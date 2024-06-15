Highlights Invest cautiously in stars from 2023; offseason changes may hinder repeat fantasy success.

Debunk false expectations for certain prominent NFL players in the 2024 draft.

Consider potential pitfalls and competition before drafting NFL star players.

Every NFL player has some form of value in fantasy football, but sometimes the asking price is too big for a player that simply won't return the investment. For the names on this list, be aware of the potential risks you take when drafting at their current ADP because last year's success does not guarantee top-of-the-line production in 2024.

Two players listed here finished in the top-10 in 2023, but offseason changes will prevent them from reaching that point again.

0.5 PPR Fantasy Performance in 2023 Player Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns WR Rank 2023 Stefon Diggs 160 107 1,183 8 10 Keenan Allen 150 108 1,243 7 8 Malik Nabers (R) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jordan Addison 108 70 911 10 21 Deebo Samuel 89 60 892 7 12 George Pickens 106 63 1,140 5 26 Cooper Kupp 95 59 737 5 41 Calvin Ridley 136 76 1,016 8 17 Rashee Rice 102 79 938 7 27 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 93 63 628 4 48

Related Article Fantasy Football: 10 TE Busts To Avoid in 2024 Tight ends can be the difference maker in Fantasy Leagues; draft with caution when it comes to the players on this list.

1 Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans

After Week 9 in 2023, Stefon Diggs posted just one game with double-digit fantasy points (Week 12 at Philidelphia)

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

If you made the fantasy playoffs last season with Stefon Diggs on your roster, it's likely you lost your matchup. After starting the year with nine straight weeks of fantasy dominance, Diggs' production fell off the map.

When fantasy managers needed him most, Diggs' stat lines looked like any given scrub on the waiver wire. Granted, he faced tough defenses down the stretch to end the season, but that's not something that will improve in 2024. His new team, the Houston Texans finish the fantasy playoffs against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, who were both known for their stifling defense last season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Stefon Diggs holds the top four spots for single-season receptions in Bills franchise history and ranks fourth on the all-time receiving TDs list despite playing just a quartet of campaigns in western New York.

Diggs also competed very little for targets in Buffalo, which will not be the case in Houston. Second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud built a solid rapport with receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell last season.

Collins finished the season as the WR9 and Dell at WR38 despite missing six games. Currently, Diggs' ADP is 27.9 with Collins close behind at 28.8. The upside Collins brings will easily put him above Diggs by the end of the season. Last year's second-half slump, starting with a new team, and competing for targets with established receivers all turn Diggs into a risky pick.

2 Keenan Allen, Chicago Bears

Allen's 10,530 yards place him second on the all-time list of Chargers' receivers behind only Antonio Gates

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Keenan Allen is in a very similar boat as Diggs. They're both veteran receivers in their 30s starting 2024 on a new team while competing for targets with younger talent. For Allen, there's a level of added uncertainty playing with the Chicago Bears' rookie quarterback, Caleb Williams.

The first-overall pick in this year's draft has a lot of confidence in the Bears' offense for 2024, and Allen is sure to be part of that, but "good football player" and "good fantasy player" mean different things.

Of their three top receivers, the Bears invested the least in Allen. Chicago took Rome Odunze with the ninth pick and traded away a first-rounder to acquire D.J. Moore. The 32-year-old Allen came from the Chargers in a fourth-round pick trade. Sometimes, you can follow the money trail to discern where teams see their players performing. Even if Williams is great, it's doubtful he'll carry three fantasy-relevant receivers.

Allen also missed time last year with a heel injury and missed even more games in 2022 with a hamstring strain. Fantasy managers take on a frustrating weekly process when Allen is on their team. Is he going to play or not? Staying off the injury report can get more difficult with age, and given Allen's history, it's probably best if you look for better options around his 54.3 ADP.

D.J. Moore appears to be the fantasy favorite of the Bears' trio at 31.8 ADP and Odunze has a nice ADP as a rookie at 63.9.

3 Malik Nabers, New York Giants

Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Jayden Daniels made up a trio of LSU Tigers taken in the first round

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Malik Nabers is on "bust watch" not for who he is, but because of the abysmal track record of New York Giants' receivers in the Daniel Jones era.

To give you an idea of what Nabers' 35.7 ADP means, here are some receivers slightly above and below that mark: D.J. Moore (31.8), Michael Pittman Jr. (34.6), Jaylen Waddle (36.8), and DK Metcalf (45.1).

Despite the physical talent Nabers brings to the table, there is nothing on record that suggests Jones and the Giants are capable of supporting a fantasy WR2, and Sleeper's 35.7 ADP suggests Nabers will finish as the WR20. No shot.

Highest Finishing Giants Receiver Since 2019 Player (Year) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Rank Darius Slayton (2023) 79 50 770 4 45 Ritchie James (2022) 70 57 569 4 52 Kenny Golladay (2021) 76 37 521 0 84 Sterling Shepard (2020) 90 66 656 3 46 Darius Slayton (2019) 84 48 740 8 35

While it's nice to think Nabers will come along and be the savior of the most forgettable WR core of all time, the Giants have failed to build a foundation that will support this rookie. Some might point to the exodus of Saquon Barkley and think it opens up room for others on the offense to succeed.

In what universe would removing the best player on an offense elevate the system in such a way that a top-threat wide receiver emerges (from a rookie no doubt). Nabers is coming into a system with a quarterback that has failed every receiver before him, and that trend won't improve here. If Nabers falls in your fantasy draft, it might be worth taking a shot, but you shouldn't draft him as your WR2.

4 Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

Jordan Addison finished third in receiving yards for rookies in 2023, behind Rashee Rice and Puka Nacua

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

When Justin Jefferson went down with an injury in Week 5, Jordan Addison emerged as the go-to guy for Kirk Cousins. The seven games during Jefferson's absence featured a 123-yard, two-touchdown game for Addison against the San Francisco 49ers.

The problems for Addison in 2024 are the assumption Jefferson will have better availability, and the fact that rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy is coming from a run-first offense in Michigan.

Once Jefferson returned, Addison's numbers took a steep dive, including two detrimental performances in the fantasy playoffs. Everyone who drafted or picked up Addison last season certainly remembers the fun, booming weeks he delivered, but you can't forget the matchup-losing stat lines he put up down the stretch. Not to mention everything he did last year was with a fantastic, proven veteran pocket passer, who has since moved on to Atlanta.

Jordan Addison Averages With and Without Jefferson With/Without Targets Receptions Yards With 5.5 3.5 45.4 Without 7.5 5.0 68.7

5 Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel led all wide receivers in 2023 with 225 rushing yards

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The calculated caution with Deebo Samuel pertains more to those playing full-point PPR leagues. If you play in standard scoring or even half-point PPR, taking Samuel isn't as risky. The 49ers use Samuel in a variety of ways that makes him a scary matchup for any defender on the field, but that doesn't necessarily translate to fantasy success. When drafting a receiver in the second or third round in PPR leagues, you want high-target volume receivers, and Samuel simply is not that.

Brandon Aiyuk is the clear favorite throwing option in Kyle Shanahan's offense that also features George Kittle. As far as rushing numbers go, you can't imagine anyone wanting to compete for carries with Christian McCaffrey.

Samuel finished as the WR15 and only had 89 targets. Going down the list in order, the next player with fewer targets was the WR38, Brandin Cooks, with 81. The rushing numbers and goal-line carries kept Samuel above the water, but you shouldn't bank on anyone getting reliable goal-line work with a healthy CMC on the team.

Samuel likely hit his fantasy ceiling last year. Some guys might get drafted as the 15th receiver off the board and finish in the top 10, but Samuel isn't doing that. There is too much competition for targets and carries on his own team to make either of those stats turn into reliable fantasy production.

Related 5 RBs With Hardest 2024 Fantasy Football Playoff Schedule These backs have a tough final slate to get through that may hurt your fantasy championship chances.

6 George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pickens led the NFL with 18.1 yards per reception in 2023

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

If you want to be a featured receiver in an NFL offense, two names that should scare you are Russell Wilson and Arthur Smith. The track record for fantasy receivers with this combination of coach and player hasn't been great in the last two years.

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Smith this offseason after the Atlanta Falcons decided to fire him. Smith's best receiver last season, Drake London, finished the year at WR39. Early reports from the Steelers look like Smith will operate a run-first offense with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, which doesn't look great at all for Pickens.

Also, the departure of Diontae Johnson leaves George Pickens as the only serious receiving threat on the team. Where some might see vacated targets, it's just as likely Pickens becomes the object of defense's double teams and brackets. Wilson's career has taken a surprising turn for the worse since leaving Seattle. In 2023, Courtland Sutton finished as the Denver Broncos' top fantasy receiver at WR35, but even that level of production was extremely touchdown-dependent.

Pickens didn't have a mind-blowing season in 2023, so it's a bit of a shock to see his ADP hovering around players who performed well and probably will repeat a productive season in 2024. Pickens is taken around the middle of the fifth round, and in that same area, you could see Zay Flowers, Tee Higgins, and Amari Cooper.

There are better options for your team this season than giving up a fifth-round selection for Pickens, who absolutely will regress from last season's WR26 finish.

7 Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Kupp was the WR1 in terms of ADP just two years ago but is now drafted as late as round five

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Remember that one time people thought Puka Nacua's production would take a hit once Cooper Kupp returned from injury last season? It didn't happen. In fact, Kupp barely made a dent in Nacua's production, which is odd for a player who came close to beating the single-season receiving record.

The Kupp hype train is no longer in the station; it's decommissioned and rusting away in a distant rail yard. Luckily, his ADP isn't anything like we've seen in the last few years (42.8), but you should reconsider other options in the fourth round.

Kupp is 31 years old, coming off a hamstring injury-shortened season, and will have to deal with Nacua's explosive emergence. There were flashes of the old (young) Kupp last season, but these factors have already sunk their teeth into the former WR1.

Matthew Stafford is the type of quarterback to lock on to a main target in a season while other guys take a backseat. The two most prolific receiving seasons of all time came from Stafford force-feeding the guy week after week. There was a time when Kupp was that target for Stafford, but those days are gone.

Targets-Catches-Yards for Weeks 7-14* Week Kupp Nacua Week 7 7-2-29 12-8-154 Week 8 10-4-21 7-3-43 Week 9 7-2-48 7-33-32 Week 11 1-1-11 7-5-70 Week 12 5-3-18 8-4-27 Week 13 8-6-39 7-4-105 Week 14 10-8-115 9-5-84 Week 10 BYE*

8 Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans

Ridley started all 17 games for the first time in his career in 2023, but still missed his career high in yards by more than 300

Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Calvin Ridley returned to football on a new team after serving his season-long suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policies. Ridley struggled to find an identity in the Jacksonville Jaguars offense.

Ridley's 2023 season can be described as streaky as there would be multiple single-digit fantasy performances before finally seeing big production. Now, Ridley is playing for the Tennessee Titans and things probably won't improve much.

Will Levis didn't show a ton of promise that he can support two fantasy-viable receivers. In his eight full games, Levis failed to throw for even 200 yards in four of them. DeAndre Hopkins could be on this list of potential busts as well, but at least Hopkins has a full season in Tennessee and an established relationship with Levis.

Even though the Titans let Derrick Henry walk in free agency, they will likely try to stick with their run-first identity with Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears. Ridley and Hopkins are great talents, but for both to have fantasy success, there needs to be ample targets to spread around.

Running the ball on first and second down is a great way to put wideouts' stat lines in the dumpster. Be wary when selecting either Tennessee receiver, but Ridley finding a place on his second team in as many years makes him a slightly scarier pick.

9 Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Rice broke the Chiefs' rookie franchise record with seven receiving touchdowns, beating Mecole Hardman's previous record of six

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After a tumultuous start for all Kansas City Chiefs receivers, Rashee Rice emerged as the team's top receiving threat alongside Travis Kelce. Outside Kelce, the Chiefs didn't have another trustworthy pass catcher, as the team led the NFL in dropped passes.

In an effort to avoid another slow offensive start, Kansas City made a couple of investments to bolster their most needed offensive position. The Chiefs signed Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and traded up in the first round of the 2024 draft to take Texas receiver Xavier Worthy. Rice will start the 2024 season with competition for targets that did not exist last season.

The real volatility with Rice isn't two newcomers to the Chiefs, but rather a major offseason issue that could see serious ramifications during the season. Rice was involved in a six-vehicle accident in March and faces felony charges. For fantasy managers, any suspension is a crushing blow to Rice's value, but the worst case scenario would be a lengthy appeal process and Rice being suspended late in the season.

If Kansas City loses Rice to suspension, Worthy and Brown will see their value significantly increase. Right now, Rice has an ADP of 67.7 with Worthy and Brown not far behind at 74.0 and 78.3 respectively. Depending on how your suspension speculation is, you might consider taking one of the other Kansas City receivers in the same round or a round later.

10 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

The second-year WR has a ton of competition for targets

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Straight to the point: is Tyler Lockett gone? Was there a serious injury we don't know about? Surprise retirement announcement only the most elite of fantasy football society know about? No? Then, as long as Lockett is healthy (missed four games in the last four years, two of which were resting the final game), Jaxon Smith-Njigba has no business being 20+ spots higher in ADP than the veteran.

If you take JSN where his ADP is now (97.7), you'd better hope Lockett (121.2 ADP) goes undrafted, because you will be sprinting to make a waiver claim once you see Seattle's box score. Smith-Njigba will be the third-best Seattle Seahawks receiver behind Lockett and DK Metcalf and should be drafted as such.

Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2023 averages Player Targets Receptions Yards Lockett 7.2 4.6 52.6 Smith Njigba 5.4 3.7 36.9

Statistics and Fantasy data provided by Pro Football Reference, Fantasy Pros, and Sleeper.