless things can cause ownership to rise or fall, which leads to price changes.

When Price Changes Happen in FPL

Player valuations are constantly altered

Most FPL players only check their team once a week - often before the deadline for each gameweek - to make any changes and feel comfortable with their starting XI. However, if you are someone who wants to religiously play the game and analyse the stats, it's important to know when price changes happen.

They take place every day throughout the season, although it's important to note no price changes happen before the start of the new campaign, and they can rise or fall between £0.1m and £0.3m. It occurs overnight UK time, typically between 1am and 3am. There's no need to stay up and see what happens though, as nothing will change during the UK's daytime, giving you plenty of time to think about your next move.

Why Price Changes Exist

Keeps the game fresh and current

FPL price drops and rises occur because of changes in the number of managers who own a given player. For example, if James Maddison, one of the league's best playmakers, starts the 2024/25 season in electric form and registers six goal contributions in four matches, he will rise in price in FPL as more people are acquiring him.

However, if he goes off injured two weeks later, his ownership will decrease and his price will soon follow. This would have a knock-on effect though, as it would see other playmakers, such as Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, rise in value once Maddison's injury is confirmed, as FPL players would need someone to bring in. In essence, it's just like stocks and helps manage the market.

It may seem frustrating at the time, but if price changes did not exist, FPL would become boring quickly, with everyone owning the same teams. The switch in values allows FPL gamers to be different, take risks and try to increase their overall value. In a game that is always tense and goes down to the final gameweek of the season, it's crucial to be able to use them properly.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Former Swansea City forward Michu is the highest price riser in FPL history, climbing from £6.5m to £8.5m during the 2012/13 campaign.

Originality, often through the use of 'differentials', is key to being able to take top spot in your league. If everyone had Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah and Bukayo Saka, there would be very little difference in teams. Price changes highlight the difference between tactical geniuses and those there just to take part.

How Price Changes Affect Wildcards

International breaks can be used to make a profit

A wildcard in FPL is a way of reconstructing your side in the middle of the campaign and earning a boost before heading into the next gameweek. It helps you make permanent unlimited transfers without facing any points deductions and, if utilised properly, can be beneficial when keeping in mind the change in prices of players. Naturally, this would allow you to boost your team's value.

This is because you can freely target any players who you think might rise in price before the next gameweek – even if you don't want them in your final draft. For example, if Son Heung-min has an electric start to the season, he will naturally be a popular incoming transfer. Son, who is one of the greatest Asian players of all time, would rise in value, but if you realise this before the change happens overnight, you will be able to make some 'profit' and fund future transfers.

On the other side of the coin, you can also sell any players who are falling in price in your team, buying them back for a cheaper price later in the week. These tactics are particularly useful during a gap in fixtures, most notably in international breaks, where a player has more time to rise or fall in value.

It is important to have some form of stability though. Making a profit and increasing value is great, but the 50% sell-on fee can make it more challenging, whilst it can become complicated if you are continually switching and changing. There's a knack to finding the right balance, which comes with practice.

All information via Fantasy Premier League. Correct as of 1st July 2024.