Key Takeaways Week 3 of NFL action featured some surprising upsets and monstrous fantasy performances from unlikely sources.

Players like Jauan Jennings and Andy Dalton stepped up in Week 3 while filling in for injured or benched starters, making the most of their opportunities.

Streaming, waiver wire and FAAB advice for all offensive positions in fantasy for Week 4 of the NFL season.

Well, that was a fun week of fantasy football, wasn't it?

Of course, I say that coming off a 192-point performance in a PPR league where I started Saquon Barkley , Jonathan Taylor , Jauan Jennings , and Rashee Rice , each of whom put up at least 26.5 points in the format last week.

Jennings was the big winner of Week 3 (11 receptions, 175 yards, three touchdowns), and he's very clearly established himself as the No. 2 option in the San Francisco 49ers ' passing game, at least until Deebo Samuel Sr. and George Kittle are healthy again. He's even got fantasy managers freaking out and trying to trade Brandon Aiyuk .

Below, we'll offer waiver and FAAB advice for every offensive position in fantasy (not kickers and defenses - if you stream these positions, it's best to bid low and hunt for easy matchups) for Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season.

Every player listed below is rostered in less than 50% of fantasy leagues as of the conclusion of Week 3. Note that we'll be using FantasyPros' consensus rostering metric to determine which players fit that criteria.

All FAAB suggestions are based on a $1,000 limit across the entire season.

Quarterbacks

QB Andy Dalton, Carolina Panthers

3% roster rate

24.6 PPR Fantasy Points (through Week 3)

Next Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals

FAAB Recommendation ($1,000 budget): $40

Uh, please raise your hand if you saw the Panthers' 36-22 thrashing of the Las Vegas Raiders coming.

Bryce Young got benched last week for being simply unable to move the football, at which point Andy Dalton responded to his ginger-haired Bat Signal and dropped an anvil on the Raiders' defense, throwing for 319 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson was the biggest beneficiary of the QB change, catching eight passes for 122 yards and a touchdown after recording just five receptions for 34 yards in the first two weeks of the season combined.

Dalton draws a couple of semi-favorable matchups in the next few weeks, including the struggling Cincinnati Bengals , making him a fine desperation heave at a position that has seen a fair share of disappointments and injuries this far. If you're still seeking a replacement for Tua Tagovailoa or an upgrade over Deshaun Watson , Dalton can be a quick-fix that helps to hold the fort down. Just don't get caught blowing a huge portion of your FAAB on a guy who could be relegated to the bench again in a few weeks.

QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

35% roster rate

47.1 PPR Fantasy Points (through Week 3)

Next Opponent: Detroit Lions

FAAB Recommendation ($1,000 budget): $75

It's somewhat surprising to see Geno Smith remains this widely available after leading the Seahawks to a 3-0 start on the season, though he does have a 3-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and Seattle has feasted on some bad teams like the Denver Broncos and the Tua-less Miami Dolphins .

Still, Smith is completing passes at a ridiculous 74.8% clip, and his chemistry with D.K. Metcalf (17 receptions, 262 yards, two touchdowns) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (17 receptions, 175 yards) is a promising sign for his fantasy prospects. His rushing ability remains an underrated part of his game as well, as Smith has accrued 36 yards and a touchdown on the ground this year as well (though most of that came on a 34-yard score in Week 1).

The Detroit Lions will pose a strong test to the unbeaten Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 4, though they did just surrender 207 passing yards, 45 rushing yards, and a passing touchdown to Kyler Murray . Smith won't be more than a low-end QB1 most weeks, but that's eminently valuable, especially if you can find it on waivers.

MORE RECOMMENDATIONS: Drake Maye, NE; Justin Fields, PIT; Gardner Minshew, LV

Running Back

RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets

32% roster rate

32.1 PPR Fantasy Points (through Week 3)

Next Opponent: Denver Broncos

FAAB Recommendation ($1,000 budget): $125

After getting crushed by the 49ers in Week 1, the Jets are 2-0, and running back Braelon Allen has played a huge role in their mini-winning streak.

He's earned eight targets across three games out of the backfield, and he's rushing at an impressive 5.1 yards per carry. Allen has clearly earned the Robin role to Breece Hall 's Batman, to the point where fantasy managers may actually be better off rostering both backs .

Allen has done his damage while playing just 29% of the offense's snaps, a number that's sure to climb following his impressive start to his rookie campaign. He has standalone flex value in deeper PPR leagues, and he's quickly become one of the most valuable handcuffs in fantasy football. He should be rostered in every league by the end of this week.

RB Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

35% roster rate

23.2 PPR Fantasy Points (through Week 3)

Next Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles

FAAB Recommendation ($1,000 budget): $175

Bucky Irving is technically the backup running back behind Rachaad White in Tampa Bay, though that may begin to change very soon .

Irving ended up out-carrying White 9-6 in the team's Week 3 game, and he out-gained the nominal starter 70-17. He's gained 154 yards on just 25 rushes. And after catching just two passes in the first two weeks of the season, he had three receptions against the Broncos. He's played just 33% of the offense's snaps so far, but the number has increased in each subsequent week.

Given that Irving has rushed for more yards than White in each game this season, it feels like just a matter of time before the far more efficient back snags the starting gig in South Beach. If he's available in your league, throw caution to the wind and attempt to acquire Irving at almost any cost.

MORE RECOMMENDATIONS: Samaje Perine, KC; Alexander Mattison, LVR; Cam Akers, HOU; Ty Chandler, MIN

Wide Receiver

WR Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers

34% roster rate

63.6 PPR Fantasy Points (through Week 3)

Next Opponent: New England Patriots

FAAB Recommendation ($1,000 budget): $150

Yea, so Jauan Jennings is going to be rostered in 90+ percent of leagues after this week, and the FAAB bids for him will be off the charts. That's simply the consequence of having a 44.5 point week in PPR leagues.

Jennings won't be able to maintain his 40% target share every week, especially when Samuel, Kittle, and rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall return to action, but it's clear that the near-Super Bowl MVP is going to play more than just a bit role in San Francisco's offense.

A good rule of thumb in fantasy is never to pay for past production, and this will almost certainly be the best performance of the season by Jennings (and, possibly, any receiver). That being said, if you're one of many fantasy managers who have been hit hard at wide receiver with injuries, Jennings is a ready-made WR2 with the (obvious) potential for more in any given week.

WR Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons

45% roster rate

34.9 PPR Fantasy Points (through Week 3)

Next Opponent: New Orleans Saints

FAAB Recommendation ($1,000 budget): $50

After a very quiet Week 1 debut with his new team, Darnell Mooney has flashed much stronger chemistry with quarterback Kirk Cousins over the last two weeks.

It's a positive sign that he's playing 96% of the offense's snaps, clearly establishing him as the WR2 in the Falcons' new-look offense. He led the team with eight grabs in a Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs , and he's averaging his most yards per game since his breakout season in 2021.

Mooney is competing with Drake London , Bijan Robinson , and Drake London for targets and production in Atlanta, though Cousins proved more than capable of being able to carry an entire offense's worth of weapons to elite fantasy production during his time with the Minnesota Vikings .

He may not have the ceiling that Jennings possesses, but Mooney's floor is as high as anyone's on this list.

MORE RECOMMENDATIONS: Quentin Johnston, LAC; Mike Williams, NYJ; Jahan Dotson, PHI; Calvin Austin, PIT; Jalen Nailor, MIN

Tight Ends

TE Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

40% roster rate

33.8 PPR Fantasy Points (through Week 3)

Next Opponent: Los Angeles Rams

FAAB Recommendation ($1,000 budget): $60

The first few weeks of the season were disastrous for Cole Kmet , but then again, it was nothing short of cataclysmic for the entire Bears offense .

Kmet helped pull rookie QB Caleb Williams out of the mud this week with a receiving line of ten receptions, 97 receiving yards, and one touchdown, accumulating 25.7 PPR fantasy points on an 81% snap share.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Kmet ran routes on 73% of snaps that he played on Sunday, earning a solid 21.1% target share in the best game of Caleb Williams' career so far.

At a position that has been starving for production this year, Kmet could make for a fine flier off waivers with serious TE1 potential if offensive coordinator Shane Waldron stops playing mind-games with his own players. Bid healthily on Kmet if you need a starter at tight end, but beware his shockingly low floor (1.4 PPR fantasy points in Week 1).

MORE RECOMMENDATIONS: Zach Ertz, WAS; Tucker Kraft, GB; Tyler Conklin, NYJ

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all fantasy data courtesy of FantasyPros unless stated otherwise.