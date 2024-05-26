Highlights The tight end position has evolved to produce video game-like numbers in fantasy football, with big-bodied receivers creating mismatches.

George Kittle broke 1,000 yards receiving, Evan Engram was close to breaking a record, and young stars like LaPorta emerged.

Expect the 2024 season to showcase even more talented tight ends, potential surprises in the rankings, elite athletes, and new prospects.

Fantasy football owners know the value of having great tight ends on their rosters. The evolution of the tight end position has resulted in video game-type numbers for those playing the position, which is now about having big-bodied players who move like receivers and create mismatches for both linebackers and defensive backs.

20 years ago, in 2003, three tight ends had at least 600 yards receiving, and those three men, Tony Gonzalez, Shannon Sharpe, and Todd Heap, were some of those responsible for revolutionizing the position. In 2023, 14 tight ends had at least 600 yards.

In 2023, George Kittle broke the 1,000 yard receiving mark while Evan Engram's 114 receptions were only two shy of the all-time record by a tight end of 116, set by Zach Ertz in 2018. We also saw the emergence of many young stars, such as Sam Laporta, T.J. Hockenson, Trey McBride, Cole Kmet, and Dalton Kincaid.

Heading into 2024, the tight end position is more talented than ever, and there may be a few surprises in the rankings. An elite athlete is barely holding on to a spot in the top 10, while one of the best TE prospects will make some fantasy owners happy. Meanwhile, a seven-year-veteran hopes that playing with an all-time great quarterback will put him in the top tier of fantasy tight ends.

2024 Fantasy Tight End Rankings: Top 25 (half point ppr) 2024 Projected Rank Player (Team) Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs 2023 Final Rank 1 Sam LaPorta (DET) 86 889 10 1 2 Travis Kelce (KC) 93 984 5 3 3 Trey McBride (ARI) 81 825 3 9 4 Mark Andrews (BAL 45 544 6 13 5 Evan Engram (JAC) 114 963 4 2 6 David Njoku (CLE) 81 882 6 6 7 George Kittle (SF) 65 1,020 6 5 8 Dalton Kincaid (BUF) 73 673 2 12 9 Kyle Pitts (ATL) 53 667 3 14 10 Jake Ferguson (DAL) 71 761 5 8 11 T.J. Hockenson (MIN) 95 960 5 4 12 Dallas Goedert (PHI) 59 592 3 15 13 Brock Bowers (LV) 56 714 6 N/A 14 Cole Kmet (CHI) 73 719 6 7 15 Tyler Conklin (NYJ) 61 621 0 20 16 Dalton Schultz (HOU) 59 635 5 11 17 Pat Freiermuth (PIT) 32 308 2 29 18 Chigoziem Okonkwo (TEN) 54 528 1 22 19 Juwan Johnson (NO) 37 368 4 26 20 Cade Otton (TB) 47 455 4 19 21 Noah Fant (SEA) 32 414 0 34 22 Darren Waller (NYG) 52 552 1 21 23 Tayson Hill (NO) 33 291 2 10 24 Hunter Henry (NE) 42 419 6 18 25 Luke Musgrave (GB) 34 352 1 31

Related Fantasy Football: 5 Rookie TEs with the Best Chance For Success in 2024 Take a look at the five rookie tight ends who can make an impact on your fantasy teams in this season.

Top 5

In his rookie season, Sam LaPorta rewrote the Lions' record book for a tight end

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

2024 Fantasy Tight End Rankings: Top 5 Rank Player (Team) Targets 2023 FPTS/G 2023 Final Rank 1 Sam Laporta (DET) 120 9.0 1 2 Travis Kelce (KC) 121 8.4 3 3 Trey McBride (ARI) 106 5.9 9 4 Mark Andrews (BAL) 61 9.0 13 5 Evan Engram (JAC) 143 6.8 2

Detroit Lions rookie LaPorta took exactly one season to cement himself as the top tight end in the NFL. His 86 receptions are the most ever for a rookie tight end, and his 889 yards are fourth all time behind only Mike Ditka (1961), Kyle Pitts (2021), and Jeremy Shockey (2002). There is no reason to think that LaPorta won't repeat his feat next season.

LaPorta led all TE's in fantasy points largely because his 10 touchdowns were four more than the next highest total. The Lions didn't bring in anyone considered to be a threat to LaPorta's targets; in fact, they lost Josh Reynolds to the Denver Broncos, so his 64 targets, 40 receptions, and 608 yards are up for grabs.

Travis Kelce remains a possibility to dethrone Laporta atop the TE rankings by the end of 2024. Though the Kansas City Chiefs added Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown, and Rashee Rice's run-in with the law will make him unavailable for at least part of the season, Kelce will still be the focal point and favorite target of BFF quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Second-year tight end Trey McBride led the Arizona Cardinals in targets, yards, and receptions, and all signs point to him replicating that in 2024. Though Marvin Harrison Jr. was drafted fourth overall, McBride is at worst the second option on a team that threw the ball 555 times last year and figures to be playing from behind often.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Trey McBride set the Arizona Cardinals' single-season record for most receptions by a TE with 81, taking the place of Zach Ertz who had 56 in 2021.

Rounding out the top five are Mark Andrews and Evan Engram. Last season, Andrews only played in 10 games but was tied with LaPorta for most fantasy points per game. Meanwhile, Engram was the most targeted TE in the NFL, though the Jacksonville Jaguars added Gabe Davis and rookie Brian Thomas Jr., who will both take away some of the targets that would have gone in the tight end's direction.

Ranks 6-10

Kyle Pitts is hanging on to a top ten spot for one more year, but it's put up or shut up time

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

2024 Fantasy Tight End Rankings: 6-10 Rank Player (Team) Targets REC 20+ yards 2023 FPTS/G 2023 Final Rank 6 David Njoku (CLE) 81 31 7.5 6 7 George Kittle (SF) 65 21 8.6 5 8 Dalton Kincaid (BUF) 73 8 4.8 12 9 Kyle Pitts (ATL) 53 10 5.0 14 10 Jake Ferguson (DAL) 71 12 6.2 8

David Njoku had his best season as a pro in 2023 and should build on that, especially if Deshaun Watson returns to form. Njoku was second in the league among tight ends with 21 receptions of over 20 yards.

Pitts has been living off his rookie season for a few years now. At some point, his potential and athleticism have to be overlooked, because the NFL runs on results. Yes, the quarterback play hasn't been very good for the Atlanta Falcons, but other players have done more with even less than Pitts has dealt with.

The addition of Kirk Cousins solves that problem, so 2024 is a make or break for the player that fantasy owners have made the most excuses for over the past couple seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: George Kittle currently holds the single season records for receptions (88), yards (1,377), and targets (136) for the Niners, set in 2018.

George Kittle, the TE leader in 20+ yard catches, would be higher on this list if the San Francisco 49ers threw the ball more and didn't have so many weapons around him.

No team threw it fewer than San Francisco and there's no reason to think that will drastically change. Then take into account the amount of touches that Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and Rickey Pearsall will get, and Kittle just won't get the volume needed to be a top-five fantasy tight end.

On the other hand, Dalton Kincaid should see his targets take a huge leap as the Buffalo Bills said goodbye to Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Kincaid returns as their most reliable target and should get over 100 targets in 2024. Jake Ferguson is in a similar situation in Dallas; after CeeDee Lamb, the 6'5" tight end remains the Dallas Cowboys' next best option.

Ranks 11-15

Justin Jefferson's return could keep Hockenson from repeating his stellar 2023 output

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2024 Fantasy Tight End Rankings: 11-15 Rank Player (Team) Targets 2023 FPTS/G 2023 Final Rank 11 T.J. Hockenson (MIN) 95 8.3 4 12 Dallas Goedert (PHI) 59 5.5 15 13 Brock Bowers (OAK) 56 N/A N/A 14 Cole Kmet (CHI) 73 6.4 7 15 Tyler Conklin (NYJ) 61 3.7 20

After back-to-back years of 86 or more receptions, at least five touchdowns, and over 900 yards receiving, Minnesota Vikings' tight end T.J. Hockenson has firmly placed himself as a TE1 in fantasy football circles. He's a reliable target who is a weapon in the redzone, works the middle of the field effectively, and causes matchup problems for defenses.

So why isn't he ranked higher? Justin Jefferson, who missed seven games due to injury in 2023, returns for a full season. Even though he only played in 10 games, JJ still had 100 targets, 68 receptions, and 1,074 yards.

He averaged 10 targets per game, which will cut into Hockenson's opportunities, as will Jordan Addison. The second-year receiver from USC had 108 targets for 70 receptions of his own.

The quarterback situation may also hinder Hock, as the starter will either be Sam Darnold or highly drafted rookie, J.J. McCarthy. Neither situation is necessarily ideal for the tight end. A player who may also suffer due to a quarterback situation is Las Vegas Raiders rookie Brock Bowers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The current Raiders' single season record for most yards in a season is 1,247, set in 1983 by Todd Christensen.

Bowers has the ability to line up anywhere on the offense. He will play in-line, in the slot, and out wide. He is a matchup nightmare who immediately should be the No. 2 option behind Davante Adams. The question is whether Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell can effectively get him the ball.

With good quarterback play, it wouldn't be surprising to see Bowers with a line of 70/800/5, putting him in the top 8-10.

Cole Kmet and Tyler Conklin are two tight ends who should benefit from better QB play, as Caleb Williams should be an upgrade over Justin Fields for the Chicago Bears, and Aaron Rodgers is clearly superior to any of the three quarterbacks who started for the New York Jets in 2023.

Kmet will have a lot more competition for receptions with D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, and Rome Odunze on the roster; otherwise, he would be higher on this list.

Conklin is the wildcard on this list who could find himself in the top 10 by the end of the season. His line of 61/621/0 will surely improve with a future hall-of-famer at the helm, even though the Jets added Mike Williams and Malachi Corley to join WR1 Garrett Wilson. Knowing how Rodgers loves using TEs in the redzone, expect Conklin to hit paydirt at least a few times.

Ranks 16-20

2024 Fantasy Tight End Rankings: 16-20 Rank Player (Team) Targets 2023 FPTS/G 2023 Final Rank 16 Dalton Schultz (HOU) 59 6.1 11 17 Pat Freiermuth (PIT) 32 3.7 29 18 Chigoziem Okonkwo (TEN) 54 3.5 22 19 Juwan Johnson (NO) 37 4.7 26 20 Cade Otton 47 4.1 19

Dalton Schultz could very well be a top-10 tight end by year's end, but he's a TE2 to start. He finished 11th last year, but a drop is realistic due to the Houston Texans' addition of Diggs.

The Texans now have arguably the best wide receiver room in the NFL with Diggs, Nico Cillins, and Tank Dell. With second-year phenom C.J. Stroud under center, Schultz will still have plenty of opportunities for success.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth should also benefit from a new QB as Russell Wilson is scheduled to lead the offense. The loss of Diontae Johnson could result in more looks for Freiermuth, whose production was inconsistent last year mostly due to the instability at the quarterback position.

Another wildcard on this list is Chigoziem Okonkwo of the Tennessee Titans. Over the last seven weeks of the season, he averaged 3.7 receptions and 46 yards per game. Extrapolated over the course of a 17 game season, that would give him a season total of 63 receptions for 782 yards, making him a borderline TE1. If Will Levis can show some consistency, Okonkwo could have a breakout season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: No tight end in Titans history has caught more passes in a single season than Delanie Walker in 2015. His 94 receptions broke Frank Wycheck's record of 70, set back in 2000.

New Orleans Saints TE Juwan Johnson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Cade Otton round out the top 20. Johnson gets the edge as the Saints were in the top 11 in team completions, attempts, completion percentage, yards, and touchdowns. He is also slightly better in the redzone than Otton, though the Bucs TE has more upside than Johnson, especially if Baker Mayfield has another solid season.

Ranks 21-25

Hopefully for Noah Fant, an addition to the coaching staff can help him reach new heights

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

2024 Fantasy Tight End Rankings: 21-25 Rank Player (Team) Targets 2023 FPTS/G 2023 Final Rank 21 Noah Fant (SEA) 32 2.4 34 22 Darren Waller (NYG) 52 5.1 21 23 Taysom Hill (NO) 33 6.9 10 24 Hunter Henry (NE) 42 5.6 18 25 Luke Musgrave (GB) 34 3.7 31

Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant was a much ballyhooed prospect coming out of Tight End University, also known as Iowa. After a good rookie season, he had extremely strong seasons in 2020 and 2021, averaging 65 receptions and 672 yards. The past two years, he took a few steps back, averaging 41 receptions and 450 yards.

His ability is not questioned, and he rarely drops passes as of late. Production just needs to be better to hold on to his TE2 status. His saving grace could be new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who was the OC at the University of Washington. Almost 20% of Washington's completions went to tight ends, as their prolific offense finished second in the nation in passing attempts and yards per game.

Darren Waller is looking to return to form for the New York Giants, as the past three seasons are far from what he was in 2019 and 2020, years that saw him put up lines of 90/1145/3 and 107/1196/9. He went from being among the best fantasy tight ends in the NFL to a TE2/3. Over the past three years, he's averaging 45/535/2, a far cry from just a few years ago.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Darren Waller is hoping to join Giants' great Mark Bavaro as only the second tight end in the team's history to hit the 1,000 yard milestone. Bavaro had 1,001 yards in 1986.

Taysom Hill is a bit tricky to judge as a tight end because he is unlike just about anyone else. Last season, he had more rushing yards than receiving, 48 more carries than receptions. Oh, and he throws the ball. His role is unclear, thus making him scary to rely on, and his game logs are a mess. For those drafting him, beware, because there will be plenty of weeks of disappointment.

Finishing the list are Hunter Henry of the New England Patriots and Luke Musgrave of the Green Bay Packers. Both are talented and could end up considerably higher on this list. The Patriots' QB situation is a bit foggy. They'll either have journeyman QB Jacoby Brissett at the helm or rookie Drake Maye.

Neither of them incite excitement. In Green Bay, Jordan Love will spread the ball around to everyone, including Tucker Kraft, who very well could overtake Musgrave as their top TE target.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.