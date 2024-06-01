Highlights Tracking player performances and schedules for the fantasy playoffs (Weeks 15-17) is crucial.

Tua Tagovailoa, Jared Goff and Russell Wilson face challenging matchups in the fantasy playoffs.

Knowing QBs' abilities in specific situations can impact fantasy outcomes significantly.

We're still a while away from NFL Fantasy Football drafts, but it's not too early to think of which QBs may potentially get you over the hump this year, particularly in December.

Rarely are fantasy drafts built around the fantasy playoffs Weeks 15-17, because you have to get there first. So you draft the 'elite' quarterbacks and hope that it is enough. It's not.

Last year, QB7 for the season had two of his three games during the fantasy playoffs away from home.

He did have 31.1 points in Week 15 in a home game, but Weeks 16 and 17, Jared Goff had 14.3 and 12.8 fantasy points. Goff's home versus away splits are well documented, so, knowing his fantasy playoff schedule could have saved some heartbreak.

Quarterbacks With the 5 Hardest Fantasy Football Playoff Schedules Rank Player Week 15 Week 16 Week 17 1 Tua Tagovailoa @ Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers @ Cleveland Browns 2 Jared Goff vs. Buffalo Bills @ Chicago Bears @ San Francisco 49ers 3 Russell Wilson @ Philadelphia Eagles @ Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs 4 Aaron Rodgers @ Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Rams @ Buffalo Bills 5 Lamar Jackson vs. New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers @ Houston Texans

It's early and teams that had weak defenses in 2023 could improve this season and quarterbacks that are QB1 could relinquish that role to their backup, but being prepared means finding as many variables as you can. And this season, it's going to get difficult.

There are many star quarterbacks who are looking at their toughest matchups just when it matters for fantasy football, because sometimes it isn't only the schedule that hurts the quarterbacks' production in certain situations, but factors like weather come into effect too.

1 Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

No quarterback has a higher percentage of his fantasy production coming from the wide receiver position than Tagovailoa, with 78.3%, and he has the third-highest fantasy points coming from the running back position at 16.7%. Tagovailoa was also 25th in rushing attempts for a quarterback with 25 carries on the season for 74 yards. Tagovailoa is completely dependent on his receivers (excluding the tight end) and running backs to be effective.

Last season, the Dolphins' offense averaged 33.6 passing attempts per game and were 10th in completions per game with 22.9. They were second in pass yards per game, averaging 261.2, a testament to their wide receivers' top-12 finishes in yards after catch.

Tyreek Hill finished last season with 652 yards after catch the fourth most in the league, while Jaylen Waddle finished 12th with 421. But even that wasn't enough to propel Tagovailoa's fantasy stats.

Tua Tagovailoa's Stats Weeks 15-17 2023 Team Pass Attempts Pass Yards TD:INT Rush Yards Fantasy Points NYJ 24 224 1:0 0 13.0 DAL 37 293 1:0 -2 15.5 BALT 38 237 2:2 14 16.9 Stats courtesy of Player Profiler

This year, with the exception of his Week 15 opponent, his opposing defenses are very tough against the pass. His Week 16 opponent employed a 'bend don't break' philosophy against the pass, allowing completions (although way below Miami's average) while giving up the sixth-fewest fantasy points to the quarterback position.

And for the fantasy finals, the Dolphins have to travel to play the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland in December. With weather potentially playing a factor, flashbacks to last season's Dolphins at Chiefs playoff game come to mind.

Tua Tagovailoa's Opponents Fantasy Playoff Weeks 2023 Avg Stats Team Completions Allowed/Rank Completion % Pass Yards Allowed Fantasy Points @Houston 22.7 (21st) 68.25 (20th) 230 (20th) 17.2 vs. San Francisco 24.5 (30th) 66.04 (21st) 221.1 (14th) 13.9 @Cleveland 180 (1st) 58.17 (1st) 171.5 (2nd) 13.4

2 Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Goff finished last season as QB7 but was QB13 in fantasy points per game.

Jared Goff 2023 Splits Completion% TD:INT Yards/Attempt Rush Yards Wins/Losses Home 70.14 19:6 8.05 13 6:2 Away 64.83 11:6 7.14 8 6:3 Sept 69.74 6:3 7.85 12 3:1 Dec 64.88 10:4 7.02 -2 3:2

Much has been made of Goff's dome versus outdoor schedule this year. The worry will be his home versus away splits and his September versus December splits. In the fantasy playoffs, Goff has two games away in Weeks 16 and 17, with his home game in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills.

In Weeks 16 and 17, Goff and the Lions play in Chicago and San Francisco. Last season, Goff's lowest scoring fantasy game was Week 14 in Chicago. In that game, Goff had 4.4 fantasy points, 57.1% completion percentage, 4.6 yards per attempt and one passing touchdown and two interceptions.

Goff's playoff opponents averaged less than 17 fantasy points per game for quarterbacks:

Chicago, 16.8

San Francisco, 14.0

Buffalo, 13.9

The three teams also were in the top 20 in points allowed per game.

There are better options than Goff to play when your fantasy life depends on it.

3 Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Wilson is tied for the most fourth-quarter comebacks with 21 and game-winning drives with 27, since entering the league

Assuming Wilson is still the starting quarterback when the Pittsburgh Steelers reach Week 15, this is a brutal fantasy football playoff run. Wilson will play at Philadelphia in Week 15, where the Eagles had a 6-2 home record last season. Six days later, Wilson goes to Baltimore to play the Ravens.

Last season, the Steelers beat the Ravens in Baltimore in Week 18, in a low-scoring defensive battle, 17-10. The Ravens had already clinched their postseason bid and played without Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers or Mark Andrews.

Russell Wilson's Opponents' Weeks 15–17 Stats Team Defensive Points/Game Allowed Defensive Avg Fantasy Points to QB Passing Yards Allowed Completion% Allowed @Philadelphia 25.6 20.6 267.7 65.2 @Baltimore 16.2 12.3 218.6 60.6 vs. Kansas City 17.0 14.5 197.2 61.2

Four days after the Baltimore game, the Steelers will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Pittsburgh, making this schedule brutal not only for the opponents but for the short turnarounds late in the season.

4 Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

"We are must watch TV and that's pretty obvious... People want to see me play."

Rodgers played four snaps or .039% last season after he tore his left Achilles. Zach Wilson replaced Rodgers 3:45 into the first game of the season. The Jets' offense finished averaging 15.8 points per game (29th) and 30th ranked in passing yards per game (171.7).

Reports are that Rodgers is healthy and ready to take on this new season, a season that includes the Jets' schedule which is ranked 12th for strength of schedule. It is a schedule that includes less favorable matchups in Weeks 15-17.

Aaron Rodgers' Opponents' Weeks 15–17 Stats Team Defensive Points/Game Allowed Defensive Avg Fantasy Points to QB Passing Yards Allowed Completion% Allowed @Jacksonville 22.4 18.5 239.8 65.48 vs. L.A. Rams 23.8 18.8 232.4 61.65 @Buffalo 15.7 13.9 200.0 65.47

The Jacksonville Jaguars, the Jets' opponent in the opening of the fantasy football playoffs, averaged 239.8 passing yards per game, but their defense came on strong the last three games of their 2023 season. The Jaguars allowed only 161.3 passing yards in their last three games and 152.0 in their last game.

The Rams have an all-time 10-5 record against the Jets and the Bills have a 69-58 record over the Jets.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The New York Jets and Buffalo Bills have played 123 games since 1960. The Jets' defense allowed 19.8 points per game in the games they won, and the Bills scored an average of 21.3 points per game in the games they won. Stats courtesy of m.aiscore.com

5 Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Last season, 34.9% of Jackson's total fantasy points came from the red zone.

The Ravens' opponents during the fantasy football playoffs don't seem that impressive with home games immediately following their bye week against the New York Giants and then the Pittsburgh Steelers, followed by a trip to Houston, but sometimes it isn't about the appearance.

After their bye, Jackson plays the Steelers on December 21, only six days after the Jaguars game. Four days later, they will play the Texans in Houston. The Ravens have three games in 10 days.

Opponents Defensive Rushing Stats vs. QB 2023 (Year Total) Team Rushing Attempts Allowed Rushing Yards Rushing Touchdowns Giants 50 252 4 Steelers 60 274 0 Texans 65 283 7

Given that the Ravens clinched homefield advantage with a couple of games to spare last season, that can also play a factor in how they approach their late-season games this year. Will the Ravens need Lamar Jackson under center? Or will their playoff seeding already be determined and thus, will they rest him?

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated