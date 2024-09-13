Key Takeaways Rachaad White is undervalued, despite his low yards per carry.

Buccaneers' offensive line can be blamed for White's inefficiency in the run game.

White's usage in the pass game makes him a high floor, high ceiling fantasy football player.

Rachaad White has been drafted as the RB14 in NFL Fantasy Football drafts, but you would never expect that with the negative discourse surrounding him lately. Fantasy managers have been quick to point out White's inefficiency in the run game as a reason to pivot to rookie running back, Bucky Irving .

Since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Irving in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft , fantasy managers have begun to fade White. The expectation for many has been that Irving would eventually take over as the starting running back, leaving White to become an expensive backup running back in fantasy. However, that might not be the case.

Yes, the statistics speak for themselves, and White hasn't been an efficient running back since being drafted by the Buccaneers in 2022. That doesn't mean he's to blame, or that there's going to be a change in running back usage. There are plenty of different scenarios that could play out, but White being benched is highly unlikely.

Instead, fantasy managers should take advantage of the discourse surrounding White as an opportunity to acquire one of the best running backs in fantasy football.

The Impact Of The Buccaneers Offensive Line

Despite Irving's success in Week 1 and White's lack of in the run game, the film actually shows the offensive line might be to blame.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

When you compare the statistics between White and Irving from Week 1, it's easy to understand why fantasy managers would side with Irving. But the film showed that White isn't completely to blame for his struggles in the run game, and that Irving shouldn't deserve all the credit for his success.

Rachaad White vs. Bucky Irving, Week 1 Player Rachaad White Bucky Irving Carries 15 9 Rushing Yards 31 62 Yards Per Carry 2.1 6.9 Receptions 6 2 Receiving Yards 75 14 Yards Per Reception 12.5 7

You might be thinking that both of these running backs played behind the same offensive line, but one player was far more efficient than the other. The reality is, the offensive line's inconsistent performance against the Washington Commanders caused White, who had six more carries, to perform at a lower level.

Even with a struggling offensive line, White got downhill fast. The problem was the offensive line didn't create many holes to allow White to go anywhere. In the nine carries that Irving had, there were some wide open gaps that made life easier for the rookie running back.

Now, this isn't a knock on Irving. So far, he's proven to be a really good running back. The reality is neither running back is better than the other. They're both talented players with different skillsets who will both command playing time throughout the season. It's a matter of time before White sees higher efficiency metrics over the course of the season.

High Floor, Higher Ceiling

White's involvement in the passing game makes him the running back to own on the Buccaneers.

© Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

There are very few players with as high a floor and ceiling as White does. From his large snap share to his involvement in the passing game, he can guarantee you nearly 12+ points per game.

Buccaneers Fantasy Performances Week 1 Player Rachaad White Bucky Irving Snap Share 70% 31% Fantasy PPG 16.60 9.60 Week 1 Ranking RB16 RB33

So, in a game where Irving was far more efficient, White still outscored him by seven points and played 39% more snaps than Irving. It's a very valid statement that Irving is a talented backup running back who would have immense value if White were to get hurt, but right now, White is easily the running back you want in fantasy football.

White is more than just a running back in the Buccaneers' offense, he's practically their third wide receiver behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin . In Week 1, White finished with the second-most receiving yards on the team.

It's simple. White is a fine running back who's shown better decision-making in the run game, with so much value as a pass catcher in the Buccaneers offense. With how involved he is in the passing game, he's about as good of a running back as you could find in fantasy football.

As everyone continues to fade White, and he becomes easier to acquire, he's a must-buy for fantasy managers in need of a running back. Despite his production as a pass catcher, White is one of the most undervalued players in fantasy football.

All stats are courtesy of Sleeper, Fantasy Pros, and Pro Football Reference.