Key Takeaways George Pickens will be a key player in the Pittsburgh Steelers' improved offense with a focus on deep shots.

Pickens has shown significant growth in yards after the catch and should continue to progress in a new scheme.

With an ADP in the fifth round, Pickens provides WR1 upside while offering good draft value compared to other options.

A disappointing offense has long plagued the Pittsburgh Steelers , so heading into the offseason, general manager Omar Khan and the rest of the front office aggressively sought improvements across their starting lineup.

First, they addressed the playcalling, hiring Arthur Smith as the new offensive coordinator to help elevate their performance. To follow, the team made two additions at quarterback, signing Russell Wilson and trading for Justin Fields . Then they capped it all off by drafting two offensive linemen with their first two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Now, there is hope that the unit can turn things around from the narrative that hangs over their heads. And to do so, they'll need standout play from their biggest stars.

The backfield is split between two promising ball carriers in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren . But the aerial attack is centered around one man: George Pickens , the player you need to be drafting this fantasy football season.

Related Fantasy Football Draft Kit for 2024 NFL Season Prepare for your fantasy football league with rankings, articles, strategies, tips, sleepers, busts, breakouts and more.

George Pickens' Season Outlook for 2024

The third-year wideout will be a featured piece in the offense

In the second season of his NFL career, Pickens put himself on the map as a splash-play receiver who turned in some notable high-caliber games as a boundary receiver for an inconsistent offense ran by Matt Canada with a slew of middling quarterbacks under center.

As a result, his dependability for fantasy football was mediocre at best. Now, heading into 2024, the 23-year-old will look to improve his contributions and become a more steady producer for the team.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: In 2023, Pickens turned in 10 games where he was outside the top 40 fantasy WRs in half-PPR format.

With Wilson under center and Smith calling plays, the game plan will emphasize play-action passing and deep shots—a strategy that will clearly benefit Pickens as he enters his third season.

On top of better execution, the offensive weapon has also shown notable growth this offseason and preseason in terms of evolving as a football player.

No wide receiver made a greater jump in yards after the catch than #14 did, as he was tied for 99th in his rookie season with 2.1 YAC per reception, all the way up to seventh in the NFL in 2023 with 6.5. Now, in a scheme that should help him work his way into space more effectively, look for him to continue improving on that number.

While there are candidates to step up and carve out roles in this aerial attack, the clear go-to target for Pittsburgh will be Pickens. After the team traded away Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers this offseason, the team is looking at uninspiring options such as Van Jefferson , Roman Wilson , or Calvin Austin III to step in and contribute for the team. None will challenge as the primary pass catcher.

Even tight end Pat Freiermuth , who is one of the more underrated players at the position, will have a better shot of taking second priority in the passing game than unseating the third-year star.

Many may question Arthur Smith's willingness to feature one player from week to week, but as an offensive coordinator, he should be willing to take a step back from his stubborn ways. When he was the play-caller for the Tennessee Titans , A.J. Brown broke out and ascended to the top of the fantasy ranks.

With the Falcons, Drake London dominated the WR target share as well. So, there should be similar success for Pittsburgh's top wideout during his stay in the Steel City.

A looming Brandon Aiyuk trade is always possible, but it's unlikely anything will get done before the season kicks off. Should the San Francisco 49ers be looking to contend again this season, they probably feel their chances are better with the fifth-year wideout on their roster.

Evaluation of George Pickens' ADP

Standard - 55 | Half-PPR - 58 | PPR - 58

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

In the average 12-team fantasy league, you should be able to grab Pickens in the fifth round. With four picks prior, you should snag a couple of valuable RB pieces to help fill out your lineup. Whether you plan on implementing the Steelers' star at FLEX, or spend your other picks filling the rest of your lineup, getting the 6'3" pass catcher plugged into your roster should be excellent value.

Assuming he can continue his progression, there is a real possibility for the Alabama native to provide WR1 upside, while you continue to deck out the rest of your team en route to the playoffs.

Comparing Pickens to other options on the draft board

Surrounding Pickens in draft value are wideouts such as Zay Flowers , Tee Higgins , and Amari Cooper . All of whom are key parts of an AFC North passing attack.

However, they are all apart of offenses that feature a notable weapon who could be the first priority in the offense any given week ( Mark Andrews , Ja'Marr Chase , and David Njoku ), while the Arthur Smith offense will no doubt rely on their WR1 for each game on their schedule.

Consistency can be a risky factor to bet on for your season-long roster, but there have been clear signs of improvement year over year, and 2024 should be another campaign of encouraging progression for the Georgia product.

So, for those heading into their fantasy football drafts soon and wanting to make the most of establishing a good roster, keep an eye out for Pickens. Because you'll certainly regret it if you end up having to go against him.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.