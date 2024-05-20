Highlights Dual-threat QBs are fantasy gold. Focus on metrics like scheme and weapons to pinpoint fantasy sleepers with high ADP value.

Williams, Mayfield, Daniels, Jones, Smith, Nix are all potential fantasy sleepers. Look beyond hype and draft value picks.

Players like Bo Nix and Derek Carr have the potential to outperform ADP. Consider depth, passing game, and strength of schedule when drafting.

It's no surprise that last season, three of the top-five quarterbacks in fantasy had over 100 rushing attempts. Of those three, they all had over 500 rushing yards and two had double-digit rushing touchdowns.

For fantasy football, the dual-threat quarterbacks who can sling the ball are what fantasy managers desire, so why are so many going so late in fantasy drafts?

Great fantasy quarterbacks depend on different metrics to make them great. Sometimes it is the scheme, or it can be the weapons that are at his disposal, but whatever it is, quarterbacks dominate our fantasy strategies while also dominating the money in the NFL.

Sleepers are those players who have the best chance of outplaying their ADP. The reality is these men are playing a team sport where positions are dependent on one another, so the sleepers take into account all their surrounding circumstances.

2023 Stats for Top 10 Fantasy Sleepers QBs Rank Player PassYards Pass TD:INT Yards/Attempt Completion % Current ADP 1 Caleb Williams* 3,633 30:5 9.4 68.6 95.5 (QB11) 2 Baker Mayfield 4,044 28:10 7.1 64.3 157 (QB21) 3 Jayden Daniels* 3,812 40:4 11.7 72.2 106.0 (QB13) 4 Daniel Jones 909 2:6 5.7 67.5 205.1 (QB30) 5 Geno Smith 3,621 20:9 7.3 64.7 173.0 (QB31) 6 Bo Nix* 4,508 45:3 9.6 77.4 208.1 (QB31) 7 Bryce Young 2,877 11:10 5.5 59.8 199.0 (QB28) 8 Derek Carr 3,878 25:8 7.1 68.4 199.3 (QB29) 9 Jameis Winston 264 2:3 5.6 53.3 Undrafted 10 Michael Penix Jr.* 4,903 36:11 9.2 65.4 215.4 (QB34) *Rookies that played in college last season Quarterback stats courtesy of Sports-Reference and QB ADP courtesy of Sharp Football Analysis

1 Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Williams' ratio in the red zone was 45 touchdowns to one interception in his two seasons at USC

Perhaps it is rookie bias, but Caleb Williams going as the 15th quarterback off the fantasy draft boards is rather low when considering his potential. Although not a 'typical' dual threat quarterback, Williams has had 79, 113, and 99 rushing attempts in his collegiate career.

In his last two seasons at USC, he has had 503 combined rushing yards and double-digit rushing touchdowns (10 and 11, respectively). There is also his passing prowess, which saw him throw for 4,537 yards and 40 touchdowns with only five interceptions during his Heisman-winning 2022 campaign.

Williams followed that up with 30 touchdowns and five interceptions while throwing for 3,633 yards while being pressured on 33.6% of his dropbacks. The Chicago Bears will be playing the third-easiest schedule in the NFL and have provided their new rookie QB with an abundance of weapons for his first year as a pro.

Williams and the Bears are the focus of a lot of preseason hype, so calling him a sleeper sounds disingenuous until you see that the hype isn't translating to fantasy capital. Coming off the board as the 15th quarterback is simply too low.

2 Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In the 2023 season, Mayfield threw for the most yards of his career and the most touchdowns

Baker Mayfield's status is lifted by playing in the NFC South. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the division for three straight years, claiming the 2023 title with a 9-8 record. This year, the Buccaneers have the fifth-easiest strength of schedule, which includes starting at home against the Washington Commanders, who finished 4-13 last season while getting to play NFC South division foes twice a year.

Out of the eight divisions, the NFC South is easily the weakest. Last season, Mayfield went 4-2 against divisional foes, throwing nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

Last year's offensive coordinator, Dave Canales, is gone and Liam Coen is the new play caller in Tampa Bay. Coen comes from the Los Angeles Rams and is familiar with Mayfield as they played five games together in 2022, including Mayfield's fourth-quarter-comeback win two days after joining the Rams.

Furthermore, all three of Mayfield's primary receiving weapons from 2023 are back for the upcoming season:

Mike Evans: Evans' ranked first in air yards (1,906) and deep targets (46) while ranking second in total touchdowns (13).

Evans' ranked first in air yards (1,906) and deep targets (46) while ranking second in total touchdowns (13). Chris Godwin : Godwin was targeted 131 times for 83 receptions and 1024 receiving yards. Both Godwin and Evan recorded over 1,000 receiving yards.

: Godwin was targeted 131 times for 83 receptions and 1024 receiving yards. Both Godwin and Evan recorded over 1,000 receiving yards. Rachaad White: White ranked first in catch rate (91.4%), second in routes run (383), third in receiving yards (549) and fourth in receptions (64).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Baker Mayfield is the only Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback to throw for 300+ yards and at least three touchdowns in a playoff game, which he did twice last season.

3 Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Daniels is the only player in FBS history to throw for at least 12,000 yards (12,750) and rush for at least 3,000 yards (3,307)

The Commanders enter the season with a new head coach, a new offensive coordinator, Kliff Kingsbury, and a rookie quarterback whose current ADP sees him as the 112th overall pick and the 18th quarterback coming off the fantasy draft board. It's Kingsbury's familiarity with Daniels' skill set that will set him apart from at least 10 other quarterbacks being drafted ahead of him.

Daniels skill set best matches Kyler Murray, whom Kingsbury coached his rookie season in the NFL. Murray averaged 18.2 fantasy points per game on a 16 game slate that now has one extra game added. Murray, with Kingsbury, led the nation in deep passing grade, deep adjusted completion grade, and was fourth in Pro Football Focus' play action dropbacks and third in play action attempts.

Last season, Daniels led the FBS with 11.7 yards per attempt and 8.4 yards per reception, the only player in FBS to lead in both categories at the same time since 1996. As for his dual threat abilities, 35 of his 40 touchdown passes were from the pocket.

4 Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Daniel Jones played in only six games last season, and he wasn't very good. His 54.4 Pro Football Focus passing grade came with two touchdowns and six interceptions. Still, the Giants continue to show confidence in Jones, acquiring only Drew Lock during free agency and passing up drafting a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Last season, the Giants finished 30th in Pro Football Focus pass blocking efficiency, allowing 245 total pressures and 85 sacks in 17 games.

The Giants' offensive line problem is not new. When Jones had his top-10 fantasy finish in 2022, the offensive line gave up 212 total pressures and were ranked 26th in the league in pass blocking efficiency, per Pro Football Focus.

The Giants did attempt to address the offensive line problem with a new offensive line coach and the acquisition of tackle Jermaine Eluemunor and guard Jon Runyan Jr., and a healthy Andrew Thomas will help. However, the best news for Jones was the drafting of LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Nabers is the receiving threat that Jones needs, especially after the departure of running back Saquon Barkley. Nabers, the second wide receiver drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, earned a 92.9 Pro Football Focus grade for the 2023 season. He had 30 broken tackles after the catch and 3.64 yards per reception, but most importantly, for Jones' perspective, he had only five drops.

The Giants' offensive line has acquired pieces for improvement and Jones now has a legitimate receiving offensive weapon. Daboll is the same man who coached Jones up to 3,205 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, 708 rushing yards, and seven rushing touchdowns two seasons ago. Being the 30th quarterback drafted in fantasy is slightly disrespectful.

5 Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Smith is one season removed from leading the league in completion percentage (69.8%) and throwing a career-high 4,282 yards with 30 touchdowns

Geno Smith isn't technically a dual-threat quarterback, but in the last two seasons, he has rushed for 366 and 155 yards while averaging 5.4 and 4.2 yards per carry, respectively. With that being said, his fantasy capital relies on his ability to connect with his receivers.

Smith was 11th last season in red zone attempts (68) with a 42.6% completion percentage in the red zone. He was also top-20 in deep ball passing attempts with 50 and was ninth in deep-ball completion percentage at 46%.

The Seattle Seahawks will be playing under a new head coach and a new offensive coordinator this season, but Smith's trio of wide receivers remains the same.

Geno Smith's Wide Receivers 2023 Stats Player Receiving Yards Yards/Reception Deep Targets Red Zone Targets DK Metcalf 1,114 16.9 26 (10th ranked) 24 (6th ranked) Tyler Lockett 894 11.3 19 13 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 628 10.0 10 9 *Stats courtesy of Player Profile

The reason for optimism is the new offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb.

Grubb's most noted stint was his two years at the University of Washington where he helped Michael Penix Jr. pass for over 4,000 yards in each of their two seasons together. A prolific passing game is expected in Seattle this season.

Grubb's did show last season a more balanced offensive with the team attempting 411 rushing attempts and 574 passing attempts. But it is in the management of his three top receivers that provides optimism for a similar scheme in Seattle.

University of Washington 2023 Top Receivers Stats Player Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns Rome Odunze 92 1,640 13 Ja'Lynn Polk 69 1,159 9 Jalen McMillan 45 559 5

Grubb has already stated how he sees a resemblance in the receiving corps he has in Seattle with the Seahawks' receivers, so there is reason to believe Smith could be in for another quality fantasy season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Geno Smith ranks first in game winning drives (8) and second in big-time throws (66) for the past two seasons, per Pro Football Focus.

6 Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix's 77.45% completion percentage last season set the NCAA record

This is where the scheme is a perfect fit for fantasy purposes. Head coach Sean Payton has the quarterback that he wants, one that will fit his scheme rather than Payton having to adjust his scheme for the quarterback.

Payton's offense depends on quick, short throws, a high completion percentage, and eliminating negative plays. With Drew Brees, Payton's offense was never lower than second in the league in completion percentage and Brees ended his career with a 67.7% career completion percentage.

In 2018-2020, when Payton's Saints led their division with 13-3, 13-3, and 12-4 records, Brees' stats were bottom in the league in intended air yards. He averaged 7.5 (29th), 6.8 (32nd), and 5.9 (36th), respectively.

In addition to steadily increasing his completion percentage until he led the NCAA last season, Nix had the lowest average depth of target (6.8) in college football, which helped him to be first among quarterbacks in turnover-worthy plays. Per Pro Football Focus, Nix only put the ball at risk on 1.02% of his plays.

Nix has the added arsenal of being able to get yards with his legs. In his last two seasons, he had 143 carries for 744 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. For comparison, in 2018, Brees rushed for 22 yards with four rushing touchdowns and finished as QB8 in fantasy.

The next year, Brees had negative rushing yards (-4) and finished as QB5. There is a certain path where Nix crushes his current ADP.

7 Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

At the start of Young's second season, he will see his third head coach

Bryce Young was terrible last season, and it is easy to see why when his leading receiver was 33-year-old Adam Thielen with 1,014 yards on 103 receptions. The second-most productive receiver in Carolina was D.J. Chark with 35 receptions for 525 yards.

But that wasn't the worst problem. Young was pressured 150 times and sacked 62 times during his rookie season.

The Panthers attempted to correct the issues with a few pivotal moves in the offseason. They acquired wide receiver Diontae Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Johnson will give Young the deep threat option he didn't have last season.

They also drafted South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and Texas running back Jonathon Brooks in the second round.

More important for fantasy football purposes was the acquisition of the two guards in free agency. The Panthers acquired Robert Hunt, who has allowed only 12 sacks in 3,316 career snaps, and Damien Lewis, who allowed only three sacks on 931 snaps last season. Lewis finished the season with a 97.2% pass blocking efficiency rating.

Young will be better protected, he will have more time to process, and will be surrounded by better offensive weapons, all which equal a top-15 fantasy finish.

8 Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

In his second season in New Orleans, Carr will have a new offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak

Carr finished out the 2023 season on a high note, throwing for 14 touchdowns and only two interceptions in his last five games. In the last five games, he averaged 20.6 fantasy points per game, while completing an average of 74% of his passes.

If Carr's production was at that level throughout the entirety of the season, he would have finished as QB5 in the fantasy leagues.

Carr returns all of his weapons, including Chris Olave, who had a 25.2% target share and was fourth in deep targets with 32. Rashid Shaheed played in 15 games and was ranked 10th in aDOT (14.6) and 15th in deep targets with 24.

The New Orleans Saints have the easiest schedule with their opponents' record from last year, combining for a .453 winning percentage. Five of the Saints' 2024 opponents were ranked in the bottom 10 in terms of passing yards allowed in 2023.

Denver Broncos, 23rd, allowing 233.6 passing yards/game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 28th, allowing 249.6 passing yards/game

Los Angeles Chargers, 29th, allowing 249.8 passing yards/game

Philadelphia Eagles, 30th, allowing 255.7 passing yards/game

Washington Commanders, 32nd, allowing 262.2 passing yards/game

9 Jameis Winston, Cleveland Browns

For his career, Jameis Winston has 141 touchdowns and 99 interceptions with a 61.2% completion percentage

Jameis Winston signed to be the backup quarterback in Cleveland for the 2024 season. The Browns' starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson, has played in only 12 games in the past two seasons, so the chance that Winston sees quality time on the field is good. And when he gets quality playing time, Winston is good for fantasy football.

In the five seasons where Winston has played double-digit games, he has finished no lower than QB18 in fantasy and as high as QB8. In those seasons, he has passed for double-digit touchdowns, including a high of 33 (with 30 interceptions) and a low of 19.

The best combination for fantasy purposes is Winston's deep passes connection with Amari Cooper's deep target receiving ability. Last season with four different quarterbacks, Cooper finished sixth in deep targets and 13th in aDOT with 14.2. Given Watson's track record of being available in Cleveland, when Winston gets his opportunity, fantasy managers unite.

10 Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr., was the first FBS player to pass for 4,500+ yards in back-to-back seasons since Patrick Mahomes did in 2015-2016

Penix Jr. has a path to prove all the 2024 NFL Draft naysayers wrong. The presumptive starter and free agent signing Kirk Cousins is 35 years old and coming off an Achilles injury. Cousins has never been known for his mobility and is a little more vulnerable this season. If Cousins falters, Penix Jr. is ready for the spotlight.

Penix Jr. will be going into a great situation for both fantasy purposes and the Atlanta Falcons. According to Pro Football Focus, he will be playing behind the fourth-ranked offensive line, which is beneficial for Penix Jr., who had the 20th most snaps from under center (73) in the nation.

And of course, there are the weapons that Atlanta possesses:

WR, Drake London was 22nd for red zone targets with 15

TE, Kyle Pitts was first in Air Yards (1,012), first in aDOT (11.4) and first in deep targets (11)

RB, Bijan Robinson was third in targets (86) and first in routes run (22.6/g)

Penix Jr. has the passing chops to make all three players relevant with his arm strength and ability to attack the entire field. Last season, he had 36 passes travel at least 40 yards and led the nation in red zone pass attempts, completing 63.2% of his red zone throws with a 26.3% touchdown rate.

Dynasty fantasy managers are already aware, as Draftsharks.com has him being drafted eighth overall. Redraft fantasy managers need to keep a close eye on the situation in Atlanta.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.