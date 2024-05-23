Highlights Quarterbacks' performance in fantasy playoffs is crucial, matchups must be considered.

Gardner Minshew's indoor games give him an advantage.

Richardson, Hurts, Lawrence, and Allen have favorable fantasy playoff schedules.

The 2024 NFL Schedule is out and now the real analysis for our fantasy football prospects begins and, while the various reports on "strength-of-schedule" are out, that's all about the teams. What concerns fantasy football is the strength-of-play in specific pivotal fantasy positions.

No position in fantasy is more important than the quarterback, at least no position on the field, because the coordinators do hold more sway than is sometimes appreciated. Yes, looking at you Matt Nagy and Arthur Smith. So, it's important to know the individual matchups.

While we have an idea of which quarterbacks are going to excel this season, it is important to look ahead and see what our future will look like with them. Looking back, we know that last season Dak Prescott's Week 15 fantasy score could have eliminated you from the playoffs (7.1), but if you were brave and bold and dared to play Aidan O'Connell (25.9), you most likely sailed into the next round.

QBs With Easiest Fantasy Football Playoff Schedule Rank Player Opponent Week 15 Opponent Week 16 Opponent Week 17 1 Gardner Minshew v. Atlanta Falcons v. Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints 2 Anthony Richardson @ Denver Broncos v. Tennessee Titans @ New York Giants 3 Jalen Hurts v. Pittsburgh Steelers @ Washington Commanders v. Dallas Cowboys 4 Trevor Lawrence v. New York Jets @ Las Vegas Raiders v. Tennessee Titans 5 Josh Allen @ Detroit Lions v. New England Patriots v. New York Jets

So, now it's time to determine if going back to Vegas for our playoff quarterback is the answer, and can we depend on rookie quarterbacks for the most important games of the playoffs? Weeks 15-17 are for all the fantasy glory, so who are we going to trust?

1 Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders

Minshew signed a 2-year, $25 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Gardner Minshew had a career high 305 completions and 3,305 passing yards playing with the Indianapolis Colts. It is important because the Colts, like the Las Vegas Raiders, play indoors, and during the fantasy football playoffs, the Raiders are the only team that play all three games safe from the elements.

Not only will the Raiders have three games inside during the fantasy playoffs, but two of their games are at home. The one game that isn't, will be played during the fantasy football finals, and it is against Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints.

Gardner Minshew's Previous Stats v Fantasy Football Playoff Teams Team Games Completion % Yards Touchdown:Interception Atlanta Falcons 1 54% 201 0:1 Jacksonville Jaguars 2 57.9% 329 1:3 New Orleans Saints 1 56.1% 213 2:1

The stats themselves aren't very impressive until you remember:

All the fantasy games will be played inside.

Minshew's highest QBR was in December (92.1)

In December 2023, he played five games with 169 pass attempts, 105 completions, 1,192 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

Head coach Antonio Pierce had previously stated that Aidan O'Connell was to get first team snaps during OTAs, but Minshew had been spotted under center for first team snaps too.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Last season, during the fantasy football playoffs, Aidan O'Connell and the Las Vegas Raiders had two inside games. O'Connell scored 25.9 fantasy points against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 in Indianapolis and 20.3 in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers in Las Vegas.

But if it happens to be O'Connell instead of Minshew, it is still a good matchup with three indoor games, and remember last season, O'Connell completed 62.1% of his passes for 2,128 yards while throwing 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 10 games.

2 Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Richardson averaged 22.8 fantasy points per game in 4 appearances as a rookie

While Minshew gets his ranking partly because he gets to play important December games indoors, Anthony Richardson gets his ranking because he is Anthony Richardson.

Richardson's Fantasy Football Playoff Opponents Record vs. QBs 2023 (Per Game) Team Pass Yards TD:INT QB Rushes QB Rush Yards Fantasy Points Denver Broncos 252.2 29:11 3.8 14.4 19.9 Tennessee Titans 245.9 20:6 3.5 12.5 16.6 New York Giants 244.3 21:18 2.9 14.8 16.4 League Average 219.7 Avg=21.9:16.2 7.5 12.1 16.7

Richardson played in four games last year and completed only one. He had 98 total dropbacks and averaged 0.73 fantasy points per dropback in Week 1-5, per FTN. The Colts were in the top five in plays per game in the contests in which Richardson played, and they led the league in RPO rate at 18.1% with 55 pass attempts.

In the fantasy playoff opponents, he will meet three teams that struggled to stop dual-threat QBs last year:

Tennessee Titans allowed Lamr Jackson 13 rushing attempts and 62 rushing yards.

Denver Broncos allowed Patrick Mahomes his most rushing yards (31) of the season on six attempts.

New York Giants allowed Jalen Hurts to rush for 50 yards on eight attempts.

In his four games last season, Richardson was responsible for 18% of the designed run plays, on which he rushed for 55 yards. He finished his four-game stretch with a total of 136 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

3 Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts and the Philadelphia offense will look to have a bounce back season with new OC

Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jalen Hurts is 13-8 against NFC East opponents, which includes a 3-3 record against the Cowboys, and a 5-2 record against the Commanders. Last season, he lost to the Cowboys in Dallas while beating the Commanders in both games.

Jalen Hurts 2023 Stats v Fantasy Football Playoff Opponents Team Pass Yards Pass TD Rushing Yards Rush TD v. Pittsburgh (2022) 285 4 10 0 @ Washington (2023) 319 2 34 0 v. Dallas (2023) 207 2 36 1

Hurt played five games in December last season, finishing with a 62.8% completion percentage with 1,106 passing yards on five touchdowns and four interceptions. Hurts rushed for 191 yards with four touchdowns and seven runs of 10+ yards. December weather isn't going to bother him, especially playing two of the three pivotal games at home.

While the Eagles will be operating under new OC Kellen Moore's offensive scheme, both the Cowboys and the Commanders will have new defensive coordinators this season too. The Commanders, with new head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt, are familiar with Hurts from their time in Dallas, not that it was a disadvantage to Hurts.

4 Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Lawrence finished fifth in deep ball attempts (71) and air yards (4,647) in 2023

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

During the fantasy playoffs, the Jaguars will play two home games and a dome game against th Raiders, all teams Trevor Lawrence has played well against.

Trevor Lawrence Stats v Fantasy Playoff Teams Team Record Passer Rating Passing Yards TD:INT New York Jets 1-1 87.1 509 0:0 Las Vegas Raiders 1-0 109.0 235 1:0 Tennessee Titans 3-3 89.1 1,616 9:7

The only fantasy playoff team Lawrence played against last season was the Titans, and in those two games combined, he had 542 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, two interceptions, and two rushing touchdowns.

Lawrence isn't a dual threat quarterback, but he does have 11 rushing touchdowns in his three NFL seasons and averages 19.3 rushing yards per game.

Last season, the Jets allowed Tyrod Taylor to rush for 45 yards against them and Patrick Mahomes went for 49. The Raiders allowed 54 rushing yards by then New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson to run for 54 yards.

No cold weather concerns, playing against teams he's familiar with and has had success against, and the potential for a shootout in the Raiders game, make Lawrence a safe bet through the fantasy playoffs.

5 Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

In 2023, Allen ranked first in air yards (5,019), first in deep ball attempts (79) and eighth in red zone attempts (73).

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen is a legitimate dual-threat quarterback. Last season, he was fourth in carries (111), fourth in rushing yards (524), and second in red zone carries (36) among QBs.

In Week 15, he plays the Detroit Lions in the dome. He has played against the Lions twice, and he had three touchdowns and one interception for 457 yards in two games. The game in the dome should be a shootout. In Allen's career, he has played 94 games in a dome with a win percentage of 67 while averaging 241.5 yards per game.

The Bills have also dominated the Patriots, going 5-1 in their last six meetings. In his career against the Patriots, Allen has thrown 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions on his way to 220.1 yards per game across 11 meetings.

In his two games against the Jets last season, Allen threw four touchdowns and four interceptions, but the difference was the home versus away split. In the home game, Allen threw three touchdowns and one interception on his way to 275 passing yards.

Of course, the Bills' wide receiving corps is nothing like it was last season, with the most noticeable absence being Stefon Diggs and the most noticeable addition being rookie second-rounder Keon Coleman.

Josh Allen Stats With and Without Stefon Diggs Status Yards per Game Avg. TD % With 265.8 7.4 5.8 Without 184.4 6.6 3.8

The numbers seem daunting, but when you consider that the Bills have gone from 26.4 rushing attempts per game in 2022 to 30.8 rushing attempts per game last year (and 35.5 over the final eight weeks), it's clear that their emphasis is shifting to a more balanced offense.

Playing divisional rivals in the last two weeks of the fantasy playoffs in Buffalo calls for a more measured approach.

Last season, during the fantasy football playoffs, Diggs had 20 targets and 13 receptions combined. In the three games, he never had more than 55 receiving yards and finished with 103 receiving yards across all three gamees. It's safe to say that Allen's 16.2, 26, and 22.2 fantasy points during last year's playoffs were earned without Diggs, and he could be even better this year.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.