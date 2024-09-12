Key Takeaways Start Jayden Daniels for promising rushing stats and potential passing in Week 2.

Bench Joe Burrow due to wrist concerns and incomplete offensive weapons.

Start both Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins against Carolina's weak defense for viable options.

Some say the most challenging part of NFL NFL Fantasy Football is drafting your team. Drafting is the easy part. It's the decision-making of whom to play and who to bench that can keep you up at night.

Just like with streaming options, it's essential to target strong matchups.

It's also okay to avoid a matchup that might not produce the best stats for one of your players.

Below are players at each position that you should consider starting or benching ahead of Week 2.

Related 2024 Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings Let's dominate all season long with these weekly fantasy football rankings.

Week 2 Quarterback Start 'Em - Jayden Daniels

Daniels has a favorable matchup coming off a solid Week 1.

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

START: Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders (vs NYG)

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels ' first start wasn't anything too spectacular, but from a fantasy football point of view, it was everything his managers would've wanted when they drafted him. He finished 17-for-24 for 184 yards and no touchdowns through the air.

His value came on the ground, rushing the ball 16 times for 88 yards and a pair of second-half touchdowns. Rookie quarterbacks tend to fall back to their instincts, and for Daniels, at times, it was to run. As he becomes more comfortable in the offense, the volume of rushes might go down.

One thing that fantasy managers should be happy about, even if his scrambles are cut down, is the team's willingness to use him at the goal line. This week, he faces a New York Giants team that allowed Sam Darnold to throw for a pair of touchdowns on them. Making his home debut, Daniels could be in line for another good fantasy outing.

Week 2 Quarterback Sit 'Em - Joe Burrow

Cincinnati's offense is limited until their receivers are healthy.

USA TODAY

SIT: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals (@ KC)

Even if it's just a precaution, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow should be out of starting lineups, at least for the moment. The former Super Bowl runner-up looked far from that in the season-opening loss to the New England Patriots .

Going over some of the tape, his throws across the middle had pretty good velocity on them. Cameras were all over Burrow following his wrist injury and even picked up him bending and flexing his wrist a few times.

It also doesn't help he doesn't have his full cast of weapons right now. Ja'Marr Chase played after it was rumored he might be out for Week 1, but he didn't look his best. Tee Higgins did some agility drills but didn't practice Wednesday, so his status against the Kansas City Chiefs is up in the air.

Once those things fall back into place, Burrow can return to your lineup. For now, a streaming option might be best.

Week 2 Running Back Start' Em - Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins

Both Chargers running backs are worthy starters.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

START: Gus Edwards/JK Dobbins, RB, Los Angeles Chargers (@CAR)

The Los Angeles Chargers seemed like a true mystery coming into the season, especially in fantasy football drafts. Nobody knew just quite how to rank the two running backs that came over from Baltimore. For a team that seemed like they were going to run the heck out of the ball after Keenan Allen and Mike Williams left town, the pair of running backs were still low in the draft rankings.

Could this be the career resurgence J.K. Dobbins has been hoping for? That remains to be seen. Dobbins has always flashed incredible talent; it's staying on the field that has proven to be difficult for him.

Dobbins had a few great runs, showcasing his shiftiness. But if he's run down again, that's where Gus Edwards comes in. Edwards still looks like he'll be the goal-line back and even had one more carry on the day than Dobbins. He'll also be the likely option for when the Chargers are looking to put a game on ice.

Against a Carolina Panthers team that couldn't stop much of anything in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints , both running backs are options to start.

Week 2 Running Back Sit 'Em - Javonte Williams

Bench Javonte against a stout Pittsburgh defense

SIT: Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos (vs. PIT)

Week 1 was frustrating for those who bought into the comeback of Javonte Williams . Williams saw fewer touches than running back Jaleel McLaughlin, so it could end up being a running back by committee going forward.

The other thing that makes it challenging for Williams and any Denver running back going forward is the rookie quarterback Bo Nix . Until he earns the rest of the defenses with his arm, they'll just keep loading the box against them until he proves he can make big-time throws.

He'll likely see a lot of that on Sunday when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers . The Steelers held the Atlanta Falcons to just 10 points, a team that had a lot of hype surrounding its offense coming into the season. Look elsewhere for your starting running back.

Week 2 Wide Receiver Start' Em - Chris Godwin

Godwin to continue to roll with the Bucs.

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

START: Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@ DET)

While Baker Mayfield 's four-touchdown performance might've gotten the headlines, receiver Chris Godwin led the team in all of the receiving categories. Godwin brought in all eight targets for 83 yards and a touchdown.

It was rumored that Godwin would move back into the slot in the new offense, which proved to be good for Godwin in Week 1.

This offense loves to throw the ball, and they'll continue to do so.

In Week 2, he'll go against a Detroit Lions defense that allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Whether Mike Evans and Godwin will both have strong fantasy performances every week remains to be seen. For now, let Godwin ride.

Week 2 Wide Receiver Sit' Em - Courtland Sutton

Not many opportunities for Sutton against Pittsburgh.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

SIT: Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos (vs. PIT)

We highlighted some of the Broncos' offensive problems in the section about Williams.

Unfortunately, a lot of the same stuff applies to Courtland Sutton ahead of Week 2.

While the Steelers will have their own issues on that side of the ball, they remain as stout as ever.

It's no surprise from a Mike Tomlin defense. They all but bottled up Atlanta in Week 1, in which Falcons fans were hoping for the breakout of someone like Drake London or Kyle Pitts. While Pitts scored the contest's only touchdown, there wasn't much after that point.

Sutton did see 12 targets in Week 1, more than any game last season, but only hauled in four. The volume might be there, but until Nix can prove himself, any pass catcher in Denver should be benched.

Week 2 Tight End Start 'Em - Pat Freiermuth

Stand Pat with Freiermuth in Pittsburgh.

Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

START: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers (@DEN)

The quarterback situation in Pittsburgh is ugly, to say the least. Neither Russell Wilson nor Justin Fields firmly grasped the starting role during the preseason. Wilson was named the starter, but an injury forced him to miss Week 1, which gave Fields the start, (and Fields is expected to start this week as well).

They didn't score a touchdown on the afternoon. What makes this matchup intriguing for Pat Freiermuth is that the Broncos allowed the most FPPG against tight ends last year at 13.3.

The Broncos have solid coverage on the outside with Patrick Surtain II but aren't as good over the middle of the field. That opens up not just the possibility for Freieruth to find success but also long scrambles for Fields.

Take advantage of the favorable matchup, and don't be surprised if Pittsburgh's first touchdown of the season goes to Freiermuth.

Week 2 Tight End Sit 'Em - Evan Engram

Sit Engram against the Browns' ferocious defense

SIT: Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. CLE)

This is a weird spot for Evan Engram . After leading the NFL in targets with 143 in 2023, Engram was targeted just four times in their season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins .

Things won't get much easier as the Jaguars next face the Cleveland Browns .

Last season, the Browns were tied for the fourth-best in the league when it came to FPPG to opposing tight ends, with 8.0.

In Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys , they allowed just 4.5 to Jake Ferguson, who was among sleeper candidates at the position coming into the season.

It's likely you spent decent draft capital to get him, but this won't be Engram's finest week.

Week 2 D/ST Start' Em - Los Angeles Chargers

Starting the Chargers is a safe bet against the struggling Panthers.

Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

START: Los Angeles Chargers D/ST - (@CAR)

The New Orleans Saints thoroughly blew out the Carolina Panthers. Defensively, the Los Angeles Chargers can do a lot of what the New Orleans Saints do. Especially when it comes to rushing the passer.

While there was a sense of familiarity with the Saints defense, having seen Young twice last season, the Chargers have enough talent on the defensive side of the ball to produce identical results. Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack will have their ears pinned back looking to force the second-year quarterback into mistakes.

If Young can't stand through the pressure and makes more throws like his first pass of Week 1, the Chargers defense could be in for a big day.

Week 2 D/ST Sit' Em - Miami Dolphins

Bench the Dolphins ahead of tough Bills matchup.

SIT: Dolphins D/ST (vs. BUF)

All eyes will be on the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins on the short week in Miami on Thursday night. It remains to be seen just how good Buffalo's offense is going to be this season.

Their game against the Arizona Cardinals was pretty high-scoring, but Arizona's defense gave up 14 plays of 10-plus yards. Is it because Buffalo's offense is that good, or is Arizona's defense that bad?

Some of those questions have the chance to be answered on Thursday night. If it is indeed that Buffalo's offense is that good, that could mean a long night for the Dolphins' defense. We've seen performances where Josh Allen and company just go off.

Don't be on the wrong side of that in a primetime matchup with so many streaming choices.

Week 2 Kicker Start' Em - Chris Boswell

Start Boswell with Pittsburgh's offense struggling to score touchdowns.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

START: Chris Boswell, K, Pittsburgh Steelers (@ DEN)

As we mentioned above, the Steelers' offense still looks to be in a state of disarray. If you're a Chris Boswell fantasy manager, that actually works in your favor.

Boswell scored every point for the Steelers in their Week 1 18-10 win in Atlanta. The Steelers will be able to move the ball a bit, at least down into enemy territory, but it looks like they're still having a hard time capping off drives.

That may change if/when Wilson gets in there, but for now, keep playing Boswell, as he should see plenty of attempts in Week 2 at Denver. Don't forget the high altitude could extend Boswell's range in that one.

Week 2 Kicker Sit' Em - Blake Grupe

Don't expect a repeat performance from Grupe.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

SIT: Blake Grupe, K, New Orleans Saints (@ DAL)

Last week, we had Blake Grupe at the top of the steaming options at the kicker position. Grupe delivered by making all four field goal attempts and all five extra-point attempts.

Things won't be as easy in Week 2 as the Saints head to Dallas. The Saints' offense might be slightly overvalued after beating up on a Carolina team that had some promise for improvement coming in, but that was stomped pretty quickly.

It's hard to see the Saints moving the ball as well against the Cowboys as they did against the Panthers, especially with how good the Cowboys looked on defense in Cleveland. Grupe will get work but won't approach his Week 1 stat line.