Key Takeaways Start your top studs; it's best to not overthink it.

Decisions should always factor in player matchups for mid-round picks.

As we get more data about defenses, matchups will have more predictive power.

Week 1 of the NFL season is almost upon us. Many fantasy managers have already drafted their team(s) and now just eye Sunday (Thursday for some) to see if their team is hot or hot garbage. Neither of those things will be proven in Week 1. While NFL Fantasy Football is a season-long endeavor, it's more of a week-to-week contest.

You won't find names like Patrick Mahomes in this start 'em sit 'em piece in either section. The players you spent high draft picks for, you start them. Plain and simple. However, some of your middle-round guys might have poor matchups, while others have very favorable matchups.

Here, we will go position by position to tell you exactly who has a favorable matchup to start the year and get into a groove while also listing a player that might have a hard time hitting his projection. Let's start with the quarterbacks.

12 Week 1 Quarterback Start 'Em

Start Stafford against his former team

Credit: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

START: Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR (@ DET)

It's hard to hate Matthew Stafford . Even Lions fans still appreciate him for all the time he spent with the team, for better or worse.

The last time we saw Stafford was actually against his former team. While the Lions pulled out a 24-23 win, Stafford was quite impressive in the contest. Jared Goff was more efficient on the night, going 22-for-27 for 277 yards and a touchdown. Stafford looked like his younger self, going 25-36 for 367 yards and two touchdowns.

The Lions looked to strengthen its defense in the offseason. They traded for Carlton Davis III and signed Amik Robertson to a two-year/$9.25 million in free agency. The Lions didn't stop there, though, as they spent their first and second-round picks on corners Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr., respectively.

What will that mean in Week 1? New players, especially rookies, need a ramping-up period to get used to the game and the new scheme. This unit allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks a season ago and it would be hard to believe all of those problems are solved and all of the kinks are worked out for Week 1 in primetime. Stafford will also have a fully healthy Cooper Kupp . Puka Nacua 's status as of writing is "questionable", but Rams head coach Sean McVay told Stu Jackson on the Rams' official site that he would be "ready to roll" for Week 1.

11 Week 1 Quarterback Sit 'Em

Fade the Bay's starter Week 1

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

SIT: Brock Purdy, QB, SF (vs. NYJ)

Brock Purdy continued his already Cinderella-esque story last season. In his rookie campaign, Purdy was the league's darling, leading the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship game. Purdy injured his shoulder early in the contest and didn't return.

Some wondered if he would be able to pick up where he left off. After all, Cinderella only goes to the ball once. That wasn't the case with Purdy, however. In his sophomore campaign, he tossed for over 4,000 yards and threw 31 touchdowns to 11 interceptions to finish as the QB6 on the season. While doing so, he led the Niners to the NFC's No. 1 seed and helped the team get to the Super Bowl.

The expectation for the Niners is still to win the super bowl , and Purdy will likely have another excellent season. His Week 1 matchup is a tough one, though, as they host the New York Jets in the first Monday Night Football game of the season. The Jets defense allowed the third-least FPPG to opposing quarterbacks last season and looks fully equipped to have another stellar season.

10 Week 1 Running Back Start 'Em

Believe in Williams' comeback

START: Javonte Williams, RB, DEN (@ SEA)

When Javonte Williams was a rookie coming out of North Carolina, some thought he'd immediately grasp the starting job. Veteran Melvin Gordon proved to be the starter, as Williams notched just one start that season. The workload, however, was a dead-even split. They both finished with exactly 203 carries, with Gordon being slightly more efficient and got the benefit of the goal-line touches.

Once Gordon was gone the following season, it was Williams' backfield. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL and LCL in Week 4 and missed the rest of the season. In 2023, Williams just never looked the same as some of the burst runs we saw in his rookie season.

Entering 2024, he's an entire offseason removed from rehabbing that injury. He reportedly lost 11 pounds in six weeks and has looked closer to his old self.

He'll go into a matchup against a Seattle Seahawks defense that allowed the third-most FPPG to running backs in 2023. They chose to extend Leonard Williams and added veteran Jonathan Hankins. A significant blow to a team that was already bad against the run, the Seahawks lost Bobby Wagner and his 183 tackles to free agency. Take Williams to put up a solid rushing performance.

9 Week 1 Running Back Sit 'Em

Can both running backs perform in this one?

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

SIT: David Montgomery, RB, DET (vs. LAR)

There will be matchups for Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery; this might not be the one. The Los Angeles Rams allowed the second-fewest FPPG to running backs in 2023 at just 14.2. One of these players will likely find success.

The Rams addressed the hole left by Aaron Donald's retirement by selecting Braden Fiske out of Florida State. While he's not Donald, he did have 43 tackles, nine for loss in his final season as a Seminole.

If you spend a first-round pick or even an early second on Jahmyr Gibbs, you're starting him, especially with more opportunities to make an impact in the passing game. Montgomery might be more touchdown-dependent for fantasy production in this one, especially if Detroit falls behind.

8 Week 1 Wide Receiver Start 'Em

Play this Packer in Sao Paulo

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jayden Reed, WR, GB (vs. PHI)

The Green Bay Packers offense was absolutely humming at the end of last season.

Jayden Reed was a big reason for that. Love found a connection with Reed and the two rode that into a blowout of the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs. Over his last seven games played, Reed averaged 19.8 points per game.

Expect Christian Watson and the other Packers to get looks as well, as the Eagles allowed the most FPPG to opposing wide receivers in 2023. When it's a critical situation, though, look for Love to get the ball to Reed.

7 Week 1 Wide Receiver Sit 'Em

Look for Ravens to showcase new addition

CREDIT: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

SIT: Zay Flowers, WR, BAL (@ KC)

The Baltimore Ravens get a shot to get even after the Chiefs defeated them at home to bring their season to an end. Baltimore will have the chance to spoil the party Thursday night as the Chiefs return to Arrowhead Stadium for their first game since repeating as Super Bowl Champions.

The Chiefs allowed the third-least FPPG to opposing wide receivers in 2023, so Zay Flowers could have a tough night. Baltimore also runs the ball more than any team. If the Ravens can grab the lead early, expect them to showcase their newest addition Derrick Henry in big situations.

6 Week 1 Tight End Start 'Em

Boost Fant in new offense

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

START: Noah Fant, TE, SEA (vs. DEN)

Tight end Noah Fant has the opportunity to break out this season. In a new offense brought over by Ryan Grubb from the University of Washington, expect the Seahawks to be pass-heavy.

Fant's physical abilities are too much to overlook. At 6'4", 249 lbs, and his 4.50 speed, he's the perfect receiving tight end for Grubb's system that saw its top four receiving options total 3,791 receiving yards, with two over 1,100.

Fant could feast down the middle of the field, as the Broncos allowed the most FPPG in the NFL to tight ends at 13.3. Unless you have one of the top five tight ends, Fant could reward you for the choice.

5 Week 1 Tight End Sit 'Em

Sit Ferguson in opener

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

SIT: Jake Ferguson, TE, DAL (@ CLE)

The Cleveland Browns defense was tied for the fourth-best against tight ends in 2023, allowing just 8.0 per game. The team they were tied with? Their Week 1 opponent is the Dallas Cowboys. Some are expecting a breakout from Ferguson this season.

While entirely possible, the Browns allowed just 3.8 receptions per game to opposing tight ends and less than 560 yards for the season. Ferguson might end up too dependent on touchdowns in this one.

This was almost Cleveland tight end David Njoku 's spot with how good Dallas also is against tight ends, but it would be tough after Njoku posted career highs across the board in receptions, yards and touchdowns in 2023. He also was third among tight ends in targets a season ago.

4 D/ST Week 1 Start 'Em

Don't overthink it

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

START: Bengals D/ST (vs. NE)

This one should be pretty obvious if you've seen at all what the New England Patriots currently look like. It won't be as bad as it looked at times, particularly when it comes to the multitude of bad snaps with veteran David Andrews under center.

Even with Andrews solidifying the snap issue, this could be the worst collective offensive line in football—a far cry from what used to be one of New England's strong points.

Even in the last preseason game, the Patriots were still shuffling linemen around to find a combination that worked, hopefully. Look for Trey Hendrickson to take full advantage of that and possibly force a fumble.

It won't be Drake Maye under center, so starter Jacoby Brissett might be a bit more aware of his internal clock and avoid sacks the rookie wouldn't, but the Bengals will still be in line for a big day.

3 D/ST Week 1 Sit 'Em

How will teams perform in Brazil?

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

SIT: Eagles D/ST (vs. GB)

There's already so much going on with this game from an off-the-field standpoint. Players have been told to not leave the hotel due to local crime and gang violence.

The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles are actually catching a break when it comes to the weather. The daytime high in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday is only 72 degrees, and the next eight are forecast to be over 90.

This Packers offensive looked explosive down the stretch last year, even before they dismantled the Dallas Cowboys. With new running back Josh Jacobs and great receiving weapons all over the field, Philly might have some problems. D/STs averaged just 5.1 FPPG against the Packers last year, tied for the fourth-best unit in the league.

2 Kicker Week 1 Start 'Em

Back new-look Bears offense

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

START: Cairo Santos, K, CHI (vs. TEN)

The Chicago Bears went all-in on their offense for their No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams. While already having D.J. Moore, they brought in veteran Keenan Allen and drafted wide receiver Rome Odunze ninth overall.

While this offense could prove to be one of the more fun units to watch in the entire league, expect growing pains from Williams. He'll have his moments and create some big plays, but there could also be times where he gets them down the field and then stalls out or tries to force a big play.

The Tennessee Titans allowed the most FPPG to opposing kickers last season and that trend could continue against Chicago.

1 Kicker Week 1 Sit 'Em

Avoid AFC West matchup

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

SIT: Cameron Dicker, K, LAC (vs. LV)

The Los Angeles Chargers just signed Cameron Dicker to a four-year/$22.04 million extension, but this could prove to be a tough matchup for him. While the Las Vegas Raiders allowed 7.8 FPPG to kickers last season, Dicker had just nine combined over their two contests.

There are also many questions about what exactly this offense will look like. Some think it will be run-heavy, yet neither of the running backs were being taken high in drafts. Joshua Palmer takes over as the team's No. 1 wide receiver, whether he's ready for that role or not. Are we sure the Chargers can move the ball?

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all fantasy data courtesy of FantasyPros unless stated otherwise.