Like defenses and kickers, some NFL Fantasy Football managers choose to bypass picking one of the top or even mid-tier quarterbacks during the draft, focusing on skill position players.

Doing so will likely require research to determine who has the best matchups every week and how you'll make room for them on your roster.

Fortunately, there's almost always a handful of names to choose from when it comes to streaming quarterbacks for your fantasy football team. They might not be the sexiest names in the league, but they can get the job done.

This Week 1 NFL slate happens to be quite favorable for those who choose to stream quarterbacks. We'll dive in to give you the five best streaming options in the season opener.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs WSH)

Can Mayfield replicate his 2023 success?

Baker Mayfield is coming off a career year that saw him throw 28 touchdown passes. He also eclipsed his previous career-high in passing yards by tossing for 4,044, the first time in his career he's gone over the 4,000-yard mark.

Was the 2023 season an anomaly, or is that the Mayfield we're going to see this season as well? At least for Week 1, we're riding with Mayfield.

While it's based on last year's numbers, the Washington Commanders allowed an average of 21.2 fantasy points per game in 2023, the highest of any defense in the NFL.

Part of the reason for that was the team decided to trade away Montez Sweat and former No. 1 overall pick Chase Young at the deadline. They replaced them in free agency with Dorance Armstrong and Clelin Ferrell , now on his third team in three years.

The Washington defense will look better than it did down the stretch last season, as they also brought in veteran Bobby Wagner. Outside of them taking Mike Sainristil out of Michigan in the second round, little was done to address the secondary. They did sign safety Jeremy Chinn in free agency, but he's more of an in-the-box safety than anything else.

The lack of moves to address how much quarterbacks were able to throw on them successfully is why we're taking Mayfield as our first streaming option.

Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions (vs. LAR)

Expect Goff's Week 1 success to continue.

It's always fun when a player takes on his former team. While they'll always be professional and cordial with their interview answers, it almost always adds extra motivation.

Jared Goff will have that chance Sunday night when the Detroit Lions host the Los Angeles Rams . Goff had an efficient performance the last time he played against his former team, going 22-for-27 for 277 yards and a touchdown pass.

Last season, the Rams allowed 19.6 FPPG, the third-highest in the NFL last season.

That should continue, as the Rams will now be without all-time great Aaron Donald rushing up the middle.

Goff might not have been one of the sexier starting quarterbacks in fantasy football last season, but he still finished as the No. 7 in total points scored. The Lions have Super Bowl expectations this season. They don't get there without Goff having another good season.

Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams (vs. DET)

Stafford will be motivated against his former team.

Just as Goff gets to do, Matthew Stafford will be facing his former team as well on Sunday night. The Rams were eliminated by the Lions in the playoffs last season, but Stafford had a heck of a game. He went 25-for-36 for 367 yards and two touchdowns.

Puka Nacua was his favorite target in that one, hauling in nine of the 10 passes thrown his way for 181 yards.

While Nacua practiced in full on Wednesday, he might not be 100% in this one. Cooper Kupp , however, is supposedly 100% healthy heading into the season.

There will be points scored in this one. Vegas seems to agree, as this NFC Wild Card rematch has the highest projected point total of any game on the Week 1 slate.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: The over-under in the Lions/Rams Sunday night opener sits at 51.

This has the chance to turn into a shootout down the stretch, as the teams, while trying to win, won't empty their defensive bag of tricks in a Werk 1 contest.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins (vs. JAX)

Look for the Dolphins to start hot again.

Mike McDaniel has proven that he's an offensive genius. With all this time to prepare for their Week 1 opponent, expect another explosive performance from Tua Tagovailoa .

In Week 1 last season against the Los Angeles Chargers , Tagovailoa looked like an MVP candidate, throwing for 466 yards and three touchdowns. While we might not see that yardage output (it went on to be the highest of his season), the Dolphins will still be running a track meet out there.

Jaylen Waddle dealt with injuries last season, but at 100%, you know he'll be eager to showcase himself again.

The matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars is a good one, as they gave up 19.6 FPPG to opposing quarterbacks last season, according to fantasyfootballers.com.

If the Dolphins can look in this one like they did in the first month of last season, Tagovailoa could be in for a big Week 1.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. MIA)

Take advantage of Miami's injuries.

In 2023, the Miami Dolphins gave up the 11th-most FPPG to opposing quarterbacks.

Even while being hampered with injuries, Trevor Lawrence still managed to throw for over 4,000 yards last season. His 21-14 touchdown to interception ratio left a lot to be desired after tossing 25 touchdowns to just eight interceptions the year prior.

The stats don't tell the whole story, however. Jaguars receivers were painful around the red zone last season. Just look at the video below.

The good news is that two of those players who had the most offenses, Zay Jones and Calvin Ridley , have moved on to new teams.

The Jaguars drafted Brian Thomas Jr. out of LSU to help replace the production left behind. If the 6'3 Thomas can prove to be more sure-handed down there, Lawrence could be looking at his first 30-plus touchdown campaign.

The key in this matchup is targeting Miami's injuries.

As it sits, the Dolphins have the following players listed as questionable:

Benito Jones

Jaelan Phillips,

Quinton Bell,

Jordan Poyer and;

Jalen Ramsey

Even if they all play, they won't be at 100%.

