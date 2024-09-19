Key Takeaways Week 3 is crucial for fantasy football; 2-0 teams should stay confident, while 0-2 teams shouldn't panic.

Analyzing matchups is key for success; trust your draft picks even if you're off to a slow start.

Start Jameson Williams and Rashid Shaheed, sit Jaylen Waddle, George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth, and Colby Parkinson.

Week 3 is essential in NFL Fantasy Football . For those who are 2-0, you're likely riding high. Feeling like you've nailed your draft and that you're one of the smartest in the league. If you're 0-2, you're likely freaking out and scrambling to the waiver wire and/or sending out panic trades in an attempt to rectify your team immediately.

The truth is, you're still in contention for playoffs even at 0-2, and you're just an injury away from that 2-0 team taking a tumble. Stick to your guns and trust that you drafted the right team.

For some positions, it's all about trying to hunt NFL matchups.

While there's a limited sample size with just two weeks in the season, it's important to rationalize that info to how it fits your team and your players.

But which pass-catchers are poised for big games , and which could fall flat? Find out below.

Related 2024 NFL Coach of the Year Odds & Favorites Heading Into Week 3 The top five in the 2024 NFL Coach of the Year race shuffled a bit following a wild Week 2.

WR Start 'Em: Jameson Williams

Jump on Williams' big-play ability versus the Cardinals.

Credit: © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

START: Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions (@ ARZ)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams absolutely popped off in Week 1. Against the Los Angeles Rams , he turned five catches into 121 yards and a touchdown. He even took home player of the game honors from NBC.

While the Lions suffered a loss in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , Williams was targeted more times in that game (11) than in his incredible Week 1 performance (9).

Next up, the Lions will travel to Arizona, where the Cardinals put an absolute beatdown on the Los Angeles Rams . To be fair, it was a Rams team that was missing Puka Nacua and then lost Cooper Kupp mid-game due to injury.

The Lions will be hungry coming off a loss, and this is a prime opportunity to play Williams. In Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills , Arizona allowed 14 plays of 10-plus yards. Which player on the Lions loves making explosive plays? Williams.

Boost Williams in your rankings when setting your lineup for Week 3.

WR Sit 'Em: Jaylen Waddle

What will Waddle look like without Tua?

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

SIT: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins (@ SEA)

Watching Tua Tagovailoa hit the turf in the way we've seen him do so too many times now was tough to watch. It remains to be seen how long the quarterback misses, but we know he won't be in this game.

The real question is whether two wide receivers can consistently contribute to a team with a backup quarterback. The one thing that helps Jaylen Waddle 's case is that head coach Mike McDaniel is an offensive genius.

Without Tagovailoa, Skylar Thompson presumes the role of starting quarterback, at least for now. Waddle hasn't performed well in the few times Thompson has been under center. In Thompson's last start, the 2023 Wild Card of the NFL playoffs, the Dolphins kept pace with the Buffalo Bills and almost notched an upset before losing 34-31.

In that game, Waddle had 44 yards on three catches. Until such a time when Tagovailoa is back or the Dolphins make a move for a veteran quarterback, it's tough to start Waddle with any kind of confidence.

WR Start 'Em: Rashid Shaheed

Will the speedster keep making plays in the Saints' new-look offense?

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

START: Rashid Shaheed, WR, New Orleans Saints (vs. PHI)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed has been one of the more pleasant surprises to start the season. We had always seen flashes of his big-play ability, but Derek Carr's lack of consistency in delivering such passes limited Shaheed's upside.

In 2024, however, those woes seem to be gone. Carr is QB2 in all of fantasy football after hanging 40-plus points on both Carolina and Dallas in Jerry World.

Shaheed is currently WR9 in fantasy and could find himself even higher than that after this matchup. The Eagles allow the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

The Eagles are prone to giving up big plays, too. If you look at the Darnell Mooney role that he played for the Falcons against the Eagles on Monday, that's basically the role Shaheed will play.

Mooney finished with three catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. If Shaheed can get behind the defense, Carr has proven he can put the ball on him this season.

WR Sit 'Em: George Pickens

Sit Pickens with Pittsburgh's offense still struggling

Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

SIT: George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. LAC)

To say things have been rough offensively for the Pittsburgh Steelers would be putting it nicely. Yet another Mike Tomlin-coached team that is incredible on defense and has the pieces to be good on offense, but quarterback play is holding them back.

The worst part has been that even when Justin Fields has made plays , they've gotten called back. Check out the bad luck Pickens has had individually over the past two weeks.

Couple that with the insane pass rush that the Los Angeles Chargers will bring to Pittsburgh and Fields could be in for a long day.

He doesn't make decisions quickly, and the offensive line, which seemingly gets a holding penalty once per drive, might not be able to handle Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the outside.

The Chargers have allowed the second-fewest FPPG to opposing wide receivers, so if you can afford to, sit Pickens this week.

TE Start 'Em: Brock Bowers

Is Brock Bowers legit? We'll find out soon.

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

START: Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. CAR)

Through two weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs product has lived up to the hype. Anyone who has watched college football over the past two years, particularly Georgia games, likely heard commentators and analysts alike drool over the type of prospect Brock Bowers was going into the NFL.

For some, they were weary. Similar hype had surrounded players like Kyle Pitts when he came out. So far, he's been a disappointment. Heck, the Raiders drafted tight end Michael Mayer with the fourth pick in the second round in 2023. To be fair, the Raiders could've been targeting Sam LaPorta , who was drafted one selection prior.

Bowers has proven the hype was worth it. Even more critical, the Raiders are scheming for him as such. He commanded eight targets in Week 1 against the Chargers for six catches and 58 yards. In Week 2, he was an integral piece in the team's upset over the Baltimore Ravens , hauling in all nine targets for 98 yards.

A tight end commanding these many targets is a must-start in fantasy going forward. The scary thing is that he doesn't have a touchdown yet, which would bolster his fantasy outings even more.

Tight End Sit 'Em: Pat Freiermuth

Fred Vuich - AP

SIT: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. LAC)

Admittedly, Pat Freiermuth did up his fantasy production in Week 2 to 7.8 fantasy points, up from his Week 1 total of 6.7.

With the Steelers' offense in the state that it is, it isn't wise to trust any Pittsburgh pass-catcher right now. The matchup against the Chargers and their pass rush could cause more check-down passes, but with how long Fields likes to hold onto the ball, that may not prove true.

Even with Freiermuth's lack of production, the tight end position is down as a whole this year. He has yet to put up double digits in either outing, yet somehow is the TE9 and is ahead of names like LaPorta, Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce .

Even if they hand the reigns to Russell Wilson , a more traditional pocket passer, it might not mean much in terms of a boost in production for Freiermuth.

TE Start 'Em: Kyle Pitts

Is this the week Pitts finally gets going?

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

START: Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons (vs. KC)

The Atlanta Falcons , fresh off a thrilling win in primetime over the Philadelphia Eagles , will have the chance to earn another primetime upset when they host the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night.

Pitts has proven to be one of the most frustrating players in fantasy football over the past few seasons. Ever since he was drafted, fantasy analysts alike just couldn't help themselves when doing their tight end rankings.

At 6-foot-6, 246 lbs, and uber-athletic, some managers and analysts couldn't help but roll the dice on a player like Pitts, especially this year with a more reliable quarterback calling the shots.

So far, though, it's been more of the same. He scored 11.6 fantasy points in the season opener, but that was heavily due to the touchdown pass he caught, as he had just three catches for 26 yards on three targets. Monday night against Philly, he saw four targets, bringing in three for 20 yards.

If Pitts is going to go off, this matchup is his prime opportunity. The Chiefs allow the most FPPG to opposing tight ends at 23.1 per game. While you could say much of that was Isaiah Likely's 26.1 points in the opener , Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki had seven catches for 91 yards against them in Week 2.

If Pitts doesn't look promising in Week 3, it may be time to consider other options.

TE Sit 'Em: Colby Parkinson

The Rams' offense has taken a beating early in the season.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

SIT: Colby Parkinson, TE, Los Angeles Rams (vs. SF)

Some might look at Colby Parkinson 's matchup this week and think it's a prime opportunity for him. With Cooper Kupp listed as questionable and Nacua on IR , Parkinson will be one of the legit first-string players out there.

The problem is that the San Francisco 49ers allow the third-least FPPG to opposing tight ends at just 1.7 per game this season. Their tremendous linebacker play is the main reason for this.

Stafford knows how to spread the ball around when he has to and likely will again this weekend against the Niners. Parkinson had just one catch on two targets for 12 yards against a Cardinals defense that couldn't stop giving up big plays in Week 1 to Buffalo.

If the Rams and Parkinson couldn't take advantage of a favorable matchup like that, it's hard to see him putting up major production against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all fantasy data courtesy of FantasyPros unless stated otherwise.