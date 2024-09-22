Key Takeaways Ahead of the 2024 season, Michael Pittman Jr. was considered to be one of the better wide receivers in all fantasy football.

However, the Indianapolis Colts' offense has been very inconsistent this year, which has led to a disappointing beginning of the season for Pittman.

Things don't look like they'll be getting easier for Pittman anytime soon, and his fantasy managers might need to take advantage of his trade value before it dwindles even more.

In a game that showed the ups and downs of young, inexperienced quarterback, the Indianapolis Colts barely managed to squeeze past the Chicago Bears , 21-16.

While Indianapolis did grab their first win of the season, things weren't perfect in the slightest. Their defense forced multiple turnovers, and really carried the team to a victory as the offense continued to sputter. The Colts' offense turned the ball over repeatedly on Sunday as well, and really scraped their way to a victory.

A lot of that frustration came via the passing game, with a lack of consistency from the Colts' quarterback, Anthony Richardson . Many expected Anthony Richardson to take a leap in his first full season in the NFL , but that certainly hasn't happened in three games.

As a result, Michael Pittman Jr. 's NFL Fantasy Football managers have suffered. Aside from a few large plays here and there, the Colts' passing game has been extremely inconsistent. While Pittman was projected to be one of the better players in all fantasy football, he saw a very slow start to the season.

The Colts did pull off a victory in Week 3, but their passing game doesn't seem to be making many improvements going forward. With that in mind, if you've been one of Pittman's disappointed fantasy managers, it might be a good idea to trade him soon, before his value is tanked by some more quiet performances.

Related Related: Fantasy Football Week 3: Sam Darnold is Legit In his seventh season, Sam Darnold is finally playing to his full potential for himself and fantasy football managers.

Pittman's Value Doesn't Seem Likely to Grow Anytime Soon

While Pittman hasn't been horrible, none of the Colts' receivers seem likely to break out in the near future

Credit: The Indianapolis Star

Through three games, the Colts' offense has lived on some big plays, but has died with a lack of consistency otherwise. While Pittman had to deal with a backup quarterback in Gardner Minshew II in 2023, he managed to keep a big role in the offense, and turned in a solid season fantasy-wise.

With his starter in Richardson at the helm this season, things haven't gone so well for Pittman. Most of that can probably be attributed to the struggles his quarterback has gone through so far this year. Pittman's been open at times, like this play below, and hasn't seen the ball due to some bad decisions from his quarterback.

Richardson has completed around 50% of his passes in all three weeks, while throwing for just over 200 yards in his first two games, and just 167 in Week 3. Richardson has also thrown three touchdowns and six interceptions so far in the young season. To put things simply, that's not going to cut it, and it doesn't inspire much hope in the fantasy outlooks for any of the Colts' receivers.

For Pittman, another part of the problem lies in the Colts' receiving room as well. Pittman's teammate, Alec Pierce , has actually out-performed Pittman a bit. While no receivers on the team have seen a ton of volume in general, Pierce has been the beneficiary of some big plays, which have been a large portion of the production of the offense overall.

Colts' WR in 2024 Stat Pittman Pierce Dulin Mitchell Receptions 11 9 2 2 Receiving Yards 88 225 67 32 Yards per Reception 8.0 25.0 33.5 16.0 Receiving TD 0 2 1 0 Fantasy Points 19.2 43.1 14.7 5.2

Pittman's lack of a presence as a true WR1 on this team is a bit troubling. It's normal for young quarterbacks to target their proven first options, but Richardson just hasn't done that with Pittman. He actually seemed to target Pierce more, which has been concerning for Pittman's fantasy managers.

When he does target Pittman, it doesn't always go well.

The season is still young, and to be fair to Richardson, his career is as well. His rookie year was cut short due to a season-ending injury, so 2024 represents a true rookie campaign for him. As he gets more comfortable, his performance, and Pittman's, could improve a bit.

Right now, though, the Colts' passing game looks very rough, to say the least. Pittman is still considered by many to be one of the best receivers in the league, and a few bad games won't change that. However, his fantasy value is starting to drop a bit. With that in mind, it would be a good idea to sell Pittman before his value drops any more than it already has.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all fantasy data courtesy of FantasyPros unless stated otherwise.