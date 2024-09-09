Key Takeaways Tony Pollard signed with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, replacing their previous lead-back, Derrick Henry.

Pollard had an excellent showing in Week 1, and was arguably the brightest spot on the Titans' new-look offense.

Pollard didn't receive much hype before the season began, but his role in Tennessee's offense shows his potential for a massive fantasy season in 2024.

The Tennessee Titans began their regular season with a loss on Sunday, falling to the Chicago Bears 24-17. While Tennessee's offense did sputter at times throughout the game, they had a pretty significant bright spot in their new running back, Tony Pollard .

Amid the multitude of running backs who changed teams this offseason, Pollard signing with the Titans went a bit under-the-radar compared to some other backs in the league. However, he put the league on notice on Sunday, and his NFL Fantasy Football owners are rightfully very excited about his performance.

Was Pollard's Week 1 showing a flash in the pan? Or is he set up for a successful season with the Titans? Based on their offense's performance as a whole, the latter looks more likely.

Related Related: Ranking Every New Head Coaching Hire’s Week 1 Performance Week 1 featured a handful of new head coaching hires scouring the sidelines for their first NFL game. Here's how their coaching beginnings turned out

Pollard Was The Brightest Part of Tennessee's Offense

With the passing game being inconsistent, the Titans relied on Pollard

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

For Pollard's fantasy owners, he was a very pleasant surprise in Week 1.

In terms of PPR points, before the Monday Night game, Pollard sat as RB11 for the week. However, his 18.4 point total did finish less than a point behind James Conner with 19.3, who finished as RB7, so he was extremely close to being in the top-10.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Pollard's 18.4 PPR points were his highest single-game total since Week 12 in 2023, when he recorded 22.3 points against the Washington Commanders.

Although he had three receptions, in terms of standard scoring, Pollard was even better compared to his peers. With 15.4 standard points, Pollard finished the week as RB10, just behind De'Von Achane with 16 points and Conner with 16.3.

Tony Pollard in Week 1 Stat Pollard Attempts 16 Rushing Yards 82 Yards per Attempt 5.1 Rushing TD 1 Receptions 3 Receiving Yards 12 Standard Points 15.4 PPR Points 18.4

Overall, Pollard had a very solid debut with Tennessee. He rushed for 82 yards on his 16 carries, which computes to an extremely efficient 5.1 yards per attempt. Pollard managed to get into the end zone as well. Additionally, he made himself available as a checkdown option in the passing game, catching three passes.

Pollard clearly found a successful role in Tennessee's offense, and had a great debut overall.

Pollard Proved to be a Player Brian Callahan Could Trust

With the offense sputtering, Pollard got the most opportunities on the team

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The first and most obvious reason to be excited about Pollard is the gigantic share of rushing attempts he got. Pollard got 16 carries, and the next leading rusher was Tyjae Spears , who received just four. Of the 20 handoffs to Tennessee's running backs, Pollard received 80% of them.

While Pollard was expected to be the lead-back, it had seemed like Spears could get a decent workload himself throughout the season. It's surprising that Pollard got four times the amount of carries Spears did, but it's definitely a good look for his fantasy potential.

However, the ineptitude of the Titans' passing attack might be an even bigger reason to buy in on Pollard. Will Levis completed 19 of his 32 attempts, throwing for just 127 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The Titans' leading receiver was Calvin Ridley with just 50 yards on three receptions.

With all of this in mind, this postgame quote from Tennessee's head coach Brian Callahan regarding Levis might be the biggest reason to trust Pollard and his fantasy value:

Callahan mentioned in his presser that he liked Levis' demeanor during the game, but at the end of the day, this quote makes it pretty clear that Levis hasn't fully earned his trust yet. That could change with some good performances, but Levis made some rough decisions towards the end of the game. With the rushing attack working efficiently, it's likely the Titans will lean on the run until Levis can be a bit more consistent.

Now, Spears will probably get more than four carries a game in the future. Still, this game gave us one clear takeaway from the Titans' offense in 2024.

When the unit as a whole isn't clicking, Pollard proves to be a bright spot in the offense. Judging by the massive amount of touches Pollard got compared to his teammates, it seems he's earned Callahan's trust. With all of this in mind, Pollard should be able to maintain his pace as a top 10-15 running back in fantasy football this year.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all fantasy data courtesy of FantasyPros unless stated otherwise.