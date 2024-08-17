Highlights Choose safer draft picks early; Jefferson, Henry, Kelce are consistent in fantasy.

In every NFL Fantasy Football draft, there's a risk in whomever you draft. However, each round of the fantasy football draft has its safest players.

Typically, the higher a player is drafted, the safer and higher upside the pick is. That doesn't mean there's no risk with the players you select.

Though there is risk for everyone, every round of the fantasy football draft has its safest players. If your strategy is to play it safe, these are the players that you should be keying in on during your draft. That isn't to say that these players don't have potential, because they do. But a large part of their draft status is due to the fact that there's minimal risk when selecting them.

In your fantasy football drafts, you do need to find a balance between risky and safe picks. It's more important to select the safer picks in your early draft picks, where there's more upside to taking risks after the fifth round.

But, if you're preparing to play it safe in your fantasy draft, these are the players worth drafting:

1 Round 1: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jefferson might not have as high an upside this season due to his quarterback play, but he's the safest player in all fantasy football. He's arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL , and that's shown in his production throughout his first four seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Justin Jefferson has the most receiving yards (5,899) through his first four seasons in NFL history.

There might be concerns about Sam Darnold being the starting quarterback, but Jefferson proved last year that he can be productive after Kirk Cousins suffered a season-ending injury.

After Jefferson had a down-year due to an injury last season, his ADP is much lower than usual as the WR4 and seventh overall pick. Not only is he a steal in fantasy, but he's the safest possible pick.

2 Round 2: Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Even at 30 years old, Henry produces and has upgrade with the Ravens' offensive line.

Even with Derrick Henry signing to the Baltimore Ravens, Henry still has a safe floor in 2024. Despite having his least efficient season since 2017, Henry's going to be running behind one of the best offensive lines of his career. Baltimore has had 300+ rushing attempts at the running back position in the last two years, so it's likely that Henry will receive the same amount of carries that he did with the Tennessee Titans .

Similar to Jefferson, Henry's been one of the most consistent players at his position.

And if he can stay healthy in 2024, there's no reason why his production won't continue through this season.

Derrick Henry Fantasy Football Finishes Year Fantasy Finish 2016 RB43 2017 RB30 2018 RB14 2019 RB4 2020 RB2 2021 RB16 2022 RB4 2023 RB8

While Henry might not be the same player as he was at his peak, he's going to receive plenty of touches on one of the best offenses in football.

3 Round 3: Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

There's been no fantasy player more consistent over the last decade than Kelce.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

From 2016 to 2020, Travis Kelce finished as the TE1 every year. From 2021 to 2023, Kelce finished in the top-three each year, with another TE1 season in 2022. At worst, he's likely to finish as the TE3 and the top pass catcher on the Kansas City Chiefs offense.

Tight ends can typically produce until a later age, and Kelce hasn't showed many signs of slowing down. Even with a more explosive offense this year with recent additions, Kelce should still be the focal point of the offense.

4 Round 4: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

If you want a guaranteed top-five quarterback, Mahomes is your guy.

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

If you're going to get Kelce, you might as well pair him with Patrick Mahomes . He doesn't have the rushing upside that Lamar Jackson has, but he's pretty clearly the best quarterback in the NFL, and it's reflected in fantasy football. Since he took over as the Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2018, he's finished as a top-10 fantasy quarterback every year, with two QB1 finishes.

Those who demand a high floor quarterback need to target Mahomes in every draft they can. He has QB1 upside, with a near guarantee to finish as a top-10 fantasy quarterback as long as he remains healthy.

5 Round 5: Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

Andrews isn't as consistent week-to-week as Kelce, but he has just as high upside.

Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Andrews doesn't have a consistently high week-to-week floor, but he has some of the safest upside of any tight end. Considering the Ravens didn't add another pass catcher this offseason, Andrews should still be the focal point of the offense, similar to Kelce. Andrews' talent makes him an explosive piece of the offense, and a player that can consistently be counted on.

Andrews has three top-five finishes, with two of his other seasons coming in years when he missed multiple games. Mainly the only issue he's had over the years is injury concerns. So, as long as he's healthy, he's a safe bet to finish as a top-five tight end.

6 Round 6: Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

A year removed from his ACL injury, Murray is the cheapest quarterback and is a lock to finish top-10 at his position.

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone seems to have soured on Kyler Murray after he missed nine games in 2023 as he was recovering from a torn ACL. But in the eight games that he played, he scored 17+ points in six of the games.

This was without a true WR1, as he was still recovering from a torn ACL.

Normally, it takes a year post ACL surgery to fully recover, but Murray looked just like he did pre-injury once he returned.

Considering the addition of Marvin Harrison Jr. and a year removed from the injury, Murray should only be even better in 2024.

He's got as much rushing upside as any quarterback in fantasy football, with plenty of passing upside too. Murray is a player that, if you want a safe pick, should be your target in every fantasy football draft.

7 Round 7: Devin Singletary, RB, New York Giants

Singletary's a safe fantasy start due to Saquon Barkley's departure.

Saquon Barkley had 547 carries in the last two seasons with the New York Giants , finishing top-10 in carries both seasons. With his departure to the Philadelphia Eagles, it opens up a prime opportunity for Devin Singletary to play a large role in the offense after he signed with the Giants this offseason.

While Singletary wasn't the perfect fit for the Giants, he's been a solid playmaker throughout his NFL career.

Now that he's the starting running back in this offense, he should see a consistent amount of touches, leading him to become a worthy flex, and potential RB2 in a fantasy lineup.

8 Round 8: Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

In a crowded Broncos backfield, Williams has the most experience and productivity.

Credit: Yannick Peterhans-USA TODAY Sports

There is some doubt surrounding Javonte Williams in 2024, but there's nothing fantasy managers should be worried about this year. Williams had 217 carries and 47 receptions last season, after tearing his ACL in 2022.

Maybe his 2023 season wasn't what fans expected, but he's a year removed from the injury, with a clear path to receiving the bulk of the touches.

So far this preseason, it's been Williams who has been the Denver Broncos starting running back, not Jaleel McLaughlin or Audric Estime.

That could always change in the future, but right now it seems clear who the Broncos running back is. And with a year removed from the injury, he should see a similar number of touches, yet become more efficient.

9 Round 9: Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

With a thin Denver receiving corps, Sutton should comfortably finish as a top-40 wide receiver.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

There is a legitimate shot that the Broncos are one of the worst teams in the NFL, but Courtland Sutton is still too cheap to pass up on.

He's the clear WR1 on the Broncos, coming off a season where he finished as the WR35.

While the upside isn't there, Sutton doesn't have a wide range of possibilities. He's probably likely to finish between WR35 and WR45, as he should be a target hog in this offense.

Sutton is an example of a wide receiver who doesn't have a high upside, but his floor is high due to the lack of talent around him. No one else on the offense seems capable of playing a large role of the pass catchers, so Sutton should be the primary target.

10 Round 10: Josh Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Palmer is the only experienced wide receiver on an offense with an upper echelon quarterback.

Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Forget Quentin Johnston or Ladd McConkey , Joshua Palmer is the wide receiver you want to own in fantasy on the Los Angeles Chargers this season.

Palmer has been the unsung hero who's been a consistent fantasy player when Keenan Allen or Mike Williams have been hurt.

With both of those players gone, Palmer can become a consistently good flex player.

There's some upside to McConkey and even Johnston, no matter how bad his rookie season looked. But right now, Palmer is the most seasoned wide receiver in the Chargers wide receiver corps.

As long as Justin Herbert and Palmer stay healthy, there's no reason why he won't exceed his low ADP.

11 Rounds 11-15

Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

Typically, in the later rounds, players with a defined role in a good offense are safe bets. Not only are they safe, but they likely have plenty of upside due to the situation that they're in.

Round 11: Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys

Round 12: Brandin Cooks, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Round 13: Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

Round 14: Cleveland Browns Defense

Round 15: Harrison Butker, K, Kansas City Chiefs

Immediately, there are options in the 11th and 12th round from the Dallas Cowboys , with Jake Ferguson and Brandin Cooks . Both players should be the second and third most targeted pass catchers in a pass-heavy offense.

With CeeDee Lamb holding out during training camp, it allowed both of these players more time with Dak Prescott .

Dalton Schultz was previously a productive tight end in Dallas, but he stepped up in year one with the Houston Texans finishing as the TE11. Even with the addition of Stefon Diggs, Schultz should continue to see plenty of looks down the middle of the field.

Rounding out the draft, the Cleveland Browns have been a consistently strong defense, with an ideal schedule, as the AFC North has seen some decrease in offensive talent.

Harrison Butker naturally should prove to remain a consistent kicker to draft, as his accuracy paired with playing for one of the league's best offenses, have made him a great kicker selection.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless stated otherwise.