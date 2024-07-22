Highlights Puka Nacua set rookie records and finished as WR4, proving later picks can yield fantasy success.

Xavier Legette and Roman Wilson are potential rookie wide receiver sleepers to target in fantasy drafts.

Malachi Corley, dubbed the "YAC King," could follow a path similar to Nacua and become a breakout star for the Jets.

Premier wideouts, such as Tyreek Hill, serve as the building blocks of any fantasy football squad, but later picks are the ones to pave the way for a championship.

Puka Nacua is a prime example. After going mostly undrafted ahead of the 2023 NFL season, Nacua burst onto the scene in a major way for the Los Angeles Rams.

The BYU product finished WR4 overall in half-PPR scoring, including a dominant 44.7 fantasy points across Weeks 16 and 17 in the championship round of most leagues.

Fantasy managers weren't the only ones who slept on Nacua's entry into the league. The NFL saw 176 players taken before him in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In a historic showing, Nacua set several rookie records during his debut campaign in the NFL:

Rookie WR Records by Puka Nacua in 2023 Receptions in a season (105) Receiving yards in a season (1,486) Receptions in a single game (15) Receiving yards in a playoff game (181)

Now, as unlikely as it may seem, fantasy football managers are already scouring draft rankings, looking for the "next Puka Nacua."

Three names, in particular, jump out, as these pass catchers fell further than they should have in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Also, like Nacua, these rookies should have a direct path to respectable target shares early on in their first NFL season. But who are they?

3 Xavier Legette, WR, Carolina Panthers

Opportunity meets talent as Legette gets a chance to star for his hometown team in year one.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Legette was born and raised in South Carolina, and he spent five seasons with his home-state Gamecocks in college football.

Legette broke out in his final year on campus, compiling 71 receptions, 1,255 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns en route to becoming a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

As fate would have it, the 6-foot-1, 221-pound freak of nature remained in the Carolinas after the Panthers traded up to secure his services.

Now, Legette enters a wide receiver room that ranked near the bottom in the entire league last season. With that comes ample opportunity.

The addition of Diontae Johnson this offseason, along with the veteran presence of Adam Thielen, should give quarterback Bryce Young much more to work with in 2024.

In a half-PPR setting, Legette should be a target at the tail end of your fantasy football draft.

He is masterful after the catch, thanks to long strides that eat up the turf. Legette has the versatility to terrorize defenders from the slot and boundary.

2 Roman Wilson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Wilson is already the second-best WR on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Another player flying under the radar in fantasy football drafts is former Michigan Wolverine star wideout Roman Wilson.

Wilson spent four seasons in Ann Arbor but wasn't featured as much as he could have been in Michigan's run-heavy approach.

Alas, the tactical route runner saved his best for last, posting career highs in catches (48), receiving yards (789), and touchdowns (12) while helping the Wolverines to a national title in 2024.

He parlayed that success into a Top 100 spot in the 2024 NFL Draft, as the Pittsburgh Steelers added Wilson to a pass-catching room that desperately needed another difference maker.

In the Steel City, Wilson will step in as the immediate No. 2 option behind George Pickens, and given all the attention paid to Pickens, there's a real chance Wilson leads the team in receptions as a rookie.

It boils down to how much you trust the quarterback position in Pittsburgh, as Russell Wilson and Justin Fields will battle it out for the QB1 mantle.

But at this price (WR78 in both standard and PPR formats), Wilson, who has the traits to be the next Nacua, is a no-brainer that could pay instant dividends to those brave enough to roll the dice.

1 Malachi Corley, WR, New York Jets

© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

While the previous entries are both exciting players in their own right, one rookie receiver stands above the pack as the next breakout fantasy football steal: Malachi Corley.

Unlike Legette and Wilson, Corley didn't spend his career in one of college football's premier conferences. Instead, the Western Kentucky alum shredded Conference USA defenses at will.

As such, Corley put many NFL traits on tape during his time with the Hilltoppers, highlighted by his 180 receptions, 2,279 receiving yards, and 22 touchdowns in 2022 and 2023 combined.

After watching his collegiate tape, I felt Corley was a top 50 player in the 2024 NFL Draft, ranking him No. 44 overall on my final prospect rankings.

Alas, NFL teams relented on taking Corley in the first two rounds, instead allowing New York to scoop him up with the first pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

If Corley's time at Western Kentucky is anything to go by, his explosive skillset profiles perfectly alongside superstar wideout Garrett Wilson.

With Corley on the roster, the Jets get an offensive weapon affectionately labeled "YAC King" because of his unprecedented prowess after the catch — it is very Deebo Samuel-esque.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Over 70% of Corley's career receiving yards at Western Kentucky came after the catch. In comparison, 65.2% of Samuel's receiving yards with the 49ers have come with the ball in his hand.

The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder possesses a stout build and turns into a running back with the ball in his hands, similar to Samuel, as mentioned above.

Likewise, Corley is at his best when given a free release off the line of scrimmage. It would be wise for Jets' OC Nathaniel Hackett to mimic what Kyle Shanahan does with his versatile weapon.

If New York wants to make good on its Super Bowl aspirations this season, quarterback Aaron Rodgers must have several high-quality weapons.

The addition of former Chargers receiver Mike Williams, who is still recovering from a season-ending injury last year, was a great start earlier in the offseason.

However, Corley, who boasts much higher draft capital than Nacua did, will follow the path laid by the Rams star and make himself a household name in year one.

What Corley will lack in volume, he'll more than make up for it with big gainers and long touchdowns. Plus, there's a chance the team will deploy him as a running back in certain formations.

I'm positive the Jets will find a way to get the most out of Corley as an all-around weapon in the offense. And it helps that he's playing with a Hall of Fame quarterback from the jump.

Rodgers has proven more willing to work with younger pass catchers in recent years, as evidenced by his success with Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs in Green Bay before departing.

Corley is currently going outside the Top 200 selections, which is an absurd value. Confidently take him in the final rounds of your fantasy football draft, and you'll look like a genius to your league mates in a matter of months.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.