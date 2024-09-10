Key Takeaways Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season brought standout performances from unexpected players like Jordan Mason and Isaiah Likely.

The initial weeks of fantasy football are challenging due to offseason changes - avoid overspending on unproven players.

Streaming, waiver wire and FAAB advice for all offensive positions in fantasy for Week 2 of the NFL season.

Week 1 of the 2024 fantasy football season got off to a roaring, if not completely unpredictable, start this past weekend.

Christian McCaffrey didn't make it to the stadium for the San Francisco 49ers ' Monday Night Football Game, giving reserve running back Jordan Mason a chance to shine and author a week-winning, 147 yard, one touchdown performance. Tyreek Hill did make it to his game, but not before a series of events involving law enforcement.

The first few weeks of the fantasy football season are always the most difficult, as personnel changes from the offseason begin to settle in and shift the landscape of the NFL . Thus, it's best not to overreact and blow your entire free agent acquisition budget on Mason or Isaiah Likely , even if you're sure they're the missing piece for your 0-1 team.

Below, we'll offer waiver and FAAB advice for every offensive position in fantasy (not kickers and defenses - if you stream these positions, it's best to bid low and hunt for easy matchups; don't waste your budget on the Minnesota Vikings ' defense/special teams just because they feasted on Daniel Jones last week) for Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.

Every player listed below is rostered in less than 50% of fantasy leagues following Week 1. Note that we'll be using FantasyPros' consensus rostering metric to determine which players fit that criteria.

All FAAB suggestions are based on a $1,000 limit across the entire season.

Quarterbacks

QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

34% roster rate

29.7 Fantasy Points (Week 1)

Next Opponent: Detroit Lions

FAAB Recommendation: $50

Baker Mayfield shredded what was the league's worst defense a season ago, dropping four touchdowns and 289 passing yards (and 21 rushing yards) against the Washington Commanders .

His next matchup is against a Detroit Lions team that just gave up 317 yards and a touchdown to Matthew Stafford . As far as streaming options go, Mayfield is in a good place, surrounded by tremendous offensive talents like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

A $30 bid (or 3% of your FAAB) may seem light on the surface, but quarterback isn't a position where you should be dumping the majority of your budget (especially when it's a known quantity like Mayfield). If you're thin at quarterback and truly want a home run pick, you'd be better off making a play (either via trade or waivers) for Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels .

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

10% roster rate

21.3 Fantasy Points (Week 1)

Next Opponent: Dallas Cowboys

FAAB Recommendation: $10

Derek Carr is far from an inspiring name, especially given that he draws the mighty Dallas Cowboys ' defense next week, but it's either him or Sam Darnold versus the 49ers in terms of veteran quarterbacks coming off a strong Week 1 performance.

Carr was absurdly efficient against the awful Carolina Panthers ' secondary, throwing for 200 yards and three touchdowns on an 82.6% completion rate. Alvin Kamara looked spry, and the fact that Carr did his damage with receivers not named Chris Olave (two receptions, 11 yards) is a positive sign moving forward.

However, the Panthers caveat applies here, and spending more than one percent of your budget on Carr is inadvisable. He can be a fine placeholder while you sort out the rest of your roster in the first few weeks of the season, but fantasy managers taking this year seriously shouldn't invest too much time or resources on Carr.

Running Backs

49% roster rate

19.9 Fantasy Points (Week 1, Standard Leagues)

Next Opponent: Carolina Panthers

FAAB Recommendation: $175

In leagues where waivers activate after Monday Night Football, J.K. Dobbins has assuredly already been scooped up. He was ridiculously efficient on thirteen touches (ten carries, three receptions), posting 139 yards and a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders .

Gus Edwards also got double-digit carries, though he did little with his work (26 rushing yards). Offensive coordinator Greg Roman has made a living off running the ball effectively with multiple backs, so even if Dobbins continues to split work evenly with Edwards, he's worth rostering in all leagues.

A $175 bid probably isn't going to land you Dobbins in most leagues, so shooting above that mark if you're desperate for a running back is fine. Just don't get caught blowing half your budget on a running back who's played in 25 of a possible 67 games in his career.

Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars

5% roster rate

7.3 Fantasy Points (Week 1, Standard Leagues)

Next Opponent: Cleveland Browns

FAAB Recommendation: $12

Tank Bigsby is unequivocally the backup behind Travis Etienne Jr. in Jacksonville, though the latter is still having issues with rushing efficiency (3.7 yards per carry) and lost a crucial fumble against the Miami Dolphins . Bigsby, on the other hand, garnered 12 carries (on just 17 snaps) for 73 yards in his limited duties during Week 1.

As far as handcuffs go at running back, Bigsby is a good one, and he's clearly earning the trust of Doug Pederson and the Jaguars' coaching staff. It's possible that he steals some snaps from Etienne near the goal line or at least works in more regularly as an early-down back.

He's not worth a huge portion of your FAAB allocation, but if you've got room to spare on the bench and want to invest in a talented offense, Bigsby offers a cheap way to do so.

Wide Receivers

Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys

32% roster rate

10.5 Fantasy Points (Week 1, Standard Leagues)

Next Opponent: New Orleans Saints

FAAB Recommendation: $50

The reports of Brandin Cooks 's demise may have been a tad premature. He caught four passes on seven targets for 40 yards and a score, adding a five-yard rush for good measure. He's obviously second-fiddle to CeeDee Lamb in the passing game, but with tight end Jake Ferguson banged up and 29-year-old Ezekiel Elliott leading the running game, Cooks may get a lot of love from quarterback Dak Prescott this year.

Cooks isn't a great streaming option given his upcoming matchups (Saints, Baltimore Ravens ), but the Cowboys' aerial attack is worth investing in, especially when they play more competitive games than the one they had with the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. Prescott finished second in MVP voting last year, throwing for 4,516 yards and a league-leading 36 touchdowns.

If you're reeling at wide receiver already, Cooks is a fine WR3 or FLEX option moving forward. A healthy Ferguson or maybe Jalen Tolbert could take some work away from Cooks, but after playing 79% of the offense's snaps in Week 1, Cooks appears locked in as the WR2 in Dallas.

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

2% roster rate

18.5 Fantasy Points (Week 1, Standard Leagues)

Next Opponent: Green Bay Packers

FAAB Recommendation: $25

When the Colts drafted Adonai Mitchell , I was one of many people who wrote off Alec Pierce . With Michael Pittman Jr. entrenched as the team's WR1 and the explosive Josh Downs opposite him, it seemed like Pierce would take a step back in the pecking order.

So much for that. He caught three passes for a whopping 125 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the upstart Houston Texans , playing in 84% of the offense's snaps after taking on 95% a year ago. Now, Downs did miss the game, but it was Mitchell who split snaps with the team's cache of reserve receivers, not Pierce. If he's a lock for snaps on the outside opposite Pittman, Pierce may have one of the most fortuitous roles in all of football this season.

I don't know where exactly to place Pierce's value this week, as so much of his production came from that obscene throw by Anthony Richardson . There are other receivers worth targeting on waivers (Demarcus Robinson, Greg Dortch, etc.), but few possess the ceiling that Pierce does. If you can get him as an under-the-radar acquisition this week, it could be a season-defining move.

Tight Ends

Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens

28% roster rate

17.1 Fantasy Points (Week 1, Standard Leagues)

Next Opponent: Las Vegas Raiders

FAAB Recommendation: $150

Well duh. This was the most obvious name on this list, but that doesn't mean we're going to ignore what was arguably the biggest story of Week 1 in the NFL.

Despite second billing to Mark Andrews , Isaiah Likely exploded against the Kansas City Chiefs on NFL Kickoff Night, grabbing nine passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, and coming within one shoe size of scoring a second time. Likely was so dominant that he relegated Andrews, a three-time Pro Bowler, to a 4.9% target share.

All that being said, don't go buck wild trying to buy a tight end who still sits below Andrews on the depth chart. Likely is clearly going to have a big role in this offense, but the Ravens have always been run-first with Lamar Jackson under center, and Likely has to compete for targets with Andrews, Zay Flowers , and Rashod Bateman . That's not to mention the fact that the Ravens have Jackson and Derrick Henry to run with when they get to the red zone.

Likely is a good target for fantasy managers looking for upside at the position, but if you get outbid for a backup tight end, it's not the end of the world.

Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

2% roster rate

3.7 Fantasy Points (Week 1, Standard Leagues)

Next Opponent: Indianapolis Colts

FAAB Recommendation: $5

A deep sleeper to end our list this week, Tucker Kraft actually started over Luke Musgrave in one of the more surprising decisions in Week 1.

First, the bad news: Jordan Love got hurt, leaving Malik Willis to start at quarterback for the next month or so. Also, Kraft only caught two passes for 37 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles , and he only commanded an 8.6% target share.

Now, the good news: with Kraft seemingly usurping Musgrave in the Packers' pecking order, he could have some stash value as the team waits out Love's return from an MCL sprain. Green Bay does have a deep receiving core to compete with - Jayden Reed , Christian Watson , Romeo Doubs , and Dontayvion Wicks have all had WR1 weeks in the past - but Musgrave and Kraft still combined for 67 receptions, 744 yards, and three touchdowns last year. Whoever grabs the top tight end job in Titletown has a good shot at finishing the season in TE1 range.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all fantasy data courtesy of FantasyPros unless stated otherwise.