Last season, Kyren Williams emerged from almost nowhere to finish as fantasy football's RB7. He finished as a top-ten running back despite spending four weeks sidelined with an ankle injury. Williams would have almost certainly finished as the RB2 behind Christian McCaffrey without this injury.

The beauty behind William's season is that it came out of left field. Heading into the 2023 season, Williams was a former sixth-round pick with just 35 carries as a rookie. He did nothing impressive as a rookie and was an afterthought to most of the fantasy community.

Williams didn't need an injury to supplant Cam Akers as Sean McVay's preferred back. He simply outworked Akers, earned the starting role, and never looked back.

Emerging from the depths of drafts to finish as a top-ten running back is quite a feat. Doing it without an injury is unbelievable. Can someone else achieve something similar in 2024? It's unlikely, but three running backs have a chance to be this year's Kyren Williams.

3 Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucky Irving enters the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick out of the University of Oregon. Irving was Oregon's primary option out of the backfield last season. His greatest contribution to the offense came through the air.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Irving had the most receptions of any FBS running back in 2023, tallying 56 catches last season.

Irving may have concerns surrounding his size and athletic ability. But his college tape shows a back who can compete at a high level.

Irving will have the chance to put his talent on display as a rookie. He almost immediately slots in as Tampa Bay's RB2, with Chase Edmonds and Sean Tucker standing in his way.

Starting running back Rachaad White was a fantasy darling last season, but he is by no means an irreplaceable piece of the Buccaneers' offense. He was among the league's most inefficient backs last season.

Rachaad White 2023 Inefficiency Metric Value Rank Among RBs Yards Per Carry 3.64 40th Yards After Contact Per Attempt 2.24 45th Missed Tackles Forced Per Attempt 0.14 42nd Explosive Rush Rate 2.2 40th Rankings among running backs with min. 100 carries (49 RBs)

If White struggles early in the year, it would not be shocking if Irving carves out a larger role as the weeks go on. Irving's pass-catching ability should also give him a leg up in getting on the field.

Many drafters may be attached to White following his incredible season. But he is not a game-changer, and Irving will be nipping on his heels.

2 Rico Dowdle, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Consider dipping into an unknown situation in a quality offense

Through three NFL seasons, Rico Dowdle has been largely underwhelming. Until last season, he was primarily a special teams player. 2023 was the first season with double-digit carries.

The Cowboys minimally addressed the running back position this offseason. Ezekiel Elliott joined Dowdle in the backfield, but he is well past the prime of his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Elliott has 2,065 career carries, the most of any active running back. Elliott, along with Derrick Henry, is one of two active running backs with more than 2,000 carries.

Dowdle has largely been underwhelming to this point in his career. However, the small sample size makes his overall ability largely unknown.

It would not be shocking to see Dowdle handle the majority of touches in the Dallas backfield if Elliott is completely over the hill. In this case, Dowdle would be the lead back in one of the league's best offenses.

Dallas Cowboys Offensive Ranks Season Points Per Game Yards Per Game 2023 1st 5th 2022 4th 11th 2021 1st 1st 2020* 17th 14th 2019 6th 1st *Dak Prescott injured in Week 5

Mike McCarthy is often criticized for his lack of playoff success in Dallas. But fantasy football culminates in Week 17 and passes no judgment on playoff failures. Dowdle would have the opportunity to thrive in a featured role in McCarthy's offense.

1 Kimani Vidal, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Vidal has the clearest path to being this year's Kyren Williams

If anyone replicates Williams' breakout 2023 season, it will likely be Kimani Vidal. Vidal has been highlighted as a sleeper across the fantasy industry, but this comes for good reason.

Like Williams, Vidal was a Round 6 selection who was a productive workhorse back during their collegiate career. Vidal had the second-most yards in the FBS last season. He was Troy University's workhorse and racked up 1,862 total yards in this role.

Thanks to his three-down skill set, Vidal consolidated the work in Troy's backfield. As a rusher, Vidal was elusive and electric. When outlining the best rushers in the 2024 draft class, PFF mentioned the following statistics from Vidal's senior season:

"Among 47 FBS running backs with at least 175 rushing attempts, Vidal ranks second in missed tackles forced (94), first in explosive run plays (47), eighth in missed tackles forced per attempt (0.32) and 17th in explosive run play rate (15.9%)"

This checks out for a player who nearly led college football in rushing yards. His high-level production came against inferior opponents, but it remains impressive nonetheless.

His skills complement Vidal's talent as a rusher in the passing game. Most importantly, he is regarded as one of the best pass protectors among running backs in this draft class.

Vidal garnered an 83.5 pass-blocking grade from PFF, second among RBs with at least 100 pass-blocking snaps. An ability to protect Justin Herbert would play a key role in his path to snaps early in the year.

Vidal's college production paints a promising picture of what he can do at the next level. But what's in store for him in Los Angeles?

First, an offensive scheme has been fruitful for running backs. After cleaning house, the Chargers installed a coaching duo of Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman. Roman will act as the offensive coordinator. His consistency in creating productive rushing attacks is unrivaled.​​​​​​​

From stripping the receiving core bare to drafting Joe Alt with the fifth overall pick and bringing in Roman, all signs point to the Chargers featuring a run-heavy approach on offense. If Vidal can earn RB1 duties, he would hold a coveted role for fantasy purposes.

But can Vidal realistically work his way up the depth chart to become the starter? The short answer is yes.

The Chargers' depth chart at running back currently features Vidal, JK Dobbins, and Gus Edwards. Dobbins is a complete mystery box. He has faced both ACL and Achilles tears in the last three seasons. Dobbins has not been fully healthy since 2020, and this season will likely be more of the same.

Edwards provides Vidal with his toughest obstacle. He is the clear top option in this backfield, and the Chargers brass has indicated that he will be the bellcow. But surpassing Edwards is not an impossible task.

When ranking the starting running backs for each NFL team, Edwards falls close to number 32. Last year was his first season as a lead back. As Baltimore's RB1, he handled 198 carries, accounting for 42 percent of their rush attempts. He was moderately successful in this role, but nothing about his season was particularly impressive.

Edwards has been non-existent in the receiving game throughout his career. He has just 40 receptions to his name through five NFL seasons.

Given Edwards' two-down nature, Vidal could quickly find the field on third downs and passing situations. If Edwards struggles as a rusher early in the year, Vidal could also begin to eat into the rushing work.

Completely displacing Edwards like Williams did with Akers will be a tall order. But Vidal has proven to be a well-rounded back who can play on all downs. The combination of a three-down role and a quality rushing offense under Roman would allow Vidal to be this year's Kyren Williams.​​​​​​​

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and fantasy data from Fantasy Pros, unless stated otherwise