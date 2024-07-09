Highlights Quarterbacks are crucial in fantasy football, but their value varies by league type.

Grabbing elite quarterbacks early in Superflex or 2-QB leagues is necessary for success, since the position tends to post relatively high scores on a week-to-week basis.

Drafting a QB in the early rounds is often a poor choice in PPR and standard format leagues, as quality RBs and WRs are more valuable and harder to find later in drafts.

Like its real-life counterpart, fantasy football's most prominent discussions surround the quarterback position.

As is the case for NFL teams, a great quarterback can be the foundation of a championship squad in fantasy. However, unlike the genuine article, where "good" quarterback play is often defined by team success, fantasy quarterbacks can still produce week-winning scores even as the teams on their jerseys suffer blowouts.

We've already discussed the best strategy for drafting kickers and defenses, as well as the best practices for drafting wideouts, on top of breaking down the different methods for picking up running backs. Finally, we'll turn our attention to the game's most important position.

Unlike RB and WR, where the value of players is generally consistent across league formats, QB is a position where the type of league you play in should dictate how you go about finding your starting signal caller. The allure of grabbing Patrick Mahomes in the first few rounds of your draft may be strong, but unless you're playing in a Superflex or 2-QB league, the value simply isn't there.

So, when exactly should you draft a signal caller in fantasy football?

Passing stats are worth far less than their receiving and rushing counterparts

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback is a counterintuitive position in fantasy, because most leagues reward signal callers more for running than for throwing.

Besides leagues that standardize point-scoring with their real-life equivalents, most fantasy football leagues award points as such:

1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards accrued

6 points per rushing/receiving touchdown accrued

1 point per 25 passing yards accrued

4 points per passing touchdown accrued

As such, quarterbacks who are good scramblers—or just work in an offense that emphasizes the run—are often able to score more than their pass-first contemporaries. Looking at the highest scoring quarterback list from last season, it's a veritable who's who of the best rushing quarterbacks in football.

Top Performing Fantasy QB vs. ADP, 2023 Player Team Points ADP Josh Allen Bills 410.6 20 Jalen Hurts Eagles 371.8 22 Dak Prescott Cowboys 351.8 88 Lamar Jackson Ravens 338.2 32 Jordan Love Packers 330.1 162 Brock Purdy 49ers 306.6 155

Even the less prolific runners among that group (Prescott, Love, Purdy) still played on teams that ranked in the top half in rushing yards per game last season. It turns out a quarterback's best friend is a good running game in both fantasy and on the gridiron.

And of course, PPR formats that award players for the simple act of catching the football only further the divide between quarterback and skill position players.

As such, regardless of league format, it behooves fantasy managers to target signal callers that prefer to run, especially near the goal line. Being able to vulture rushing touchdowns is key for quarterbacks who put up big point totals on a weekly basis—just look at all the discourse surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles' "Brotherly Shove" for proof.

When You Should Draft A QB Early

Superflex and 2-QB leagues require excellent quarterback play to win

Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

With all of that said, there's still plenty of value in quarterbacks who produce prodigious passing totals. Three passing touchdowns are worth the same amount of points as two rushing and/or receiving touchdowns, and the former is a lot more common than the latter these days.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: 26 teams averaged at least 1.0 touchdown passes per game in 2023, and nearly half the league (15 teams) cleared at least 1.5 touchdown passes last season. Only 10 teams averaged at least 1.0 rushing touchdowns, and only four of those squads cleared 1.5 per game.

That value is never more apparent than in 2-QB and Superflex leagues, which either require or allow fantasy managers to start multiple signal callers on their team, respectively.

In these leagues, drafting surefire QB1s early is more of a prerequisite for contention than a strategy. In half-PPR formats last year, one running back (Christian McCaffrey, 324.3 half-PPR fantasy points) and two wide receivers (CeeDee Lamb, 335.7, and Tyreek Hill, 316.9) eclipsed 275 fantasy points. At quarterback, 13 players met that threshold.

It's still imperative, even in those league formats, to have high-end running backs and wide receivers, and using early-round draft picks on those positions is hardly a waste. It's just important to keep in mind that, when given the option to start either a quarterback or skill position player (an option which Superflex leagues offer), quarterbacks are almost always the safer bet.

As another reminder, 2-QB and Superflex leagues are often talent-bereft on the waiver wire for field generals, by virtue of every squad starting two quarterbacks and often having one or two stashed on the bench. Drafting for depth at the position is rarely, if ever, a good strategy in standard formats, but it's a shrewd plan to follow in leagues where breakout quarterbacks are often toiling away on a league-mate's bench rather than on waivers.

Just be sure to know which quarterbacks you want to target. Given the disproportionate value of the position in 2-QB and Superflex leagues, and the barren wasteland that is the waiver wire, QB trades are very difficult to complete in these leagues. As such, having an early-round bust at the position is often a death knell.

To reiterate, quarterbacks that like to run have a higher floor and ceiling than their stationary counterparts. Injuries, like the ones suffered by Joe Burrow and Aaron Rodgers in 2023, are naturally a part of the game.

But quarterbacks playing for teams with bad running game support (e.g., Justin Herbert, who had an ADP of QB6 and 41 overall but finished as QB17), quarterbacks with porous offensive lines (e.g., Geno Smith, who had an ADP of QB15 and 123 overall but finished as QB20), or quarterbacks who have little offensive talent around them (e.g., Patrick Mahomes, who had an ADP of QB1 and 12 overall but finished as QB8) are more susceptible to lackluster performances than signal callers with plenty of support.

When You Should Draft A QB Late

Standard and PPR formats encourage managers to be patient in drafts

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

On the other hand, in leagues where you can only start one quarterback, patience is paramount to a successful draft.

As we mentioned previously, there were 13 quarterbacks who posted at least 275 fantasy points last season. In 12-team leagues, that leaves at least one quarterback for each team who easily falls into the QB1 conversation. Unlike McCaffrey, Hill, and Lamb—all of whom had first-round ADPs in drafts last summer—some of those quarterbacks could be had deep into drafts, or even on the waiver wire.

QB3 Dak Prescott: ADP of QB10 and 88 overall

QB5 Jordan Love: ADP of QB26 and 162 overall

QB6 Brock Purdy: ADP of QB19 and 155 overall

QB7 Jared Goff: ADP of QB17 and 128 overall

QB10 Baker Mayfield: ADP of QB31 and 226 overall

QB11 C.J. Stroud: ADP of QB24 and 193 overall

QB12 Sam Howell: ADP of QB28 and 185 overall

It's just far too easy to find quality fantasy quarterbacks later on to justify using a top-60 pick on a signal caller, especially if it isn't one of the few elite runners at the position.

You likely noticed Sam Howell—yes, that Sam Howell—on that list, finishing as a QB1 in 12-team leagues. That's because of a principle that acts opposite to what we discussed above: garbage time stats count the same as all other stats in fantasy.

The "negative game script" is sort of a mythological figure in fantasy football. It's the foundation upon which streamers at quarterback stand, and yet, it's nearly impossible to actually rely on it. Fantasy managers hoping for one are, in effect, expecting that their quarterback will be sufficiently bad in the first three quarters that his team decides to throw caution to the wind and air it out late in the game, but not so bad that the game is out of reach.

A team with a great running game or receiving talent is a good indicator that a quarterback will perform well, but a team with a terrible defense that finds itself in frequent shootouts is also a useful tool in fantasy. Not all quarterbacks need to operate with the machine-like efficiency of Patrick Mahomes (who finished 2023 as QB8 overall) to be successful; some can follow the Howell model and rely on volume to become starter-worthy.

Thus, in PPR and standard formats, let your league-mates waste a third-round pick on players like Joe Burrow this year, while you focus on getting elite players at running back and wide receiver. Then, while they're left reaching for scraps in later rounds, you can have your pick of the remaining QB1 litter.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and FantasyPros, unless stated otherwise.