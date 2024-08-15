Highlights Najee Harris got off to an excellent start to his career, but since then, he's failed to repeat that production.

However, the 2024 season provides some opportunities for him to have a great year, including a potentially favorable scheme, and an offensive line that has some potential.

With that in mind, here's why Najee Harris could be in store for a massive 2024 season, and should be considered a steal in fantasy football.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Najee Harris with their first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he got off to an excellent start to his career. Over the course of his rookie season, Harris was one of the best statistical rushers in the entire NFL .

However, along with the rest of the Steelers' offense, Harris seemed to take a small step back during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He was still solid statistically, but he saw both his rushing and receiving attempts drop, causing him to be slightly less productive.

However, Pittsburgh will have a new offensive coordinator in 2024. Arthur Smith has had his own struggles during his time as an NFL coach, but his presence on the Steelers could mean some good things for Harris this year. The Steelers offensive line looks like it has the potential to (finally) blossom into an above-average group, which would help Harris out as well.

Both of those caveats mean great things for Harris' value when it comes to NFL Fantasy Football . With that in mind, let's examine the factors that could lead to an excellent 2024 season for Harris.

Related Fantasy Football: Why Drafting Kamara-Harris (Alvin & Najee) is a Good Strategy Fantasy managers would be wise to trust a pair of veteran running backs in fantasy football this year.

Najee Harris Career Overview

Harris has remained productive, but his opportunities have been reduced in recent years

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Harris had an incredible rookie season. He immediately became the focal point of the Steelers' offense, and was a large part of the reason they were able to sneak into the playoffs in 2021. With Ben Roethlisberger playing like he was already retired for most of that year, Harris' ability to get yards on the ground really took some pressure off the passing game.

Najee Harris Stats By Year Stat 2021 2022 2023 Attempts 307 272 255 Rushing Yards 1,200 1,034 1,035 Yards per Attempt 3.9 3.8 4.1 Rushing TD 7 7 8 Receptions 74 41 29 Receiving Yards 467 229 170 Receiving TD 3 3 0 PPR Fantasy Points 300.7 223.5 195.5

However, after that first season, things did drop off slightly for Harris. He benefited from a massive number of attempts in 2021, with over 300 carries and 74 receptions. That alone shows how much Pittsburgh relied on him, but they got away from that after the 2021 season out of fear of overworking their prized RB.

In 2022, Harris lost over 30 carries and receptions each, causing a drop in his production. He again lost both carries and receptions in 2023, yet still managed to score seven times and reach 1,000 rushing yards. Harris has remained productive, but has seen his number of opportunities drop as Jaylen Warren has become a more important part of the offense.

Arthur Smith's Scheme Could Give Harris Extra Opportunities

Smith loves running the ball with larger backs

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

While Harris has suffered from a decreasing number of carries over the past two seasons, it seems like that trend might change under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Over the past two years, the Steelers have primarily used a 1A/1B situation, with Harris getting a large workload, and their other key running back, Warren, getting a slightly smaller, yet still significant workload. That could change in 2024.

To see why, we'll take a look at Smith's previous coaching jobs.

In 2019, Smith earned his first major job as the offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans . The year before he took over, Derrick Henry had 215 carries. That's not a small amount, but it's not major either. However, over Smith's two years as the coordinator at Tennessee, Henry led the NFL in carries each year, with 303 in 2019, and 378 in 2020.

Now, it's Henry, of course, so that could be an outlier, but it's an instance of Smith prioritizing bigger backs. The trend continued in his next job, as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons .

In 2021, Cordarrelle Patterson , who's 6'2", got 153 carries, while 5'9" Mike Davis got 138. In 2022, Tyler Allgeier , who's three inches shorter, yet much bulkier than Patterson, dominated the share of carries, with 210, compared to just 144 for Patterson.

In 2023, while both Allgeier and Bijan Robinson were about the same size, he gave Robinson, who had the hot hand for most of the year, a large portion of carries.

There's a clear inclination throughout Smith's career to play bigger running backs, or running backs who have the hot hand. At 6'1", 242 lbs, and with an impressive resume, Harris looks like he fits that mold perfectly. As of now, there isn't much to complain about with Smith's plan for the Steelers.

Steelers' Improved Offensive Line

Pittsburgh's offensive line could be a sneaky-good unit in 2024

Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

They don't get much credit, but Pittsburgh's offensive line could be very impressive in 2024. They're returning essentially the same group from last year, which had some solid aspects to it. ​​​​

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since entering the league in 2021, Najee Harris has taken 834 rushes, topped only by Derrick Henry over that span. While Harris has generally averaged under 4.0 yards per carry, that's not all on him: during the same span, Harris leads the NFL with 81 broken tackles and is 3rd with 1,750 yards after contact, meaning the o-line was to blame for some of his struggles.

Isaac Seumalo will return to left guard, and he was very impressive in 2023. The guard opposite of him, James Daniels , was great last year as well, providing stability up the middle for Pittsburgh. The Steelers brought back another key lineman in Broderick Jones , at right tackle, who was important to them in his rookie season last year.

Steelers' Potential 2024 Offensive Line Player Position 2023 PFF Grade Troy Fautanu LT *2024 First Round Pick Isaac Seumalo LG 71.9 Zach Frazier C *2024 Second Round Pick James Daniels RG 62.1 Broderick Jones RT 60.7

There were two question marks on the line last year, though. Mason Cole at center, and Dan Moore Jr. , at left tackle. That's why Pittsburgh made the shrewd decision to add to those positions during the draft.

The Steelers picked up Troy Fautanu in the first round, and he can fill that void at left tackle or play right tackle if they want Jones on the left. They used their very next pick on Zach Frazier , who should slide in at the center spot. Now, Pittsburgh is looking at a very young offensive line that's brimming with potential.

Of course, that's excellent news for Harris, and his potential fantasy owners. He'll be running behind an improved offensive line, with a play-caller who will seek to get him the ball frequently. What's not to love?

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.