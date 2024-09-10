Key Takeaways Jake Ferguson and David Njoku both left early in Week 1 due to injuries.

Tucker Kraft appears to be ahead of Luke Musgrave as Packers TE1.

Several handcuff TEs should be a priority to add in the absence of your starting tight ends.

Week 1 was brutal for the tight end position, which is especially difficult to deal with in NFL Fantasy Football . The tight end position is already challenging to draft, but as the position wears thin due to injuries, it may feel nearly impossible to figure out who the right players to draft are.

Week 1 Tight End Injuries Player Injury Jake Ferguson - DAL Sprained MCL David Njoku - CLE High-ankle sprain Foster Moreau, NO Head

Jake Ferguson and David Njoku are most likely starting tight ends on every fantasy team, while Foster Moreau finished as the TE2 in Week 1. So, these three injuries are crucial considering the state of the position, and their recent production.

Looking at the waiver wire to find a tight end can feel underwhelming, but some deep sleepers could provide your team with some upside. Luckily, none of these injuries appear to be season-ending, but you still want to have the best possible lineup every week.

These fantasy tight ends might not be stars like these other players, but they have enough upside to make it worthwhile to add them while you wait for your starting tight end to return.

1 Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

Johnson's productivity and experience makes him a worthy addition while Moreau is out.

Juwan Johnson might not be the flashiest tight end to play in fantasy football, but he's one of the more productive streaming tight ends that you can add. His snap share was definitely lower in Week 1 with the emergence of Foster Moreau, but if Moreau misses time, Johnson should see nearly a 60% snap share in his absence.

Even with Moreau as the starting tight end, Johnson had two receptions for 26 yards and an impressive touchdown catch in a win over the Carolina Panthers .

The New Orleans Saints have a strong tight end room with Johnson, Moreau and Taysom Hill, and it seems that one of them will be fantasy relevant each week. If Moreau is out for an extended period of time, Johnson is a good handcuff that can help your team not skip a beat.

2 Luke Schoonmaker, Dallas Cowboys

As Jake Ferguson battles an MCL sprain, the Cowboys second-year tight end could provide immense value over the next few weeks.

With Ferguson potentially out, Luke Schoonmaker is a must add for fantasy managers who currently have Ferguson on their roster. The Dallas Cowboys have always heavily involved their TE1 in the offense, especially with the lack of weapons they have outside CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks .

Week 1 wasn't a great indicator of what could come of the Cowboys' tight end position, as Dak Prescott only threw 32 passing attempts. In the past, this offense has been one of the best in the NFL , which allowed Ferguson to finish as the TE10. Clearly, the tight end is a focal point of the offense, and with Ferguson potentially out, it's Schoonmaker who immediately becomes the TE1 in his absence.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jake Ferguson was the seventh most targeted tight end in 2023, with 102 targets.

Before Ferguson broke out in 2023, the Cowboys actually drafted Schoonmaker with their second round draft pick, after they lost Dalton Schultz in free agency. Dallas obviously is confident in Schoonmaker's abilities, so he would become an integral part of this offensive game plan if Ferguson misses time.

3 Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

Based on Week 1, it could be Kraft who is the Packers TE1, not Luke Musgrave.

Heading into the 2024 season, it was expected that Luke Musgrave would be the starting tight end of the Green Bay Packers . After the season opener, that doesn't appear to be the case. Musgrave was the 42nd overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft , with Tucker Kraft being selected shortly after with the 78th overall pick. Green Bay was committed to upgrading the tight end position in 2023, but the unexpected player is now the one receiving the bulk of the reps.

Tucker Kraft vs. Luke Musgrave - Week 1 Player Tucker Kraft Luke Musgrave Snap Share 96% 25% Targets 3 2 Receptions 2 0 Receiving Yards 37 0 Touchdowns 0 0

While Kraft's production wasn't there in Week 1, he barely left the field, whereas Musgrave only played 25% of snaps. This comes after an offseason in which Kraft spent time on the Physically Unable to Play List, only being activated just in time for the preseason.

With the snap share so heavily favored by Kraft, it's safe to assume that the production will eventually come. As for Musgrave, it's concerning that a second-year tight end is only in 25% of the plays unless he's battling an unknown injury.

Naturally, there will be some concern if whoever the Packers' starting tight end is can be fantasy-relevant as Jordan Love recovers from a sprained MCL. But with limited options at the tight end position, Kraft is one of the best options that you can find.

4 Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams

Parkinson played a big part in the Rams' offense in Week 1, and can see an expanded role with Puka Nacua hurt.

There's a new surprise weapon in the explosive Los Angeles Rams offense, and it's tight end, Colby Parkinson. In a game where Puka Nacua went down, Parkinson was the Rams' third leading receiver, with four catches for 47 yards. If he can take advantage of the Rams star wide receiver being out, he could become a big part of this offense.

Of all tight ends in Week 1, Parkinson led the NFL with 42 routes run (via Danny Kelly). The hope would be that his target share would increase, as Cooper Kupp had 21 targets against the Detroit Lions. It's not completely out of the question, though, as it's unlikely that Kupp could sustain that many targets every week. Not only was Parkinson productive, but he played 88% of snaps. He's got TE1 potential with or without Nacua on the field.

Parkinson spent four years with the Seattle Seahawks , where he never had much of a chance to shine. As Tyler Higbee remains on the Physically Unable to Play list, Parkinson has a real shot at carving up a role in Los Angeles.

5 Jordan Akins, Cleveland Browns

As David Njoku misses time, Akins could be a fine streaming option due to his previous experience and Njoku's role in the offense.

If you remember back in 2021, there was a time when Jordan Akins looked like he could be a starting fantasy tight end. He finished as the TE17 in his last season with the Houston Texans . Akins will never become a tight end that you actively want to acquire, but he's definitely a handcuff worth having. With David Njoku 's injury history, it's worth adding Akins in order to receive tight end production from the Cleveland Browns .

In Week 1, Akins had three receptions for 27 yards on four targets, with a 57% snap share. Imagine what he's capable of doing while Njoku is completely out, and Akins is receiving over a 70% snap share. There's little competition behind him in an offense that heavily relies on the tight end position.

In his seven-year career, Akins has 10 games where he's caught at least 50 receiving yards. Considering he's been a backup nearly his whole career, he's had some production in times when he's needed to step up.

Akins is only worth rostering while Njoku is out, but considering the injury, that could be over a month. Those who selected Njoku in the first eight rounds need a tight end that you can rely on every week. Njoku was excited about his potential in this offense, which may now benefit Akins. While Akins doesn't have the floor that Njoku did, he has a decent ceiling for a TE2.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, Fantasy Pros, and Sleeper.