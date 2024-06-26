Highlights The WR position is the deepest in fantasy, with both star-level talent and solid middle-round contributors to be had.

Comparatively, reliable running backs are scarce, making them a shrewder investment in the early rounds.

Breakout players like Puka Nacua and Nico Collins can be league-winners for managers who take multiple chances on sleeper wideouts.

The dog days of summer are often the quietest part of the NFL schedule, but fantasy football managers are gearing up for drafts in the coming weeks and months leading up to Week 1.

We've already discussed the best strategy for drafting kickers and defenses, and now we'll turn our attention to the deepest position in the sport: wide receiver.

Wideout is simultaneously the easiest and most difficult position to draft for in fantasy, regardless of format. There are a number of players who, barring injury, are surefire locks to end the year as WR1s. Guys like CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Justin Jefferson will all but certainly lead their respective teams in receptions, yards, and probably touchdowns, making them easy, no-brainer first-round picks in drafts this year.

The position is also loaded with depth—last year, overall WR35 Courtland Sutton (a low-end WR3 in 12-team leagues) scored 160.7 fantasy points in half-ppr formats. For comparison, RB35 Tyjae Spears scored just 127.8 points in half-ppr.

As such, fantasy managers can afford to be patient with the position if they don't get a chance to grab the best of the best, especially if they have a keen eye for middle-round sleepers.

Related Fantasy Football: Why You Shouldn't Draft A Kicker or DST Until the Final Rounds Kickers and defenses can win weeks, but shrewd managers will play the waiver wire and hunt for good matchups.

WR Has Depth & Superstar Talent

14 wideouts crossed the 210 point barrier in 2023

Credit: © Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Every position in fantasy, including D/ST and kicker, has superstars. The reliable, year-in and year-out performers that every fantasy manager knows will produce strong numbers as long as they stay healthy.

What separates wide receivers from the rest of the pack is the number of superstars the position boasts. In half-ppr formats, 14 wide receivers crossed the 210 point barrier. Though that's an admittedly arbitrary cutoff, it averages out to 11.7 points per game, which is a threshold only 11 running backs reached last season.

Highest Scoring Fantasy WRs, 2023 WR Team Fantasy Points CeeDee Lamb Cowboys 335.7 Tyreek Hill Dolphins 316.9 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions 271.4 Puka Nacua Rams 246.0 Mike Evans Buccaneers 243.0 D.J. Moore Bears 238.5 A.J. Brown Eagles 236.6 Keenan Allen Chargers 224.9 Nico Collins Texans 220.4 Stefon Diggs Bills 220.3 Davante Adams Raiders 213.9 Deebo Samuel 49ers 213.7 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals 212.7 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers 211.7

And that's just the best of the position. The difference between Courtland Sutton and Tyjae Spears as detailed above was 32.9 fantasy points, despite both finishing as the 35th best player at their respective positions.

Whether you want to use your first-round pick on a top-five receiver and then wait until the middle rounds to pick up a WR2, or if you want to make back-to-back picks at the position in Rounds 3 and 4, the evidence all points to the same thing: you can afford to be patient at wide receiver.

For reference, Adam Thielen had an ADP of 138 last summer and finished as WR25, scoring 179.5 fantasy points as a high-end WR3 or flex option in most lineups. That was nearly identical to D'Andre Swift's 179.8 point performance in 2023, though the running back had an ADP of 68.

To simplify things as much as possible: it's much, much easier to find productive wideouts beyond the first five rounds than it is for reliable running backs. That's the result of both the passing-heavy nature of the modern NFL game, and the raw scarcity of bellcow RBs.

Scarcity Of Running Backs Is Real

31 wide receivers scored at least 165 points last year, compared to just 25 running backs

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Due to the NFL's constantly shifting favoritism towards the pass, and the explosion of teams using 11 personnel as a result (i.e., one running back, one tight end, and three wide receivers in the huddle), it is more common for squads to support multiple viable fantasy wide receivers than it is for running backs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Last season, eight teams supported multiple wide receivers who finished in the top 36 at the position in fantasy points scored (in half-ppr formats). Only five teams had multiple running backs accomplish the same feat at their position.

Running backs are incredibly valuable due to the scarcity and injury history surrounding the position. As a fantasy manager, your first five picks are your most valuable. While hitting on sleeper picks and drafting a solid QB1 in later rounds can help a team overcome any deficiencies, making astute selections at the beginning of drafts presents a much higher floor for fantasy teams.

Different wide receivers get their fantasy value in different ways. Players like Thielen are short reception mavens who peak in PPR-centric formats. Other players, like Deebo Samuel, are explosive-play threats that put up gaudy fantasy totals thanks to long touchdowns and boom-or-bust plays every week.

On the other hand, most of the best running backs get their value from one source: volume. Touches are king for running backs, and for every De'Von Achane (7.7 yards per touch in 2023), there are 20 or so running backs who average 4.0 yards per carry.

Because most teams favor the pass—and even the teams who do prefer to run, like the Baltimore Ravens, tend to involve their quarterback a lot—it is difficult for most running backs to come by the fabled "20 touches per game" standard that fantasy players of yore will remember fondly.

As such, investing in surefire RB1s early in drafts is the most common sense strategy. Most leagues require managers to use at least two running backs in their starting lineup every week, and having at least a couple of reliable backups is useful for a position that experiences so much turnover throughout the course of a season.

And for the people who still think loading up at wide receiver early is a good idea: last season, Puka Nacua (ADP: 272), Mike Evans (ADP: 78), and Nico Collins (ADP: 161) finished as WR4, WR5, and WR9 respectively.

All but one of the top-12 running backs were drafted in the first five rounds of last year's drafts (ADP of 60 or higher). All in all, you're far more likely to find a hidden gem in the later rounds at wide receiver than any other position in fantasy.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and FantasyPros, unless stated otherwise.