Key Takeaways Sam Darnold is the QB10 in Fantasy Football.

Vikings' offense improved with diverse weapons like Aaron Jones and Jalen Nailor.

Justin Jefferson and upcoming return of key players expected to bolster Vikings' offense significantly.

The 2018 NFL Draft class took some time to reach its potential. If you need a quick refresher, I can't say I blame you. Baker Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick that year by the Cleveland Browns . One could argue it took Mayfield a few years to find his footing as a pro. The No. 2 overall pick by the New York Giants , Saquon Barkley , looks to be having another career year with his new team, the Philadelphia Eagles .

Of the first eight selections in this draft, seven have made a Pro Bowl. The only exclusion was the No. 3 overall pick, Sam Darnold . The then 20-year-old signal-caller out of USC was supposed to be something special with an above-average arm, great footwork, quick reads and great pocket awareness. Unfortunately, that didn't come to pass as Darnold floundered with the Jets. After three seasons, each of which went more poorly than the last, the Jets sent Darnold to the Carolina Panthers for future draft picks. Adding to the pressures, the Panthers exercised Darnold's fifth-year option for the 2022 season. That big pay day didn't amount to much.

After starting 17 games over two seasons, Darnold ended up with the San Francisco 49ers as a reserve behind Brock Purdy . Perhaps that small taste of optimism learning the ways of Kyle Shanahan 's offense put enough distance between Darnold and the rocky start to his career.

Two games into his 2024 campaign with the Minnesota Vikings , Darnold has passed for 476 yards and four touchdowns. The 27-year-old is the NFL Fantasy Football QB10. Maybe nothing to write home about just yet, but an incredible start for a player cast aside multiple times throughout his career.

2024: A Season of Optimism

And having Justin Jefferson doesn't hurt

Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

One of the issues that plagued the Vikings last year was a one-dimensional offense. The running game finished fourth-worst (1,553 yards) and tied for the fewest rushing touchdowns (seven). Their five 20+ yard runs was tied for the fourth-fewest. The offense generated just 79 rushing first downs, tied for second-fewest. Even having All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson can't offset that. Although this 97-yard touchdown bomb against the 49ers was an incredible shift in the game's momentum. Jefferson did sustain a non-serious injury but he's on track to play in Week 3.

Minnesota doesn't have a power running game. But the presence of Aaron Jones, who signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Vikings in March, has been a blessing thus far. In Week 1 against the New York Giants, he ran for 94 yards and a touchdown, good for a RB11 finish in PPR. He wasn't as prolific in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers with just 32 rushing yards on nine carries, but he did haul in five passes for 36 yards. Some diversity of offense can only help the Vikings.

Plus, this is an offense operating without two of their best playmakers: Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson . Hock may not be back may not return for at least another two weeks but the larger point is we haven't yet seen the Vikings with their full complement of weapons.

With those two out, we have seen Minnesota lean on Jalen Nailor , a 2022 sixth-round pick who's been quietly working his way up the depth chart. Although the volume isn't there with just four catches for 75 yards, he does have two touchdowns to start this young season.

While Darnold may not yet give fantasy football managers a confident feeling heading into Sunday's slate of games, the Vikings' signal-caller is a perfectly good backup stash or ideal superflex play.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac. All fantasy info from FantasyPros.