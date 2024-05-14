Highlights The 1st round of the 2024 NFL Draft had record-breaking 6 QBs taken.

The 2024 NFL Draft was historic on multiple levels. The 23 offensive players taken in the first round was four more than the old record that had happened three times before (1968, 2004, 2009), which was highlighted by a record 14 straight offensive players taken to start the draft. The seven wide receivers taken in the first round tied the 2004 NFL Draft for the most receivers drafted in the first round as well.

But it was the quarterbacks that really smashed records. The four QBs taken in the top eight were the most quarterbacks ever taken in that span. Six quarterbacks drafted in the first round tied the record for the most QBs drafted in the first round. The 1983 NFL Draft, which had one of the best QB classes ever, was the only other draft where six quarterbacks were drafted.

The 2024 draft was only the second time since 2000 that three quarterbacks were taken consecutively. In 2021, it happened when Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance were taken with the first three picks.

With Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels going back-to-back, it was also only the second time ever that two Heisman winning quarterbacks were taken with the first two picks.

The only other time was when Jameis Winston went first and Marcus Mariota went second in the 2015 NFL Draft, but neither Winston nor Mariota cracked the top-15 in fantasy scoring in their rookie season.

Here is a look at the rookie quarterbacks from this year's draft who will be fantasy football relevant this year.

1 Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Daniels was a five-year starter in college, so he has a lot of experience already

Jayden Daniels is a legitimate dual-threat quarterback. He is the only player in FBS history to throw for more than 12,000 yards (12,750) and rush for more than 3,000 (3,307) yards in his career. Last season, he led all quarterbacks with a school record 1,134 rushing yards on 135 carries.

His 8.4 yards per rushing attempt and 11.7 yards per passing attempt led the FBS, making him the only player to lead the FBS in both categories since 1996.

Among the 2024 quarterback draft class, Daniels not only led in yards per passing attempt but also led in touchdown rate (12.2%) and aDOT (10.5). He was also third in completion rate (72.2%); J.J. McCarthy was second in completion rate, with a 72.3 % mark, while Bo Nix led the way with a 77.4 rate.

Knock on Daniels

At 6'4" and 210 pounds, one of the knocks on Daniels is that he lacks ideal bulk. Durability will always be top of mind for a running QB with such a slight frame. Injuries are, unfortunately, a part of the NFL. However, Daniels has above average toughness and suffered three injuries in the competitive SEC last season:

Rib injury in the game against Missouri. Did not leave the game.

Concussion late in the game against Alabama and did not miss the next game.

Sprained his ankle against Texas A&M and did not miss the next game.

The next knock on him is that he lacks arm strength. However, his football IQ and ability to read defenses pre-snap have mitigated some of those fears. Daniels is a great passer when he's in rhythm. On throws of 2.5 seconds or less, he completed 74.5% of his passes.

Why Jayden Daniels Will Have Success in Washington

The Washington Commanders' new offensive coordinator is Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury utilizes versions of the Air Raid system to give his quarterback(s) rushing lanes and options in the passing game. He was Kyler Murray's head coach and offensive play caller for the former Heisman winner's Offensive Rooke of the Year-winning campaign in the desert in 2019.

Kyler Murray's Rookie Stats Category Murray Attempts 542 Yards 3,722 TD 20 Rushes/Game 5.8 Rush Yards 544 Rush TD 4 Fantasy QB Finish QB11

Per Fantasy Pros, Murray under Kingsbury led the NFL in deep passing grade, deep adjusted completion grade, was fourth in play action dropbacks, and third in play action attempts.

Jayden Daniels' Average Passing Targets % Over Career Targets to TE Targets to RB Targets to WR 10.4% 14% 70.9%

Last season, on passes of 20+ air yards, he led the FBS in completion rate (63.6%). Eleven of his attempted passes traveled at least 40 air yards, completing eight. Those eight completions went for 375 yards and six touchdowns.

It is a perfect fit of scheme and quarterback for Daniels.

2024 Predictions: Passing Yards 3,825; 20 TD 7 INT; Rushing Yards 850; Rushing TD 9

2 Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Williams touchdowns to interceptions ratio in the red zone was 46-to-1 at USC

Caleb Williams is a three-year starter who never averaged below a 64.5% completion rate and 9.1 yards per passing attempt. Per SIS data, he led college football in passer rating adjusted for surroundings (IQR) in 2022, with 128.3. Last season, as his defenses collapsed around him, his IRQ was 124.3, which was fourth in the nation.

In 2023, the USC defense allowed the most points per game in the Pac-12 (24.9) and the second most points in the Power-5. Williams' offensive line did him no favors either. PFF showed that he was pressured on 151 dropbacks, which was the 10th highest among 157 qualifying FBS quarterbacks.

Williams still managed to have an impressive 86.8% catchable pass percentage, 1.4% higher than the previous year. Williams also has a unique ability to win on explosive plays as his arm strength, athleticism and creativity allow him to stretch the field.

Why Caleb Williams Will Have a Successful Rookie Season

The Bears' wide receiver room is significantly better than it was last year. The Bears' wide receiver group could very well be the best in the NFL in 2023. Two years ago, PFF ranked the Bears wide receiving corps the worst in the NFL, with Darnell Mooney leading the unit with 493 measly yards. Last year, the Bears' second best receiving option was still tight end Cole Kmet.

2023 Chicago Bears Top 3 Receiving Options Player Targets Receptions Receiving Yards D.J. Moore 136 96 1,364 Cole Kmet 91 73 719 Darnell Mooney 60 31 414

D.J. Moore and Kmet remain in Chicago, but the Bears weren't satisfied with that this time around. Chicago traded for All-Pro veteran wideout Keenan Allen, signed running back D'Andre Swift and Allen's Chargers teammate, tight end Gerald Everett, and, in the draft, selected University of Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze with the No. 9 overall pick. Now that's what you call a makeover.

Although Odunze is currently out with a hamstring injury, he recorded back-to-back 1,000 receiving seasons in college. In 2022, Odunze had 1,145 receiving yards and last season he racked up 1,640 receiving yards to lead the nation.

Everett has a connection with new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. When the Los Angeles Rams selected Everett 44th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, Waldron was the tight ends coach. And when Waldron got his first offensive coordinator gig in Seattle, Everett joined him for one season. During that year, Everett collected 48 receptions, 478 yards and four touchdowns.

And then there is Allen. Allen only played in 13 games last season, but his 108 receptions at the time of his injury were leading the league. PFF gave him an 86.3 grade for the season. That was 11th best out of 128 qualifying receivers and one behind Moore's 89.3.

Williams' fantasy ceiling is sky-high, especially considering his pass-catchers are looking at 2024 as a race to 1,000 yards. If Moore, Allen, and Odunze all went for 1k, Williams would have had an epic fantasy performance as a rookie.

2024 Predictions: 4,021 passing yards; 32 TD 11 INT; 97 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns

3 J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

Michigan alum is the first quarterback to be drafted in the top-10 in Vikings history

On the Vikings' depth chart, J.J. McCarthy currently sits behind Sam Darnold and ahead of Nick Mullens.

McCarthy wasn't asked to do much in Michigan's run-first offense in 2023 and there is also the fact that 10 of Michigan's 15 wins were by 24 or more points. But when necessary and given time, McCarthy showed his arm strength, mobility, and the ability to throw on the run.

J.J. McCarthy v Sam Darnold 2023 Stats Category McCarthy Darnold Games 15 332 Attempts 332 46 Yards 2,991 297 Completion % 72.3 60.9 Rushes 64 21 Rush Yards 202 15

Last season, in eight games against ranked opponents, McCarthy averaged 15 completions, 183 yards, and a touchdown. For the 15-game season, he was second in accuracy rate with an 85.6% adjusted completion percentage, eighth in big-time throw rate, and had the eighth-fewest turnover worthy plays. This was accomplished against the third-toughest defensive schedule of any FBS quarterback, per PFF.

Why J.J. McCarthy Will Have a Successful Rookie Season

There are several reasons McCarthy could become the best sleeper pick for fantasy QBs during the 2024 season:

There is a possibility that he will sit behind Darnold for the first few games of the season. This isn't the worst thing, especially since you will be able to pick him up late in the fantasy draft or on waivers. Giving him more time to acclimate with a familiar system will only help the rookie.

The scheme fit is similar to what McCarthy played at Michigan. The Vikings use play-action an average of 29% of the time. In addition, Kevin O'Connell has proven to be creative with the talent he has. He ran an offense with four different quarterbacks last season and his offense finished 11th, averaging 347.8 yards per game.

And then there is the talent Minnesota puts on the field. In O'Connell's schemes last season with four different quarterbacks, Justin Jefferson finished with 1,074 receiving yards despite missing nearly half the season, T.J. Hockenson had 960 receiving yards in 15 games, and rookie Jordan Addison collected 911 receiving yards.

2024 Predictions: 10 games played 2,905 passing yards; 11 TD, 9 INT; 125 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown

4 Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Nix was the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the last quarterback selected in the first round.

Through three years at Auburn and two at Oregon, statistically, Nix improved every year. His improvement culminated with a collegiate record for completion percentage last season (77.45%) and 51 total touchdowns. Nix threw for 45 and rushed for six.

Bo Nix Collegiate Stats Year Games Played Pass Attempts Completion % Pass Yards Rush Attempts Rush Yards 2019 13 377 57.6 2,452 97 313 2020 11 357 59.9 2,415 108 388 2021 10 323 61.0 2,294 57 168 2022 13 409 71.9 3,593 89 510 2023 14 470 77.4 4,508 54 234

Last season, Nix only threw three interceptions. Per Pro Football Focus, he led all college quarterbacks for fewest turnover-worthy plays, only putting the ball at risk on 1.02% of snaps.

Why Bo Nix Will Have a Successful Rookie Season

The Broncos' quarterback room consists of Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Zach Wilson. Stidham played for head coach Sean Payton last season. Wilson has struggled since being drafted by the New York Jets.

In Sean Payton's disastrous first season as the Denver Broncos head coach, the team went 8-9 as the season was full of disappointments. The Broncos entered the 2024 offseason handcuffed with six picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including no second round pick, which went to the New Orleans Saints in the trade for Payton.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bo Nix is also the only quarterback Sean Payton's team has ever drafted in the first two rounds.

The idea that Nix would be the de facto starter was further enhanced when the Broncos' drafted his college wide receiver, Troy Franklin, in the fourth round. Payton now has the opportunity to mold a quarterback into his style of play. Think of Nix as a knock-off replica of Drew Brees.

Brees' first year in New Orleans with Payton was 2006, when he finished with 4,418 passing yards, a 64.3% completion percentage, and the QB3 slot in fantasy points.

Nix isn't Brees, just Payton's chance to cleanse himself of the Russell Wilson fiasco. Look for Nix to start for the Broncos and finish as a top 20 quarterback thanks to his extremely efficient short-passing game, which will help him avoid big mistakes and keep him on the field. He's not going to win you a fantasy season, but he won't lose you one either.

2024 Predictions: Passing Yards 3,109; 21 TD INT 11; 202 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns

5 Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Pre-2024 NFL Draft Michael Penix Jr. wrote a letter to NFL GMs

Michael Penix Jr. played for six years at the collegiate level. In the first four years, he played for Indiana University. His last two years were spent at the University of Washington. His time in the Hoosier State were riddled with injuries while his time Seattle over the last two years was injury free.

Including his surprise first round selection, Penix is a mixed bag of contradictions. He is the first FBS player to pass for 4,500+ yards back-to-back since Patrick Mahomes did it in 2015-2016. Yet he only completed 36.4% of his passes when pressured

In the red zone, he completed 63.2% of his passes with a 26.3% touchdown rate. But 11.8% of his throws were off-target. Penix had 76 red zone passing attempts last season, the third most in the nation. He also had seven interceptions on career red zone passes.

Last season, his aDOT was 10.7 and his PFF grade was 91.0 and had 36 passes that went for at least 40+ yards. The winner of the Maxwell Award as the nation's top player has "arm confidence and willingness to attack every square inch of the field" per Dan Brugler's 2024 NFL Draft Guide.

Why Michael Penix Will Have a Successful Rookie Season

The Atlanta Falcons paid Kirk Cousins $180 million with $90 million guaranteed. Cousins is 35 years old and suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last season. In 12 years, this is the first major injury Cousins has had. While there is optimism regarding his recovery, there is still trepidation regarding his ability to be effective.

Cousins was on a record-breaking pace last season before the injury. If he gets back to that form, then success for Penix is a loss for fantasy players as he will not see the field. But any health hiccup Cousins may have is an opening for Penix, and even though he was a first round selection, expectations are low.

But if Penix gets on the field, with the supporting cast the Falcons have, his fantasy window is wide open and he would likely end up being a league winner for many shrewd fantasy owners that either stashed him or snagged him off waivers. Penix is now more of an honorable mention than an actual suggestion for successful redraft options.

But between Penix and Drake Maye, who is likely to have a very rough time considering the pieces New England has put around him offensively, Penix is still the better route. All in all, Penix has the higher ceiling, the better weapons, and the easier division.

2024 Predictions: 5 games, 1,045 passing yards; 9 TD INT 4; 299 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns

