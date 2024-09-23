Key Takeaways After a long holdout process which eventually ended in a massive contract extension, Brandon Aiyuk has gotten off to a slow start to the 2024 season.

With several key players on the San Francisco 49ers' offense out for their Week 3 matchup, Aiyuk's fantasy managers hoped this would be the week he finally got into a rhythm.

However, Aiyuk failed to do that, which makes his 2024 fantasy football outlook a bit more concerning. With that in mind, it might be a good idea to trade him while he's got some value.

Potentially the hottest topic of the entire past offseason revolved around San Francisco 49ers ' WR Brandon Aiyuk . The star receiver wanted a new contract, and as a result, he kept away from team activities for quite some time. There were a ton of trade rumors involving him and a few teams, most notably the Pittsburgh Steelers .

No trade ever materialized, and Aiyuk ended up signing a massive extension with the team. Unfortunately for San Francisco though, Aiyuk hasn't quite lived up to that price tag so far in 2024. Only three games have been played, but things haven't looked great.

With several key members of the 49ers' offense, including Christian McCaffrey , George Kittle and Deebo Samuel Sr. missing their Week 3 showdown against the Los Angeles Rams , Aiyuk's NFL Fantasy Football managers hoped this would be the breakout game they were waiting for.

That didn't happen, and his quiet performance shed some serious doubt on the rest of his season. He's done well enough to still retain some value, but if you have Aiyuk on your fantasy team, it might make sense to trade him away before that value drops even more.

Related Related: Fantasy Football: It’s Time To Give Up On Mark Andrews Mark Andrews days as one of the best fantasy football tight ends are officially over.

Aiyuk's Role in the Offense Seems to be Dwindling

Sunday was Aiyuk's chance to break out, but he was outperformed by his teammates instead

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The 49ers and their offensive weapons have been one of the more interesting storylines in the fantasy football landscape.

Normally, for a player, the more offensive weapons on their team typically results in a drop in fantasy production. No matter how good that player might be, the more touches their teammates take from them, the harder it is on them to produce a high level of production in terms of fantasy football.

However, that hasn't really been the case for the 49ers. They've got a ton of weapons on the roster, with Aiyuk, Kittle, Samuel and McCaffrey all performing at high levels over the past few seasons. Led by their head coach Kyle Shanahan , they've proved to be the rare example of a team that's managed to get all of their playmakers involved on a consistent level.

However, the 2024 season has proved to be different. Aiyuk wasn't terrible during his first two games, recording 4.8 and 8.3 points respectively. Still, it wasn't up to par with the way we've seen him contribute in the past.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During the 2023 season, Aiyuk scored a total of 249.2 Fantasy points, making him the 14th-highest scoring receiver in the league, with an average of 15.5 points per week. During three games in 2024, his highest single-week total is just 8.3, and he's currently the 63rd-highest scoring receiver.

For that reason, this week's showing against the Rams provided some serious potential for Aiyuk. He would be the only one of those four to suit up against an injured, winless Rams team, signifying an excellent chance to find that rhythm he showed during his excellent 2023 campaign.

To the dismay of Aiyuk, the 49ers and his fantasy managers, that didn't happen. Making matters worse for him was the fact that his teammate, Jauan Jennings , had an incredible performance. Jennings' elite showing proved the problem was related to Aiyuk a bit more than the team as a whole.

In a game his fantasy managers expected him to dominate, Aiyuk came out and laid an egg. It was very disappointing, and the worst part about it is the fact that, with Aiyuk having some poor performances while being outperformed by Jennings, it doesn't give much confidence that things will be any better when the rest of his teammates are healthy enough to play again.

49ers Pass Catchers in 27-24 Loss to Rams Stat Jennings Aiyuk Saubert Bell Targets 12 10 2 3 Receptions 11 5 2 1 Receiving Yards 175 48 41 12 Receiving TD 3 0 0 0 Fantasy Points 46.5 7.8 6.1 2.2

For Aiyuk, his forecast for the near future doesn't look too good either. His next four games are against the New England Patriots , Arizona Cardinals , Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs . Each of those four teams has shown an ability to quiet opposing receivers. In addition, both Kittle and Samuel will likely return to the field by the end of that stretch.

It's time to face reality. Aiyuk isn't helping you win any fantasy matchups at the moment. He's also been just good enough to keep his value from completely plummeting. With that in mind, it would be smart to trade him now, before his value continues to drop over the next few weeks, which looks increasingly likely.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all fantasy data courtesy of FantasyPros unless stated otherwise.