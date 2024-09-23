Key Takeaways Saquon Barkley is a workhorse for the Eagles, leading the offense with a high workload.

Alvin Kamara continues his consistent dominance, with his workload increasing and a fantasy-friendly environment.

Malik Nabers showcases exceptional talent with high usage and route-running skills, resembling a young Amari Cooper in many ways.

It was another entertaining week in the NFL as the unexpected early-season narratives began to take shape. We saw Amari Cooper positively regress to his NFL Fantasy Football potential, and Malik Nabers continued his dominance in a head-to-head matchup. We saw Saquon Barkley for the Philadelphia Eagles cement his status as a workhorse, while Alvin Kamara resumed his commanding hold over the New Orleans Saints backfield.

Now it’s time to pick apart and analyze these performances to see what we can make of them and understand better what’s going on heading into Week 4.

Saquon Barkley

17 carries for 147 yards, four receptions on four targets for nine yards

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Coming into the season, there were fears that Barkley’s fantasy potential would be capped due to his quarterback, Jalen Hurts , stealing rushing attempts and TDs. So far through two weeks, it hasn’t seemed to matter. The Eagles are sporting a top-10 offense and a winning record. Mostly behind the leading fantasy scorer for any position, Barkley, and his prolific start.

Barkley has revealed himself to be the engine of the Eagles offense so far. His 63 rushing attempts are second among all RBs, and his 11 targets are even good for 11th. The advanced numbers also look solid for Barkley.

Grading out as a 78.2 rushing grade in PFF, he’s 10th among all RBs. But perhaps the most important and coach’s favorite stat, he hasn’t fumbled. His 85.1 fumble grade on PFF is ranked first out of all RBs.

However, it’s not a blemish-free track record. Barkley did have an egregious drop on a third down last Monday that led to the Eagles’ demise. But that was more of a coaching issue. Of course, injuries are always a concern for Barkley. If his body is up to the task of taking on this massive workload though, he will most definitely finish as the RB1; if not the leading scorer in all of fantasy.

Alvin Kamara

26 carries for 87 yards, three receptions on three targets for 40 yards

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

What can we say about Kamara? He just keeps getting it done year after year. And for a guy who’s always been known for his receiving ability, Kamara is now excelling on the ground. His workload only continues to increase as well. In Week 1, he saw 15 carries, in Week 2 it increased to 20, and this past weekend he saw 26 carries and close to 30 touches in total.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In his eight-year career, Kamara’s lowest finish was RB16. His average finish for his career is RB7.

The touchdown just never came for Kamara against the Eagles. What’s good is that we know the touchdown upside is there. In Week 2, Kamara exploded for four touchdowns against what was supposed to be one of the best defenses in the league and the Dallas Cowboys .

So don’t get cute with Kamara. His workload is increasing, and he plays in a very fantasy-friendly offense with coordinator Klint Kubiak. Currently ranking as the RB2, Kamara is set for a big fantasy season that could remind managers of his RB1 campaign back in 2020. Does that mean we’re in for a six-TD performance in Week 17 against the Las Vegas Raiders ? Only time will tell.

Malik Nabers

Eight receptions on 12 targets for 78 yards and two TDs

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Whatever was said about Nabers in last week's targets & touches column, throw it out the window. Nabers is legit. He has ridiculous usage with a 38% target share, and if Daniel Jones is going to be a competent quarterback, finishing within the top 12 WRs by season-end is well within the range of outcomes.

While his rookie counterpart, Marvin Harrison Jr. , has made a splash these past two weeks, the beginning of Nabers’ career has been everything the Arizona Cardinals hoped MHJ’s would be. They are hyper-targeting and force-feeding him the ball, and Nabers is putting on a route-running clinic. His 37 targets through Week 3 is first among all WRs, and five ahead of the next man on the list.

He reminds me a lot of a guy we’ll talk about in just a bit, Amari Cooper. He has great footwork and an excellent release, and he can line up in both the slot and out wide. Brian Daboll and OC, Mike Kafka, have and will continue to have a lot of fun using Nabers throughout the year. They even gave him a passing attempt on a trick play!

Amari Cooper

Seven receptions on 12 targets for 86 yards and two TDs

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

He’s back! After getting nine targets in Week 1 and eight more in Week 2, Cooper had only accounted for a combined five receptions for 27 yards and a dropped touchdown pass. Well, this past week, Cooper got even more targets and was finally able to make a good game out of it.

After the Giants fumbled the opening kickoff, Deshaun Watson took an immediate end zone shot to Cooper and connected, giving him the early touchdown fantasy managers desperately needed.

The issue with Cooper is that the advanced stats do not favor him currently. He has a 59.4 receiving grade on PFF, and a terrifying 31 drop grade, which is among the lowest in the league. This is a 30-year-old Cooper now, and he doesn’t seem as spry as he once was. He should be good for big performances like this every once in a while, but this might be the perfect time to sell high and get out while you can.

Dallas Goedert

10 receptions on 11 targets for 170 yards

Well, this is a pleasant surprise. Through the first two weeks, Dallas Goedert had a combined seven receptions on nine targets for just 69 yards. But in Week 3, the Saints seemingly forgot about him on defense and allowed him to rack up 170 yards, including a sweet 61-yard catch and run that set up the go-ahead TD.

The great thing about Goedert is that he’s on the field a lot. He played 82% of snaps in Week 1, then 97% of snaps in Week 2, followed by 86% this past week. The issue is that his targets just aren’t that valuable. With an average depth of target of 5.8 yards, the Eagles rely on Goedert to make something happen after the catch. And while he did this past week, you can’t rely on that every week as a fantasy manager.

This could be a great opportunity to sell high on Goedert and upgrade to a more stable TE choice. But with how desolate the TE landscape has been at the start of this season, you might just be better off sticking with him and hoping his high snap percentages keep him as a top-five option. The injury to DeVonta Smith should also propel Goedert should he miss time.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.