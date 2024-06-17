Highlights Jaylen Warren could become the Steelers' starting RB, offering excellent fantasy value due to an increased workload and potential.

Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit is poised for a starting role, showcasing explosive potential and high fantasy point production.

Jerome Ford, Tyjae Spears, and De'Von Achane are backup RBs to watch this season for potential breakout fantasy performances.

Fantasy Football players know that the most important position to target in a fantasy football draft is the running back. Once the stars are taken in the first few rounds, holding a sleeper running back who can emerge as a league winner when the starter goes down or isn’t playing up to standards becomes essential.

Each year, we witness the potential rewards of targeting sleeper running backs. Last season was no different. Kyren Williams, Zamir White, and De’Von Achane were backup running backs who became league winners for many fantasy players. All three backs were a part of at least 15% of championship teams in ESPN leagues last season, a testament to the potential of these hidden gems.

Considering which backups will emerge as league winners this season, these are the five backups to watch and draft as sleepers.

1 Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers not picking up Najee Harris' option might mean they envision Jaylen Warren as the next starter

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren is on the verge of possibly winning the starting spot from starter Najee Harris. Harris’ workload has diminished each season, and Warren has nearly doubled his attempts from the previous season last year.

Warren had a better yards-per-carry average than Harris, and many fans in Pittsburgh are clamoring for Warren to become the starter. Warren is also a great receiving option and was a better back than Harris in PPR leagues last season.

Jaylen Warren vs. Najee Harris 2023 Fantasy Numbers Category Warren Harris Standard 135 167 PPR 196.4 195.5

New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith could be a huge factor for Warren as he loves to run the ball. As the head coach of the Falcons, Atlanta ran the ball the third-most in the NFL in 2023. Smith will allow more than enough carries for Warren and Harris to be excellent fantasy options in the upcoming season.

Another reason to look at Warren as the feature back in Pittsburgh is this offseason, the Steelers decided not to exercise Harris's 5th-year option, making him a free agent next season. Speaking to 93.7 The Fan, Steelers general manager Omar Khan seemed to downplay the situation with Harris:

It was a business decision that we had to make by May 2. But Najee's awesome to have around here. Love Najee as a player and a person. Just because we didn't pick it up doesn't exclude us from doing something with Najee long term. I'd love to say Najee was here and had a long career in Pittsburgh. He really represents us well on the field and off the field. It was one of those things we had to make a decision on. We just felt right now that was the right decision for everyone. I love Najee. I'd love to have him here long term.Do not be surprised if Warren ends the season as the starting running back for the Steelers and in many of the championship teams in fantasy.

2 Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs' rookie season was just a preview of what he can do

Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery split carries last season in Gibbs' rookie season. However, Montgomery is still listed as the starting running back for the Detroit Lions. That fact could change quickly in the 2024 season, as Gibbs has proven to be an explosive running back coming out of college.

Gibbs was drafted as a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which is considered major draft capital for a running back. Detroit has massive plans for Gibbs as their back of the future, and this will likely be the year fans see Gibbs go from tandem to cementing himself as a starter.

Despite Gibbs's smaller workload than Montgomery, he finished with one point less than Montgomery in fantasy last season. Gibbs finished with 190 fantasy points in standard leagues, while Montgomery finished with 191. However, in PPR, Gibbs had a substantial lead over Montgomery. Gibbs ended the PPR year with 242.1 points, while Montgomery registered 207.2 points.

Lions running back coach Scotty Montgomery told 97.1 The Ticket about the Lions' desire to use Gibbs even more in the passing game this upcoming season.

What we need him to do from a passing game standpoint is go to the next level... Can you go into the slot and a little bit more down the field, some intermediate stuff. Can we continue to grow him there, and that's what we're trying to do.

3 Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns

Ford could be a major success while the Browns remain weary with Chubb's injury

Jerome Ford proved to be one of the best waiver wire grabs last season, as Ford became the starter for the Cleveland Browns once Nick Chubb went down. Ford finished last season as a top-20 fantasy running back, and with a possibility of playing at the beginning of the season, fans could see a similar season for the backup.

It is unclear if Chubb will even be available in Week 1 of the NFL season, and even once he’s healthy, who knows what he looks like after a significant injury? Ford is a reliable backup that could easily become a top-20 fantasy choice if needed to start for a large portion of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jerome Ford scored five touchdowns from Week 10 to Week 16 last season.

4 Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans

With Derrick Henry gone, Spears can succeed

In the offseason, the Tennessee Titans signed former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard. Pollard is coming off of a broken leg, and Spears will be a great backup to keep the workload down and become an interchangeable duo. Speaking with ESPN, new Titans head coach Brian Callahan reiterated his excitement about both backs.

I can't wait to start playing around and using them in different ways because they both do things differently, they're unique. I'm excited about the style that we can run with. We can do a lot of different things.

Spears impressed in his rookie season, running for 453 yards and scoring two touchdowns as a backup to Derrick Henry. Now, with Henry leaving Tennessee for Baltimore, Spears will have a big opportunity to prove what he is capable of.

5 De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

De'Von Achane had four games last season with over 20 points in standard leagues

De’Von Achane has a great chance to become the Miami Dolphins starter by the middle of the season. Achane shocked the world when he broke out in his rookie year last year, gaining 203 yards in just the third game of the season.

Achane scored eight touchdowns in just 11 games in his rookie campaign, and as long as he can stay healthy, Achane could be a league winner. Achane was on 15.8% of championship teams in ESPN leagues last season and can duplicate that percentage with a full season under his belt.

Raheem Mostert vs. De'Von Achane 2023 Fantasy Numbers Category Mostert Achane Standard 243 164 PPR 267.7 190.7 Games Played 15 11

Achane will face competition in the backfield from Raheem Mostert. Still, with Mostert having just turned 32 years old recently, the Dolphins will eventually begin looking for the future, and they have their next star running back waiting in the wings with Achane.

