Highlights There are several young, talented tight ends ready to contribute early in 2024 for fantasy football teams.

Beware of overvalued veteran tight ends that may not meet expectations.

Schultz, Goedert, and Kmet are among tight ends to draft cautiously or avoid.

There may be more young, talented tight ends who are ready to contribute early to their NFL teams than ever before. It seems like every year, there are rookies or second-year players who finish in the top 10 or 15 in fantasy football rankings by season's end.

On the other hand, there are the typical veterans who always find a way (barring injury) to keep their spots. Whether that spot is in the top five or barely staying in the top twenty, we know the types who always seem to get their numbers by the end of the season.

There are some names on this list that should be avoided at all costs. There are also some players who can help your fantasy squad but won't live up to their average draft positions (ADP). Either way, here are the 10 tight ends who should be drafted with caution (or maybe not at all).

2024 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings (1/2 point PPR) 2024 Rank Player (Team) 2023 Targets 2023 Receptions 2023 Rec. Yards 2023 Rec. TDs 2023 Final Rank 1 Sam LaPorta (DET) 120 86 889 10 1 2 Travis Kelce (KC) 121 93 984 5 3 3 Trey McBride (ARI) 106 81 825 3 9 4 Mark Andrews (BAL) 61 45 544 6 13 5 Evan Engram (JAC) 143 114 963 4 2 6 David Njoku (CLE) 81 81 882 6 6 7 George Kittle (SF) 65 65 1,020 6 5 8 Dalton Kincaid (BUF) 73 73 673 2 12 9 Kyle Pitts (ATL) 53 53 667 3 14 10 Jake Ferguson (DAL) 71 71 761 5 8

1 Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Some may be surprised to see Dalton Schultz on this list because there's no denying that he is a talented tight end. He also has one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL throwing his way, in C.J. Stroud.

While Schultz will be a nice piece on a fantasy team and will undoubtedly make some big plays for the Houston Texans this season, he won't be winning anyone their fantasy leagues. It's not his fault, though, blame Texans GM Nick Caserio.

Texans Top Targets in 2024 Name Targets Receptions Rec. Yards Rec. TDs Stefon Diggs 160 107 1,183 8 Nico Collins 109 80 1,297 8 Tank Dell 75 47 709 7 Joe Mixon 64 52 376 3 Dalton Schultz 88 59 635 5

Since taking over in 2021, Caserio has loaded the Texans with weapons galore. In 2021, it was Nico Collins in the third round, and in 2023, he drafted the superstar-in-the-making, Tank Dell. This past offseason, in a pair of trades, the GM brought Stefon Diggs over from the Buffalo Bills and Joe Mixon from the Cincinnati Bengals.

While the Texans are among the favorites to win the AFC and should have a prolific offense, Schultz is now their fourth or fifth option in the passing game. He will get his share of passes thrown his way, but with an ADP of 14 among tight ends, Schultz will not put up the numbers many are projecting. Think about drafting a sleeper with a higher upside, like Tyler Conklin with a 22 TE ADP, instead.

2 Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Still a solid choice, but this bird won't fly as high as expected

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dall Goedert is in a similar situation as Schultz. His talent is undeniable, and if the Eagles make it as far as many think they will, Goedert will be a big part of it.

Going into the offseason, the Eagles already had what many would call the best wide receiver duo in the league in A.J Brown and DeVonta Smith. They added Parris Campbell through free agency and drafted Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson. Tight end C.J. Uzomah was also brought in as their second tight end.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since 2020, Dallas Goedert has missed an outrageous 22% of the Eagles' regular season games (15 of 67).

The biggest addition was Saquon Barkley, the uber-talented, oft-injured star running back from the New York Giants. With the upgrading of their receiving room, second TE, and running back, the Eagles will have more places to go with the ball, resulting in fewer targets and touches for the starting tight end.

Over the past four years, Goedert has averaged 55 catches, 651 yards, and 3.6 touchdowns per season. He may approach those numbers, but with so much talent at the tight end position across the league, he could very well fail to live up to the TE13 ADP that he currently carries.

3 Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Kmet earned a nice contract extension from the Chicago Bears. He is and will be a fixture in their starting lineup for years to come. The former Fighting Irish tight end has finally broken through and is one of the top receivers in the NFL.

Like others on this list, it's not a lack of talent that makes him a potential fantasy bust; it's his circumstances. Having a rookie quarterback always has its ups and downs, even if that QB is a supposed generational talent like Caleb Williams. But even if Williams plays great, there's still a major problem.

2023 Statistics of the Chicago Bears 2024 Passing Attack Player Targets Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns D.J. Moore (CHI) 136 96 1,364 8 Keenan Allen (LAC) 150 108 1,243 7 Rome Odunze (UofWash) 140 92 1,640 13 D'Andre Swift (PHI) 49 39 219 1 Roschon Johnson (CHI) 40 34 209 0 Cole Kmet (CHI) 90 73 719 6 Gerald Everette (SEA) 70 51 411 3

The Bears' offense is loaded. Yes, you read that right. With the addition of D'Andre Swift, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, and TE Gerald Everett to an offense already boasting D.J. Moore and Kmet, Williams will have an abundance of options.

Unfortunately for Kmet owners, an abundance of options often means fewer targets, catches, and yards. While the newly extended tight end will get his looks and play an important role, it is very possible that he is the 4th or 5th option on the offense and will come up shy of his TE15 ADP.

4 Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens

It's unLikely that this Raven will evermore live up to his projections

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Step aside Isaiah Likely, Mark Andrews is back and ready to reclaim his throne atop the Ravens' passing game. Likely was a nice replacement for Andrews, who only played in 10 games in 2023.

Likely's 30 receptions for 411 yards shouldn't be sneezed at, however the real story is how Likely did when Andrews was healthy. In the 10 games the duo played together Likely finished with 11 targets, eight receptions, and 85 yards.

2023 Per Game Stats in Games Played Together Players Targets Receptions Yards TDs Andrews 6.1 4.5 54.4 0.6 Likely 1.1 0.8 8.50 0.0

5 Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders

There's no reason to draft an old, beat up TE with all the other talent available

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Once a revered tight end, Zach Ertz's fall from grace started in 2020, and he appears to be crashing violently into the mountain of old age.

In 2020, he played in only 11 games, but he did have a solid bounce back season in 2021. His age showed in 2022 and 2023 as he dealt with season-ending injuries in both years.

Zach Ertz Stats Year Games Missed Receptions Rec. Yards Rec. Yards Per Game 2013-2019 6 88 5,743 54.17 2020 5 36 335 30.45 2021 0 74 763 44.89 2022 7 47 406 40.6 2023 10 27 187 26.71

It would be a bit silly to think the 33 year-old will play a full slate of games since he has only done that in four of his eleven seasons and one of his last five. The Washington Commanders are hoping for the best.

The Commanders also drafted Ben Sinnott, a talented tight end from Kansas State. Sinnott is a fantasy sleeper due not only to his ability to stretch the field and make plays over the middle, but he's sure to have plenty of opportunities when the slower, broken down Ertz misses time.

6 Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

He's talented...if only we could say the same for one of the guys throwing him the ball

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Mayer showed flashes of the player he can be when given opportunities. The problem in 2023 was that he wasn't given many opportunities.

He had only 40 targets in the 14 games for the Las Vegas Raiders in which he played and had four or more receptions in just three games. A large part of his struggles were due to the poor quarterback play of Aidan O'Connell and Jimmy Garoppolo.

2024 Oakland Raiders QBs (2023 Stats) Name Yards TDs INT Completion % Gardner Minshew (IND) 3,305 15 9 62.2 Aidan O'Connell (OAK) 2,218 12 7 62.1

The quarterback situation for 2024 doesn't look much better as O'Connell or Gardner Minshew will be under center. The biggest factor keeping Mayer from living up to his TE31 status will be rookie phenom, Brock Bowers.

Bowers figures to be the second target on the team after Davante Adams. The rookie will line up at tight end, out wide, in the slot, and at times in the backfield. With great quarterback play, Mayer and Bowers would both have opportunities for success, but it just doesn't seem like that is realistic with the Raiders' situation in 2024.

7 Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

The term "bust" might be a little strong for the rookie, but expectations are too high

Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, you are reading this right. Two Raiders tight ends are making the list for potential fantasy busts. Bowers, however, has a higher chance of success.

The positive for Bowers is his ability to play all over the field offensively. He is as unique a talent as just about any in the NFL. One of the main concerns, though, is the same one that Mayer will face.

Brock Bowers College Stats Category 2021 2022 2023 Receptions 56 63 56 Receiving Yards 882 942 714 Receiving TDs 13 7 6 Avg./Rec. 15.8 15 12.8 Games 15 15 10

The quarterback situation is one of the worst in the league. The offensive situation, as a whole, is one of the worst in the league.

Bowers' ADP puts him at TE12, and though there is a chance he reaches that level, draft him with eyes wide open. He's a rookie in a bad offense led by quarterbacks who are average on their best days.

8 Tayson Hill, New Orleans Saints

It was fun while it lasted, but this act is a little over-the-Hill

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe the only player as unique as Bowers in the talent department is New Orleans Saints do-it-all utility man, Taysom Hill. He is a true Swiss Army Knife on the field.

Hill is one of the most versatile players in the history of the league, and in 2023 he caught his 10th career touchdown to join the exclusive 10-10-10 club reserved for those with at least 10 touchdowns passing, rushing, and receiving.

10-10-10 Career Touchdowns Club Name Years Played Passing TDs Rushing TDs Receiving TDs Jimmy Conzelman 1920-1929 10 13 11 Red Grange 1925-1934 10 21 10 Charley Trippi 1947-1955 16 23 11 Frank Gifford 1952-1964 14 34 43 Taysom Hill 2017-2023 11 27 11

In 2023, Hill had seven touchdowns and almost 800 total yards last season. His ADP among tight ends is currently 19th, but he's behind Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau on the depth chart.

The Saints' offense is solid, especially if Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams can stay healthy in the backfield. Chris Olave looks like a true No. 1 receiver with Rashid Shaheed and A.T. Perry rounding out the top three receivers.

By the season opener, Hill will be 34 years old and fighting for touches now more than ever. What has been a special career seems to be winding down, and while he will get some yards some way and somehow, this seems like the perfect year for his production to fall off the proverbial cliff.

9 Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

The veteran tight end is hoping a change of scenery, and QB, will revive his career

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

From 2019 through 2021, Mike Gesicki was one of the most reliable tight ends in fantasy football, and in 2021, his 73 receptions for 780 yards placed him fifth and eighth, respectively, among TEs in those categories.

In the two years since, he has been very average, catching only 61 passes for 606 yards combined. Part of the problem in 2023 was the quarterback play in New England, but after signing with the Cincinnati Bengals, that won't happen again.

2023 Patriots Quarterbacks Name Passing Yards Touchdowns Interceptions Completion % Mac Jones (NE) 2,120 10 12 64.9 Bailey Zappe (NE) 1,272 6 9 59.9

Joe Burrow is one of the premier QBs in the league, so the only things standing in the way of Gesicki are his teammates. The last two times Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Burrow were all healthy for even two-thirds of a season, they were targeted, on average, about 240 times.

The tight end room is also crowded with talent, as rookies Erick All and Tanner McLachlan will join Gesicki, Drew Sample, and Tanner Hudson. Though Gesicki isn't projected as a top TE, even finishing in the top 25-30 could be a challenge.

10 Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

He was a nice fill-in last season, but 2024 won't be the same

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Tucker Kraft is worth drafting this season. Just don't count on him to be a consistent contributor.

The Green Bay Packers have two legitimate tight ends in Kraft and Luke Musgrave. Musgrave missed six games before returning for the finale. During that time, Kraft filled in admirably, averaging six targets, 3.8 receptions, and 46.8 yards per game.

Jordan Love 2023 Numbers Time Span Passing Yards Passing TDs Interceptions Completion % First 8 Games 1490 12 8 59.6 Last 9 Games 2669 20 3 68.0

Before his injury, Musgrave was the guy. Kraft had only five catches for 43 yards on seven targets. Had Musgrave stayed healthy, he may have finished in the top 12 of all tight ends, especially since Jordan Love caught fire the last 11 weeks of the season.

With Musgrave ready to go for 2024, it is widely believed that he will take his place atop the Packers tight end throne.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.