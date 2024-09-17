Key Takeaways Kyler Murray shined with a perfect passer rating, creating doubts about his consistency going forward.

Alvin Kamara's standout performance puts him in a prime position for a top-10 running back finish.

Malik Nabers showcased his potential as a top receiver, but his production may be inconsistent due to quarterback issues.

Week 2 in the NFL and NFL Fantasy Football seasons always seem like a big week. As fans, fantasy football managers, and gamblers, it either directly confirms something we saw in Week 1 or directly contradicts those same things.

The truth is, it's tough to tell either way. But for fantasy football teams, that may be 0-2 after the first two weeks. Whether two weeks is enough to truly gauge those types of things remains to be seen, but there are always standout and lackluster contributions that leave fans and fantasy managers scratching their heads.

So, which players stood out this week? Is that who they are going forward? Was it an anomaly? We will review some of those exact players that might give managers fits over their true form going forward.

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Murray lit up Los Angeles Rams' defense

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was one of the standouts on Sunday. He became the first Cardinals quarterback since Kurt Warner in 2008 to finish with a perfect passer rating. A perfect passer rating doesn't mean the quarterback finished perfect when it comes to completions vs attempts.

The only group that hopes that this is the true Murray going forward more than his fantasy managers might be Marvin Harrison Jr. managers. After notching just one reception for four yards in the season opener against the Buffalo Bills , the Ohio State product turned four catches into 130 yards and two touchdowns.

The only problem is that we've seen this from Murray before. He'll look like an MVP candidate and a potential league-winner for the first month or two of the season. But once a certain point hits, we see his production go down, or he flat-out gets hurt.

As much as we'd like to say that this is what we can expect from Murray for the rest of the season, the wear and tear of an entire season has proven to get the best of Murray in the past. If you believe the rumors that the decline in Murray's production correlates with the release of the new Call of Duty, be weary of Oct. 25.

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Kamara erupts in an upset versus Cowboys

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the fantasy football world by storm in Week 2 by going off for four total touchdowns in a dominant 44-19 upset in Jerry World.

After two weeks, the Saints have the top-ranked offense in the NFL after posting back-to-back 40-plus point outings. Fantasy and football fans likely looked past their Week 1 performance against the Carolina Panthers , but putting up arguably a more dominant offensive performance against the Dallas Cowboys is rather impressive.

This performance from Kamara was reminiscent of his Christmas Day performance in 2020 when he scored six touchdowns in a game against the Minnesota Vikings .

The Saints offense wasn't considered anything special coming into the season outside what Kamara could bring, along with Chris Olave on the outside. But this has to be better than even the most optimistic Saints fan could've ever imagined.

Will Kamara be able to keep this up? If you're talking about 40-plus performance outings on a consistent basis, no. If the offense remains this high-functioning and productive, Kamara could easily finish as a top-10 running back and approach top-five status. Especially because he could be used more in the pass game going forward.

Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants

Nabers delivered in close divisional loss

Despite the New York Giants getting blown out by the Minnesota Vikings in the season opener, rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers quietly put together a solid rookie debut. He caught five of his seven targets for 66 yards.

In Week 2, the Giants almost looked to force-feed the LSU product. He was targeted an astounding 18 times and caught 10 of them for 127 yards and a touchdown.

Nabers was selected sixth overall out of LSU to give quarterback Daniel Jones a true No. 1 wide receiver. Nabers can be just that. From a fantasy perspective, the big question is whether you can trust him every week.

Since Daniel Jones is his quarterback, it's hard to think Nabers will have week-to-week production on a high level. It may not be all Jones' fault, as the Giants allowed five sacks per game in 2023.

Nabers is a heck of an asset to have, especially in dynasty and keeper leagues. The Giants get a lot of flack for the contract they gave Jones, but the truth is that the team has a potential out after 2024, according to spotrac.com.

If the Giants don't believe Jones is the best option for the future after this season, they could be in play for a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. Don't forget, the Giants supposedly tried to trade up in the 2024 Draft.

James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

Are more top-tier weeks in Cook's future?

This is a bit of a loaded question. James Cook is obviously the primary running back on the Buffalo Bills. The only problem is that it doesn't mean he'll always be the primary rushing option. Cook erupted for three touchdowns and 95 yards from scrimmage.

With this new-look Bills team, they could have a new target leader every other week. Because Cook was so dominant on the ground and the Bills were able to play from ahead with a positive game script, Cook only had one target throughout the game.

The only problem with having a Bills running back on your team is Josh Allen. Allen is almost as much of a rushing threat at the goal line as the primary running back. Cook likely won't get many more touchdowns from 49 yards out, and Allen is just as likely a candidate to vulture scores like the one he got from one yard out.

Calvin Ridley, WR, Tennessee Titans

Time to trust Titans receivers?

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley rewarded fantasy managers with a two-touchdown performance Sunday in a loss to the New York Jets. He finished with 24.7 fantasy points in PPR leagues.

His first touchdown came on an end-around from 10 yards out. When it comes to projecting his fantasy outlook going forward, it's hard to imagine he'll get many more looks on those types of plays.

His second touchdown was perhaps one of the most improbable of the day.

Not only was this one of Will Levis' better throws of the afternoon, but his short career. It might have been an even better adjustment by Ridley to go down and get it.

If you have Ridley on your team, you want to believe more weeks like this are possible. While they might be, it's hard to see him doing it on a consistent basis, considering Levis can be hit-or-miss, and DeAndre Hopkins will have at least a couple of big weeks.

