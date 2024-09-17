Key Takeaways Josh Jacobs led the Packers to victory with 32 carries for 151 yards.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is showing promise with 12 catches for 117 yards.

Jameson Williams breakout is confirmed with 5 catches on 11 targets.

An action-packed NFL Sunday full of upsets and fun football gave us lots of new information to break down. We saw players like Josh Jacobs carry the load for the Green Bay Packers , and Jameson Williams continue his good form.

Now that the dust has settled, it’s time to dive into the numbers and see if we can find any targets or touch trends to help us better understand things going into Week 3.

Josh Jacobs

32 rushes for 151 yards

© Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

One of the most surprising victories on Sunday was when the Packers beat the Indianapolis Colts 16-10 as 2.5-point underdogs. After Jordon Love injured his knee in a loss to the Eagles, Green Bay named Malik Willis their starting QB. Going into the contest, Willis had a career QBR of 13.3. Many expected the Packers offense to be anemic and unable to move the ball.

Then, Josh Jacobs stepped in and touched the ball 32 times, accounting for 151 of the Packers' 383 total yards. Green Bay ended up dominating time of possession 40 minutes to 20 and sneaking away with a win.

If there’s any obvious takeaway here, the Packers were terrified to throw the ball with Willis as he ended 12/14 for 122 yards and a passing TD. The clear game plan with him at the helm is to run the ball and burn the clock while relying on the defense to win games. With the typical MCL sprain taking 3-6 weeks to heal, Love might not return for the foreseeable future. In the meantime, it’s going to be all Jacobs all the time.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

12 catches on 16 targets for 117 yards

Is this finally the sophomore breakout for the former first-round pick? After a super disappointing Week 1 stat line going 2 for 19, Jaxon Smith-Njigba couldn’t stop getting open against a Patriots defense that held Cincinnati's receiving options in check.

We need to look at the aDOT with JSN. Last year he struggled to get open down the field and create separation. But yesterday he had an aDOT over 10 yards for just the fourth time in his career. He is starting to get used as a short-yardage receiver as well as a deep threat.

While 16 targets are enticing with the aDOT, it’s still 7.31 yards per target. And while JSN volumed his way to a big day on Sunday, Tyler Lockett still played 81% of snaps and had a decent Week 1 performance. So, let’s put a pin in this one until next weekend, but the baton could be passed from Lockett to Smith-Njigba this year.

Jameson Williams

Five catches on 11 targets for 79 yards, one rush for 15 yards

© Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jameson Williams breakout is confirmed legit. After five catches on nine targets on SNF, Williams demanded even more targets and increased his snap percentage to over 90%. Even with Amon-Ra St. Brown still getting 11 catches on 19 targets, Williams was able to carve out another top-20 finish for WRs in PPR leagues.

This has been a long time coming for Williams. After missing almost all of his rookie season due to an ACL tear, and getting hit with a gambling suspension to start 2023, Williams has finally arrived. And he is exactly what we thought he could be coming out of college: a fast, dual-threat receiver who can turn and burn past most defenses.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: On Jameson Williams' six career carries, he has gotten four first downs and one touchdown.

His 20 targets are almost half as much as he received in all of 2023 (42). If you managed to take a late-round flier on this guy in your fantasy draft, congratulations! You may have just found the most valuable player to roster compared to ADP.

Malik Nabers

10 catches on 18 targets for 127 yards, TD

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Talk about an overcorrection. After a modest 5 for 66 performance to begin Malik Nabers career, many were wondering if he would be one of the biggest fantasy draft busts of the year. Daniel Jones, Brian Daboll, and the New York Giants quickly dispelled any sense of that notion.

Nabers finished second in targets and tied for third in receptions compared to other WRs. He is guaranteed a top-5 finish this week, and the way the Giants used him was exciting.

And look, yes, one of those 18 targets was a drop that cost the Giants a first down on fourth and ultimately ended the game. But 18 targets are 18 targets. And if you watched on Sunday, Nabers was getting open time and time again- even when the Commanders knew he was getting the ball.

But are we buying this? NO! This Giants team is a disaster. They played one of the worst teams in the Washington Commanders, held them to 0 TDs, scored 3 themselves, and still somehow managed to lose. Nabers will have his share of big games this season, but they will also come with plenty of “whatever” games because his QB can’t get him good targets consistently. And get ready for a lot of WRs to go nuts against this bargain-bin of a Commanders secondary.

Brock Bowers

Nine catches on nine targets for 98 yards

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The 13th overall pick in this past year’s draft built off a strong Week 1 performance. After demanding 8 targets last weekend, Brock Bowers got another 9 on Sunday in an upset win over the Ravens. Many skeptics began making Kyle Pitts comparisons when the Raiders drafted Bowers so high, but through two weeks they are the ones laughing at everyone else.

Bowers just missed out on the end zone (above), so there’s room for more points than the 18.80 he put up in PPR leagues.

This kid is a stud, and it looks like Antonio Pierce is going to be going to the new TE a lot. With an average yards per target of 10.89 against Baltimore, and a 68% snap count in both weeks 1 and 2- Bowers looks like he’s going to be a consistent top-10 fantasy TE.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.