Joe Burrow has MVP potential, while Josh Allen needs to step up without a star receiver.

Young QBs like C.J. Stroud and veterans like Dak Prescott offer fantasy owners diverse options.

Fantasy football season is almost upon us, and whether you're in a dynasty league or still do a snake draft like you're in junior high school, picking your QB1 is going to be one of the most important decisions you'll face as a fantasy owner.

What we all want out of a fantasy QB1 are big numbers, but when it gets to about the middle of the season, the thing we probably all want more than anything is consistency ... but what fun is it to draft the safe pick?

Here's a look at the Top 25 fantasy quarterbacks to draft in 2024, with some surprises mixed in — a few rookies and second-year players who might make a big splash and some returning veterans who might be able to put your fantasy team on their shoulders if they can somehow regain their old form.

*All QB stats listed below are their 2023 numbers

1 Nos. 1-5: Motivated Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes Top QB1 Wish Lists

Cincinnati's Burrow has chance to show he's capable of MVP caliber season after injury

Top 25 Fantasy Football QBs 2024: Nos. 1-5 Name (2024 Proj. Rank) 2023 Rank Yds/Avg. Pass Yds. Pass TD INT 1. Lamar Jackson, BAL 4th 8.0 3,678 24 7 2. Patrick Mahomes, KC 8th 7.0 4,183 27 14 3. Joe Burrow, CIN 25th 6.3 2,309 15 6 4. Josh Allen, BUF 1st 7.4 4,306 29 18 5. C.J. Stroud, HOU 11th 8.2 4,108 23 5

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Getting Jackson on your fantasy team in 2024 means getting the greatest dual-threat quarterback in NFL history, in his prime, and with a huge chip on his shoulder after losing at home in the AFC Championship Game. What a time to be alive.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes was able to craft a second consecutive Super Bowl-winning team in 2023 without a single receiver passing the 1,000-yard mark. The regular season was a rock fight for the Chiefs last year, and Mahomes never needs to learn the same lesson twice — it’s back to MVP mode.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow being healthy and throwing the ball to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins again gets top billing on the marquee, but it’s more than that. Burrow can turn players around him into stars. He's due for an MVP-type season, which he hasn’t had yet.

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen doesn't have NFL All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs anymore and will have to learn on the go with Curtis Samuel and rookie Keon Coleman likely sharing WR1 duties. Allen will have to go full superhero, and it’s hard to envision him throwing 18 interceptions ever again … which he did in 2023 somehow.

5. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans: Stroud will have a pair of 1,000-yard receivers to throw to with Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs. The sky is the limit in the second season for one of the NFL’s great young quarterbacks.

2 Nos. 6-10: Jordan Love, Jalen Hurts Remain Elite Dual-Threat Fantasy QB1s

Purdy only continues to improve for defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers

Top 25 Fantasy Football QBs 2024: Nos. 6-10 Name (2024 Proj. Rank) 2023 Rank Yds/Att. Pass Yds. Pass TD INT 6. Brock Purdy, SF 6th 9.6 4,280 31 11 7. Jalen Hurts, PHI 2nd 7.2 3,858 23 15 8. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA 9th 8.3 4,624 29 14 9. Dak Prescott, DAL 3rd 7.6 4,516 36 9 10. Jordan Love, GB 5th 7.2 4,159 32 11

6. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers: Purdy just keeps getting better, and having the best running back in the NFL should be a downside to having Purdy as your QB1, but Christian McCaffrey’s 67 receptions for 564 receiving yards and 7 receiving touchdowns in 2023 say differently.

7. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts set career-highs in interceptions (15) and fumbles lost (5) in 2023, so putting him this high is more of a credit to wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, who could make an average quarterback look good. Of note: Hurts’ rushing totals have decreased each of the last two seasons. NFL quarterbacks don’t become better, more productive runners as they get older.

8. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: Tagovailoa showed he could be an elite NFL quarterback in 2023 with career-highs for passing yards (4,624), passing touchdowns (29) and, more importantly, starting every game for the first time in his four NFL seasons. The Dolphins went 11-6 and Tagovailoa now seems like a reliable QB1 option for fantasy … as long as Tyreek Hill stays healthy, too.

9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: If you understand Prescott is essentially a younger version of Kirk Cousins and capable of an infinite number of good/sometimes great regular seasons, this is a good fantasy play. Boring, but good.

10. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love ended 2023 with a buzz around him as one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks, throwing for over 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns in his first season as a starter. He’s also good at running the ball. Fantasy owners should be all over Love in 2024.

3 Nos. 11-15: Veterans Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford Have Offensive Arsenals

Herbert, Lawrence took big steps back with their play in 2023

Top 25 Fantasy Football QBs 2024: Nos. 11-15 Name (2024 Proj. Rank) 2023 Rank Yds/Att. Pass Yds. Pass TD INT 11. Jared Goff, DET 7th 7.6 4,575 30 12 12. Matthew Stafford, LAR 15th 7.6 3,965 24 11 13. Justin Herbert, LAC 17th 6.9 3,134 20 7 14. Baker Mayfield, TB 10th 7.1 4,044 28 10 15. Trevor Lawrence, JAX 13th 7.1 4,016 21 14

11. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions: Goff will have an incredible array of weapons at his disposal this season, including arguably the game’s best offensive tackle in Penei Sewell, NFL All-Pro wide receiver Amon Ra-St. Brown and arguably the game’s best young tight end in Sam LaPorta. Bet big on Goff!

12. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams: Stafford is healthy and he has Puka Nacua and a healthy Cooper Kupp to throw to. You have to figure Stafford, 36 years old, has at least one really good season left in him.

13. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: Anyone who has Herbert listed among the NFL’s best quarterbacks — fantasy or otherwise — is doing so largely based on potential. We will get to see Herbert in an entirely new light in 2024 with first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh, who we assume has Hebert at the center of his offensive plans. Key word: assume.

14. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: This might be a tad low for Mayfield, who had a career year in 2023 in his first year as Tampa Bay’s starter and not only returns a pair of 1,000-yard wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but has an elite pass-catching wide receiver in Rachaad White. Draft Mayfield as your QB2 and save him for a rainy day?

15. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars: Lawrence seemed like he was ready to make the leap to being one of the NFL's elite QBs in 2022. In 2023, not so much. Which player will fantasy owners get in 2024?

4 Nos. 16-20: Can Aaron Rodgers Return to Top of QB Mountain?

Rookie Caleb Williams could become first Chicago Bears QB to throw for over 4,000 yards in a single season

Top 25 Fantasy Football QBs 2024: Nos. 16-20 Name (2024 Proj. Rank) 2023 Rank. Yds/Att. Pass Yds. Pass TD INT 16. Caleb Williams, CHI* NA 8.6 3,333 30 5 17. Kirk Cousins, ATL 24th 7.5 2,331 18 5 18. Aaron Rodgers, NYJ 78th NA NA NA NA 19. Geno Smith, SEA 19th 7.3 3,624 20 9 20. Derek Carr, NO 16th 7.1 3,878 25 8

16. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears: Expect Williams and a revamped roster to pull off an epic turnaround in 2024, and the rookie quarterback to be the 2024 version of C.J. Stroud. Williams has a chance to be the first Bears quarterback to throw for over 4,000 yards in a single season.

17. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons put Kirk Cousins in an impossibly bad situation when they drafted Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. More importantly for fantasy owners, they didn’t give him another wide receiver to throw to. If he can tap into the potential of Drake London and Kyle Pitts, this is a QB1 play. If not …

18. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets: It’s tough to have faith in Rodgers after missing all but a few plays of 2023 with a torn Achilles tendon and another offseason filled with bad headlines and distractions. But if there’s any of that old magic in there … watch out. Garrett Wilson is still there to catch passes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: There were 32 quarterbacks taken in the first round of the NFL Draft from 2014 to 2023 and only one of them, Patrick Mahomes, has won a Super Bowl. Mahomes was selected out of Texas Tech at No. 10 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

19. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks: Smith is important for fantasy purposes because he still has D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett to throw to and second-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba seems like he could be in line for a breakout season.

20. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints: The Saints are a franchise going nowhere, but Carr is always capable of putting up big numbers. If Carr struggles or the Saints struggle, there will be calls to see what rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler has to offer.

5 Nos. 21-25: Kyler Murray Facing Make-or-Break Season in Arizona

Colts' Richardson, Panthers' Young already facing serious doubts after falling flat as rookies

Top 25 Fantasy Football QBs 2024: Nos. 21-25 Name (Proj. 2024 Rank) 2023 Rank. Yds/Att. Pass Yds. Pass TD INT 21. Kyler Murray, ARI 26th 6.7 1,799 10 5 22. Will Levis, TEN 33rd 7.1 1,808 8 4 23. Anthony Richardson, IND 40th 6.9 577 3 1 24. Bryce Young, CAR 23rd 5.5 2,877 11 10 25. Deshaun Watson, CLE 35th 6.5 1,115 7 4

21. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: Murray is out of excuses with a legit WR1 in No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. Can’t blame the coach. Can’t blame the franchise. he's unique athlete that plenty of fantasy owners will jump at him as QB2 … and some really sadistic ones as a QB1.

22. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans: If Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins and Tyler Boyd can form a competent receiving corps, Levis could thrive. But that’s not a given.

23. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts: Putting Richardson this high presumes he will be consistently healthy for the first time in his football career — he’s had injury issues dating back to high school and college. If he’s healthy, few quarterbacks possess his athletic ability. He’s just never healthy.

24. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers: Young was fighting for his life as a rookie in 2023, but his leadership and skill set should make him a much better play in 2024. Borderline QB2 for your fantasy team?

25. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns: It’s tough to get around the fact Watson has only played 12 games in the last three seasons … but it shouldn’t be too hard to throw the ball to Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku and put up big numbers. At this point it's probably still rolling the dice to have him as QB2.

