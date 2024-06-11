Highlights Jaylen Warren is a top sleeper RB pick for 2024 after an impressive 2023 campaign.

De'Von Achane of the Dolphins had the best single-game performance in 2023 and is a viable fantasy sleeper RB to watch for in 2024.

Zack Moss from the Bengals offers sleeper potential as a multi-talented back and may be worthy of a sleeper pick for the 2024 fantasy season.

With the 2024 NFL season now a little less than three months away from kicking off, it's already become time to start thinking about who may be some of the top sleeper running backs available in fantasy football leagues.

One of the more unexpected performances from last season includes the Buffalo Bills' James Cook getting a 35.1 point performance in Week 15, while the best performance of the season belongs to the Miami Dolphins' De'Von Achane, totaling 49.3 points in Week 3.

Some of the surprising rankings from last season included New York Jets RB Breece Hall (252.5 total points) at No. 4, the Cleveland Browns' Jerome Ford at No. 17 (189.2 total points), and the Indianapolis Colts' Johnathan Taylor at No. 33 (146.9 total points).

Here are the top-10 performing RBs from the 2023 season in terms of fantasy points:

Top 10 Performing Fantasy RBs From 2023 Season By Total Points Rank Player 2023 Team No. 1 Christian McCaffrey (357.8 points) 49ers No. 2 Raheem Mostert (255.2 points) Dolphins No. 3 Travis Etienne Jr. (253.4 points) Jaguars No. 4 Breece Hall (252.5 points) Jets No. 5 Joe Mixon (241 points) Bengals No. 6 Kyren Williams (239 points) Rams No. 7 Rachaad White (235.9 points) Buccaneers No. 8 Derrick Henry (232.7 points) Titans No. 9 Bijan Robinson (217.3 points) Falcons No. 10 Jahmyr Gibbs (216.1 points) Lions

So, the question is... who could be some sleeper RBs in 2024 that can provide some great value to a squad? Let's get into the list.

Related 5 Bold Fantasy Football Predictions for the 2024 Season Fantasy owners aren't going to win their league championships by doing the same old, same old in 2024. It's time to think outside the box.

1 Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

Finished as RB25 in 2023 with 165.9 Points, looking to build on a breakout campaign

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Starting off the list is a very intriguing third-year pro. In just his second season in the NFL last year, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren emerged as a true multi-faceted threat out of the backfield.

Despite backing up Najee Harris for most of the year, Warren proved to be just as effective as his partner in the RB room. The Steelers have a very healthy one-two punch in the backfield, and while Harris is projected to be the top touch-getter again in 2024, Warren very likely could be seen as a high-value pick who is capable of putting up more than effective numbers. Thus, he earns the top spot of sleeper RBs available in 2024.

Fantasy Position RB Ranks of Steelers RBs Year Najee Harris Jaylen Warren 2021 RB4, 14th overall N/A 2022 RB12, 31st overall RB52 2023 RB20, 65th overall RB30

Now, to say the least, Pittsburgh has a very exciting backfield, including Warren, going into the 2024 season. His build and style of play is kinda similar to that of a Darren Sproles. At 5'8" and 215 pounds, Warren definitely has the intangibles to be a successful back. He's physical and not afraid to fight through contact to gain extra yardage.

He might not have elite-level speed (he ran a 4.55 40-yard dash in 2022), but he builds momentum rather quickly on his runs. He also has a 9.25-inch hand size, which allows for a solid catch radius. Jaylen finished with a respectable 5.5 yards per touch in his 2023 campaign, and with 220 total touches, he looks to be on the upswing heading into 2024.

Looking at PPR notes, Warren actually finished with a better average than his backfield mate Harris in 2023. Plus, the Steelers will be under a new offensive system with Arthur Smith joining the staff as the new offensive coordinator.

So, yes, Warren is a very valuable option to have as a plan B in any fantasy league. He might not be a feature back, per se, but he has the talent to be a valuable remedy in case of an injury. Plus, if he can keep up his track record, Warren might very well be a top-20 or even top-15 fantasy running back in the near future.

2 De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Achane had the best statistical fantasy game in Week 3 of the 2023 season

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

At No. 2 on this list, a guy who was a rookie last year, De'Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins. Achane probably had the most unexpected stat line of the season in 2023.

Not only did he put up the highest fantasy total for a single game of the 2023 season in Week 3 (49.3 points), but in that game, his second career contest in the NFL, he tallied 203 rushing yards on 18 carries for a pair of ground scores while also snagging four receptions for 30 yards and another pair of touchdowns.

All told, Achane had four 100 or more rushing yard games in 2023, while also finishing six games with at least three catches.

De'Von Achane's Incredible Games of 2023 Week 3 (70-20 Dolphins Win) 203 rushing yards, 30 receiving yards, four total touchdowns, 49.3 fantasy points Week 4 (48-20 Dolphins Loss) 101 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, 19 receiving yards, 24 fantasy points Week 12 (45-15 Dolphins Win) 73 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, 30 receiving yards, 22.3 fantasy points

For a rookie, to be able to lay claim to the highest scoring single game in fantasy play in a season is a pretty impressive accomplishment. Unfortunately, for Achane, like Warren, probably will start off the 2024 season as the No. 2 running back on his team's depth chart. But Achane's style of play is similar to that of his current backfield mate Raheem Mostert.

Achane is a dynamic back who can do it all. He can run with enthusiasm and momentum, and he can work in the slot or be an electric receiver out of the backfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: As a rookie, De'Von Achane finished fifth among NFL running backs in rushing yards per game at 72.7 in 2023, trailing only Kyren Williams, Christian McCaffrey, James Conner, and Johnathan Taylor. He also finished as the 21st best running back fantasy-wise in his rookie campaign, despite only playing in 11 games.

What may work to Achane's benefit is his durability and speed. Mostert has missed quite a few games due to injury, but Achane did miss six games in 2023. What is notable about the soon-to-be second-year pro is that he ran a 4.32 40-yard dash.

That's some elite-level speed, only second on his squad to Tyreek Hill. There is plenty of hope for the young Achane, but there is also concern of a sophomore slump. He should definitely be a sleeper to stash come drafting time in August and early September.

3 Zack Moss, Cincinnati Bengals

Moss started seven games with the Colts last year and averaged just under 100 yards per game

Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another viable option to stash as a sleeper RB is now-Cincinnati Bengals tailback Zack Moss. After bouncing around and mainly serving as a No. 2 option behind Johnathan Taylor with the Indianapolis Colts last year, the Bengals are now taking a chance on the 26-year-old running back after losing Joe Mixon via trade.

His best performance of 2023 came in a Week 5 victory in early October, when he toted the football 23 times for 165 yards on the ground and a pair of scores, while also catching two passes for 30 yards. That game alone earned him a total of 36.5 fantasy points.

Cincinnati Bengals Top Fantasy Offensive Weapons Heading Into 2024 Player 2023 Fantasy Numbers QB Joe Burrow 153 Points in 10 games RB Zack Moss 156.1 points in 14 games WR Ja'Marr Chase 162.72 points in 16 games WR Tee Higgins 95.6 points in 11 games

But now, he will be in a rather crowded Bengals' offensive room which relies rather heavily on the passing game, so he may see a few throws come his way. Of course, he might not get the looks that wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins might get, but Moss is certainly a viable threat as a receiving back.

Looking at his 2023 stats, Moss had 27 catches for 192 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He is projected to be an early-down back for the Bengals, and could be in the conversation for a lower-end RB2/high-end RB3 position on a team.

Thus, he is definitely worth a sleeper pick. He certainly has some talent to emerge as a lead back, and, considering he won't turn 27 until December, he has a lot of time still to develop his career. After experiencing a renaissance in Indianapolis, Moss looks like a start-worthy NFL back. And he can find his way to pounce in the jungle of Cincinnati.

4 Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans

Finished 2023 with a 20-point performance in Week 18

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Coming in at No. 4 on the list is another rookie from 2023, Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears. Now, Spears will likely be written off in 2024 as the Titans signed Tony Pollard to a three-year, $24 million contract earlier this off-season.

However, that doesn't mean he still won't see any action. In his rookie campaign in 2023, Spears backed up Derrick Henry, who left in free agency. But just because a back is No. 2 on the depth chart doesn't mean he can't be valuable.

Tyjae Spears Top Fantasy Performances During Rookie Year Week 18 Three carries, 25 yards, three catches, 41 yards, two total touchdowns, 20.1 fantasy points Week 5 Seven carries, 34 yards, rushing touchdown, four catches, 35 yards, 14.9 points Week 14 Seven carries, 29 yards, six catches, 89 yards, 14.8 points

Spears is already showing signs of developing into a very multi-faceted back. He finished with 453 yards on 100 carries and a pair of touchdowns on the ground, and 52 catches for 385 yards and a touchdown through the air in 2023.

He also returned 13 kicks for a total of 270 yards. Spears, who is about to enter his age-23 season, already has a high ceiling for his future. Sure, he might not be the bellcow style of back the Titans can rely on like they did with "King" Henry. But with more than one element to his game, fantasy owners can take note of his diversified profile.

For how young he is, Spears has a lot of potential. It will take some time to mold that potential into raw talent. But he is in a good system in Tennessee, and the Titans are known to have a pretty good history with running backs. He could very well be the next top runner in the lore of Music City, USA.

5 Zamir White, Las Vegas Raiders

Posted 145-yard performance on Christmas Day against the reigning Super Bowl champs

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Next on the list at No. 5 is the Las Vegas Raiders' Zamir White. Heading into 2024, the third-year pro from the University of Georgia now looks to be the man to headline the backfield in Sin City. This comes after their previous star, Josh Jacobs, left the team in free agency.

After Jacobs went down and was lost for the season toward the end of Week 14, White was tasked with the starting duties, and he did not disappoint. In his four starts, White ran the ball 84 times for a total of 397 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Zamir White's Fantasy Line In Absence of Josh Jacobs Week 15 17 carries, 69 yards, one touchdown, three catches, 16 yards, 16 points Week 16 22 carries, 145 yards, 14.5 points Week 17 20 carries, 71 yards, five catches, 35 yards, 13.1 points Week 18 25 carries, 112 yards, one catch, nine yards, 12.6 points

White will have some competition for that starting job, however. The Raiders signed former Minnesota Vikings RB Alexander Mattison this offseason. It appears that the Raiders will be taking a running back by committee approach to start the season. Therefore, there is some caution to take if people wish to stash White as a sleeper.

But he does carry some intrigue with him. At age 25, he appears to be a raw third-year prospect. He looks to take a more vocal approach heading into 2024, and he is not afraid of a challenge. It's a gamble to go on White, but in Las Vegas, gambling is the preferred move.

Related Fantasy Football Points Leaders 2023: NFL Running Backs Which NFL running backs scored the most fantasy football points during the 2023 season, both in standard and PPR leagues?

6 Antonio Gibson, New England Patriots

Gibson could be en route to a bounce-back year after just 265 yards in Washington last season

Credit: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The final sleeper RB on this list is New England Patriots new tailback Antonio Gibson. Now, Gibson appears to have fallen off quite a bit as a rusher after a great start in the first two years of his career.

Perhaps a change of scenery is just what Gibson needs. He will likely serve as a very nice complement to Rhamondre Stevenson, and with how versatile he can be as a receiver, he could be a major benefit to developing New England's aerial attack in 2024.

Antonio Gibson's Career Stats Year Carries Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs 2020 170 795 11 36 247 0 2021 258 1,037 7 42 294 3 2022 149 546 3 46 353 2 2023 65 265 1 48 389 2

While the rushing stats may have seen a bit of a drop-off, Gibson's value as a receiving back is on the rise. Considering that Gibson has a wide receiver background to his play, that will certainly be beneficial to him and his new squad.

It could also be a help to fantasy owners if his catches and yards continue to go up. Gibson may very well be on his way to a rejuvenated career if he can find his dominance on the ground that he had in 2021.

It's also worth noting that Gibson had over 1,200 receiving yards in college on 170+ receptions. So there's some definite value in a risky chance of stashing him. He likely will be the No. 2 guy on the depth chart, but he still has some worth. Could New England find the key to jumpstart Antonio Gibson's career again?

Overall, these are the six sleeper running backs that are worth taking a chance on in fantasy football leagues in 2024. There are plenty of upsides to these players. They can be worth stashing for games, and could even pop off for a big number or two. Sometimes, sleepers are the key to success.

The top 10 scoring fantasy running backs of 2023's point totals are provided by fantasypros.com. All other stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.