Highlights Ben Sinnott is the rookie tight end who has the best chance to recreate Sam LaPorta's season.

Noah Fant is a seasoned veteran, but a new set of circumstances in Seattle could unlock his potential.

After a promising rookie season, Chig Okonkwo disappointed as a sophomore. But he is set up to explode in his third season.

Year after year, tight end is one of fantasy football's most frustrating positions to draft. Outside a handful of dominant players, fantasy managers are left hoping their tight end can find the end zone to deliver an impactful week.

2023 introduced a slightly different dynamic to the tight end position. Several young players developed into budding stars at the position, adding more names to the top of the list of tight end talent.

This group of players was highlighted by Detroit Lions' tight end Sam LaPorta. As a rookie, LaPorta emerged from the 14th round of fantasy drafts to finish as the TE1. He beat out established veterans in Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and others to claim the TE1 throne.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since 2015 (eight seasons), only three tight ends have finished as fantasy football's TE1: Sam LaPorta, Travis Kelce, and Mark Andrews.

Finishing as the top tight end after being drafted in Round 14 is an incredible feat; it's likely one that will not be reproduced in the near future. But if any late-round tight end will make a push into the elite tier, it will likely be one of these three players.

1 Ben Sinnott, TE, Washington Commanders

Sinnott has a path to earning TE1 duties in an emerging offense

The Washington Commanders selected Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott in Round 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft. Sinnott has drawn comparisons to LaPorta since draft day. Both were regarded to be quality prospects with well-rounded skill sets who were ultimately selected in the second round of the draft.

Sinnott has a tougher path to becoming an elite tight end as a rookie than LaPorta last year. His primary roadblock will be veteran tight end Zach Ertz. Ertz is now entering his age-34 season, but Commanders' offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has shown allegiance to Ertz going back to their days in Arizona.

While Ertz may be the TE1 to begin the year, he could be replaced with ease. 34-year-old players, Ertz included, are often on the final leg of their NFL career and their production has taken a massive hit from their prime.

Aside from his age, there has been direct evidence of Ertz being a replaceable asset within an offense. Just last season, a quad strain put him on IR. Trey McBride filled in for an injured Ertz and never looked back. Ertz did not play another snap for Arizona.

But what about Sinnott as a talent? At Kansas State, he displayed a diverse skill set. He is a strong blocker and a sure-handed receiver over the middle of the field. He also proved to be fairly athletic, ultimately posting a 9.72 relative athletic score (RAS).

Sinnott is a do-it-all tight end who could emerge as a legitimate fantasy threat if he's given the opportunity. All it will take is surpassing Ertz to earn TE1 duties.

2 Noah Fant, TE, Seattle Seahawks

Can he really break out in year six?

Noah Fant isn't quite the same as LaPorta, considering this is his sixth NFL season. But tight end is a "weird" position for fantasy purposes, where players regularly have their breakout year after a few years.

Fant has several appealing characteristics. He's an incredibly athletic player (from the University of Iowa) who will be the go-to tight end in a potent passing attack. He has also shown flashes of legitimate fantasy production during his career.

Fant's best seasons came with the Denver Broncos, with whom he had multiple top-12 fantasy seasons (PPG). Since joining the Seattle Seahawks, Fant has been more of an afterthought. He has failed to clear 8.0 PPG in two seasons with the team.

Fant Production Dropoff: Denver to Seattle Category 2019-2021* (DEN) 2022-2023* (SEA) Targets 83 53 Receptions 56.7 41 Yards 635 450 TDs 3.3 2 *Season Averages

His ability to produce fantasy points in Seattle has been limited by the presence of Colby Parkinson and Will Dissly in the offense. Former head coach Pete Carroll utilized a rotation of tight ends, without one of them holding a true TE1 role. In 2023, Fant ran a route on just 56 percent of dropbacks.

Looking to 2024, Dissly and Parkinson left the team in free agency and a new offensive system will be installed under offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. Grubb put together one of college football's most effective passing attacks during his time at the University of Washington. His scheme should benefit Fant and Seattle's receiver room. Also, expect Fant to be running routes at a much higher rate, giving him the opportunity to earn more targets.

Fant has the athletic traits of a tight end who can be an impactful fantasy asset. He simply hasn't been given the opportunity to succeed during his time in Seattle. With a vastly different situation this season, betting on Fant once again could lead to massive rewards in the form of fantasy points.

3 Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Tennessee Titans

Okonkwo is in store for a big leap in his third NFL season

After a promising rookie season in 2022, Chigoziem "Chig" Okonkwo was all over tight end sleeper lists last summer. He ultimately failed to live up to the hype and averaged just 6.7 points per game.

But there's still reason to hang on to hope with Okonkwo. Throughout both seasons of his NFL career, Okonkwo has been a reasonably strong target earner. He has also been efficient with his opportunities. His rookie season was actually among the most efficient of all time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since 2006, just six tight ends have posted a yards per route run (min. 150 routes) of at least 2.00 in their rookie season: Rob Gronkowski, Jimmy Graham, Jordan Reed, Mark Andrews, Kyle Pitts, and Chig Okonkwo.

As a sophomore, Okonkwo's role grew, and he became the clear TE1 in the Tennessee Titans' offense. Despite an increased role where he ran a route on 77 percent of dropbacks, Okonkwo struggled to produce in fantasy football. His 6.7 PPG ranked 26th among TEs, making him rather irrelevant in fantasy.

But there is reason to believe that the TE1 duties could provide greater fantasy value in the 2024 version of the Titans' offense. This is primarily due to schematic and philosophical changes that are coming to Tennessee's offense.

The Titans hired former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to run the show in Nashville this season. During his time in Cincinnati, Callahan operated one of the league's most pass-heavy offenses in the league. In 2023, the Bengals ranked second in overall pass rate, trailing just the Washington Commanders.

The rhetoric coming from Callahan and others in Tennessee indicates that Callahan will carry this playing style over to Tennessee. This will be a dramatic shift, as the Titans consistently ranked towards the bottom of the league in total passing volume under Mike Vrabel.

Titans Team Passing Volume Season Total Pass Plays Rank 2023 30th 2022 30th 2021 25th 2020 30th 2019 31st 2018 31st

It's unlikely that Tennessee will become a league leader in passing volume, but somewhere much closer to league average is a reasonable expectation. This will benefit all Titans' pass catchers, including Okonkwo.

Not only could Okonkwo see more targets, but he could also see targets that are conducive to producing fantasy points. When asked about the new offense in Tennessee, Okonkwo indicated that his role will allow him to see downfield targets at a higher rate (via Tennesee Titans):

I think more down the field, attacking stuff, I would say. Using our speed to get those balls down the field. A lot of stuff has been shorter stuff in the past. I think we’re going to be able to open up a lot more things... It is very exciting when you see the stuff we’re bringing in. It feels like we’re going to be relying a lot on the pass, and that is going to be a big part of my game, too. So, I am very excited for that.

Okonkwo is currently a Round 18 pick in drafts, going far later than LaPorta was last season. If he can emerge from this depth of drafts, he would likely be fantasy's best value pick at tight end. But with everything shaping up to shift in Okonkwo's favor, he is a prime candidate to truly break out in his third season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and fantasy data from Fantasy Pros, unless stated otherwise.