Week 3 of the NFL Fantasy Football season is now complete, and what a week it was. Filled with unexpected performances all over the place, fantasy managers are now having to change and reconsider their strategies moving forward.

This week in particular saw many highly touted players from the drafting season take a step back and have performances that put their entire stock into question.

Here are four players who underachieved in Week 3 (one from each offensive position), and some analysis on what to do with them going forward:

Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA

Miami couldn’t find ways to get Hill the ball

Tyreek Hill had a lackluster fantasy performance in Week 3 as the Miami Dolphins lost to the Seattle Seahawks 24-3. In that game, he was only able to tally up three receptions for 40 yards, which totalled seven fantasy points (PPR) and the overall WR49 finish.

With starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the IR list with a concussion, the Dolphins had to turn to backups Skylar Thompson and Tim Boyle to lead the team, and it couldn’t have gone worse. Miami had an awful offensive performance, as they didn’t even manage to score a touchdown. In fact, Hill and his 40 yards actually led the team in receiving.

This poor fantasy performance isn’t entirely Hill’s fault, as he had two dreadful quarterbacks throwing him the ball; however, there are some signs that are very concerning regarding his fantasy value going forward. For example, Hill was only targeted five times, while his quarterbacks combined to throw for 32 passes. This is simply not enough targets for a player as good as Hill, especially when you played most of the game from behind and were in passing situations.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, considered one of the brightest offensive minds in the NFL, has to be more creative with involving Hill in the offensive scheme going forward, especially with so much uncertainty regarding Tua’s status.

This is a legitimate time for fantasy managers who have Hill to panic. Try to remain patient and continue to start him for the time being however, you should monitor his target share and Miami’s quarterback situation on a week-to-week basis.

Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL

Robinson was incredibly inefficient with his rushing

Bijan Robinson had a mediocre game on Sunday as his Atlanta Falcons lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 22-17. In that game, Robinson accumulated 52 total yards (31 rushing, 21 receiving) and scored one touchdown. He finished with 13.2 fantasy points and the overall RB16 finish. While his fantasy point total wasn’t too bad, it was largely carried by the fact that he scored a touchdown.

When you look deeper into his stats, you can clearly see that this was one of the worst games of Bijan's career. On the ground, Robinson was very unreliable, averaging only 1.9 yards per carry. This included him getting stuffed at the line on a critical 4th-and-inches at the end of the game.

With all things considered, this game was not up to Robinson’s standards. As a top-three-ranked running back and top-six-ranked fantasy player overall heading into the season, he should consistently average about 30 more yards (and way better averages) in any given game when healthy.

Fantasy managers with Robinson should not panic yet, as his first two games before this were much better in terms of yardage and averages. As the Falcons' offense continues to improve and build chemistry, Robinson’s involvement and consistently should also get better.

Trey McBride, TE, ARI

McBride delivered his worst game of the young season

Trey McBride did not do much in Week 3 as the Arizona Cardinals lost to the Detroit Lions 20-13. McBride had only three receptions for 25 yards, which was good for 5.5 fantasy points and the overall TE19 finish.

McBride, who was exceptional in Week 2 (18.7 fantasy points), took a step back on Sunday. Entering the season as one of the most hyped-up fantasy tight ends in the entire league, he has struggled with his consistency early on in the season. Still, due to the shallowness of the tight end position currently in fantasy and his huge breakout potential, McBride probably deserves to remain a fantasy starter moving forward.

It is also worth noting that at the end of this game in the fourth quarter, McBride exited the game to be evaluated for a possible concussion. That is something else to consider throughout the week, so fantasy managers who have McBride on their roster should be close attention as to whether or not he practices.

Baker Mayfield, QB, TB

Mayfield came back down to earth after an underwhelming performance

Baker Mayfield finally looked like a human in Week 3 as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Denver Broncos 26-7. Mayfield threw for 163 yards and had one touchdown along with one interception. Those numbers were good for 9.52 fantasy points and an overall QB23 finish.

Mayfield started the 2024 season on an extremely high note, finishing as the QB2 and QB5 in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively. This week was a huge step back, as the Broncos’ defense absolutely humiliated Mayfield and the rest of the Bucs’ offense.

Through the season's first three weeks, Mayfield was one of the most added players on waiver wires throughout the fantasy football world. Now, his status as an elite streamer is up in the air. Fantasy managers should proceed with caution when starting Mayfield going forward, at least until he delivers a bounce-back performance.

All statistics used in this article are taken from Pro Football Reference and Fantasy Pros.