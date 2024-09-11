Key Takeaways Baker Mayfield is a strong streaming option against Detroit.

Daniel Jones could benefit from rushing opportunities against Washington.

Justin Fields may excel individually, despite Denver's strong defense.

Streaming positions aren't for everyone. Those who choose to stream quarterbacks likely chose to maximize depth at the skill positions rather than take a quarterback in the top 10 rounds.

Anyone who streamed Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield in Week 1 of the NFL NFL Fantasy Football season was rewarded with 289 passing yards and four touchdowns in a win over the Washington Commanders . Mayfield was coming off a career season and a playoff appearance, so it seems he picked up right where he left off.

Now, in Week 2, we've seen all the quarterbacks at least once. Again, some will always have more difficult schedules than others. Look for some of these names to finish the week as a top-12 play at the position.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@ DET)

Look for Baker to stay hot versus Detroit.

Two weeks and two mentions in the streaming candidates section for Mayfield. If he stays hot, he might not be a streaming candidate for long, so if he's available, he's worth the addition ahead of Week 2.

Mayfield put on an absolute clinic against the Commanders and could be in for another big week in Motown.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tampa Bay's offense scored on seven out of nine possessions in their win over the Commanders.

While the Detroit Lions defense was able to contain Matthew Stafford in Week 1, it's worth noting that Puka Nacua was injured for much of the game.

He was, however, able to get almost anything he wanted when throwing to Cooper Kupp . Mayfield is more mobile than the Lions' Week 1 opponent. He had multiple plays on Sunday where he escaped pressure and found a man downfield.

These Lions eliminated the Bucs from the playoffs last season, but it's still a unit that gave up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks last season. In that playoff game, Mayfield tossed for 349 yards and three touchdowns.

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants (@ WAS)

Hold your nose for this play, as Jones didn't inspire any confidence in Week 1.

Seeing Daniel Jones on any list that includes positivity is rare these days. Admittedly, he's been bad. Especially if you listen to any of the New York talk shows, fans who call in aren't happy and haven't been in a long time.

It's not as much the player we're streaming here but the defense he's going against. Washington allowed the second-most FPPG to opposing quarterbacks last season and allowed Mayfield to be the second-highest-scoring quarterback in Week 1.

This is almost a middle play, as the Washington defense could shut down a lot of what New York tries to do. One key thing for the Bucs offense was Mayfield evading pressure in the pocket.

While Jones might not throw a nice ball while facing pressure, he could take advantage of those rushing lanes and break off for a couple of long runs with a touchdown mixed in, even if it's the only way the New York Giants score all day. It could be enough to give Jones enough rushing opportunities to be a top-12 player.

Justin Fields, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers (@ DEN)

Fields is in a similar position to Jones.

The Denver Broncos defense likely will succeed against the Pittsburgh Steelers offense as a whole. If it's still Justin Fields out there for Week 2, it could be very similar to Week 1. Fields managed just 156 passing yards but didn't turn the ball over.

His coach Mike Tomlin offered some praise for Fields keeping his composure:

I thought he settled in as the game progressed. I thought he had clear eyes in weighty moments.

Both things can be true. Denver's defense can notch fantasy points if the game is low-scoring or with turnovers, but Fields could still have a good stat line individually even if the team doesn't win.

How many teams did we see Fields break out for huge rushing outputs during his time in Chicago? If it turns into Fields being the entire Pittsburgh offense like it often was in Chicago, both the Denver defense and Fields could have top-12 fantasy outings in Week 2.

Kirk Cousins, QB, Atlanta Falcons (@ PHI)

Will Cousins bounce back in Week 2?

The start of the Kirk Cousins era didn't get off to the start that Atlanta Falcons fans were hoping for. What looked to become a high-powered offense in the league put up just 10 points in Week 1. The one bright spot for Falcons fans was that Kyle Pitts caught Cousins' lone touchdown pass.

Returning from an Achilles injury, it looked like the Falcons were easing Cousins back into things, as he threw just 26 times in the contest. Having to go against a classic Mike Tomlin-coached Pittsburgh Steelers defense right out of the gate is a pretty tall task, too.

Now, going against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, a team that allowed the most FPPG to opposing quarterbacks in 2023, Cousins, and the rest of the Falcons offense has a chance to bounce back in a significant way on Monday night.

Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions (vs TB)

There are better outings for Goff ahead.

Jared Goff 's performance in the Sunday Night Football opener left something to be desired. While he was able to lead his team to a win, it wasn't one of his better statistical outings.

Last season, Tampa Bay allowed the eighth-most FPPG to opposing quarterbacks.

Jameson Williams was the star of the show against the Rams Sunday night. The breakout surprised some, but it looked like a direct adjustment from the Rams last game against the Lions back in the playoffs.

Amon-Ra St. Brown torched the Rams defense for 110 yards in said contest. It looked like the Rams had the strategy that they would allow anyone but St. Brown to beat them in the passing game, and that's just what happened.

Look for the high-scoring duo from a season ago to get back on track in Week 2 against Tampa.