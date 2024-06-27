Highlights The Zero RB strategy in fantasy football is about drafting wide receivers and tight ends early, and waiting for a running back later, especially in leagues with more than 2 WRs or PPR scoring.

Target top wide receivers and tight ends in first few rounds, focusing on high-ceiling, consistent producers like Tyreek Hill, Ja'Marr Chase, and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Wait on RBs: Focus on strong receivers, then consider safe-floor options like Aaron Jones, D'Andre Swift, and Zack Moss.

Summer is the time for fantasy football research and mock drafts.

Try experimenting with new strategies to surprise your league mates this season. If you've never tried the "Zero RB" strategy, here's a breakdown of what to expect and how to navigate a draft in 2024 while waiting as long as possible to take your first running back.

A "Zero RB" approach in NFL fantasy does exactly what the name implies: ignore the running back position for as long as possible. By passing over running backs in the first five or six rounds and looking for sleepers later, your team loads up on talent at the other positions.

RBs In the Top 30 Flex Players (PPR) Year Number 2023 12 2022 13 2021 9 2020 8

Formats featuring multiple flex positions, more than two starting WR spots, and even plain old PPR scoring all create scenarios where a Zero RB strategy can be effective.

There have been fewer running backs than receivers in the top 30 fantasy flex players in recent years, and if your team has more top-finishing players than your opponents, you have a better chance of winning your weekly matchups.

Early Going: Rounds 1-5 Strategy

Grab WRs early and often

Another term for "Zero RB" could just as easily be "Six WR." For Zero RB to work, you need to create a receiving corps so daunting that your RBs could miss the flight to their games, and you could still win your week. Your first three or four picks should be receivers, but if you hold one of the last picks and a top tight end falls to the back of the third round, it wouldn't be detrimental to take one.

Stick to Safe, Proven WRs

There are some potential landmines in the first three rounds, and Zero RB isn't the time to experiment with potential WR breakouts in the early rounds. You need consistency from your receiver position. They are meant to carry your roster, and you cannot afford for one of your first four picks to bust.

Players like Marvin Harrison Jr. (14.3 ADP), Drake London (18.6), and Malik Nabers (35.7), could have successful seasons, but if their new situations don't pan out, your team could be in trouble.

If you are lucky enough to get a top-five receiver like Tyreek Hill (3.3) or Ja'Marr Chase (5.0), you have a little breathing room to reach on other receivers. If you have a late pick, Puka Nacua (10.3), Garrett Wilson (12.0), and Davante Adams (17.4) are all safe choices who earned tons of targets in 2023. It's possible to leave the second round with two of these guys in tow, which only opens up more down the stretch.

In the third round, keep an eye out for Mike Evans (30.2). In his worst fantasy season (2015), Evans finished with 1,206 yards and ended as the WR22. He played a healthy 2023, and will start his second season with Baker Mayfield in 2024.

Evans has never finished under 1,000 receiving yards, or 100 targets. In 2023, Evans was the PPR WR7, the second-best finish of his career. You could feasibly start your draft with Amon-Ra St. Brown (6.2), Adams, and Evans, creating a monster PPR trio.

Stay Ahead of the Curve at QB and TE

Since you aren't drafting premium RB talent, you can allocate top picks elsewhere. Once you are comfortable with the WR position, look at available quarterbacks and tight ends. The two most recent NFL MVPs, Patrick Mahomes (38.3 ADP) and Lamar Jackson (39.6), are typically available in the fourth round. Mark Andrews (47.3) and Dalton Kincaid (49.8) could also pop up here.

With the scarcity at TE, you should invest in reliable production from the position so you aren't lacking at both TE and RB. If you don't like the receivers you see available in the third round, then grab Travis Kelce (26.5) or Sam LaPorta (21.4) if they fall to you.

Don't get tunnel vision on QBs and TEs. There are plenty of great receivers in rounds four and five. DeVonta Smith (44.8) and D.K. Metcalf (45.1) are sneaky options that will make your WR group even stronger as you wait to take your first RB. In leagues where it is possible to start four WRs in any capacity, you should draft at least four of them before getting an RB.

Middle Stages: Rounds 6-10 Strategy

When considering RBs, be sure to look at their floor rather than their ceiling

Now that you've got your receivers and, potentially, your quarterback and tight end positions locked in, you can check out the running back situation. The first running backs to target should be guys with safe floors. You want an RB who starts on his team and will see a healthy volume of carries and targets. Here are a few guys who should see viable workloads with ADPs above 60.

Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings (62.7)

Aaron Jones signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason, and brings a veteran presence to an offense that will feature rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Jones brings a versatile skill set to the table and has proven himself a reliable receiving option out of the backfield.

Aaron Jones Receiving Stats Previous 5 Seasons Year Targets Receptions Yards TDs 2023 (11 Games) 43 30 233 1 2022 72 59 395 5 2021 65 52 391 6 2020 63 47 355 2 2019 68 49 474 3

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Aaron Jones has been one of the best receiving RBs in the league over the last five years. During that span, he's put up the 4th-most receiving yards (1,848), 5th-most receptions (237), and 3rd-most receiving TDs (17) among backs.

It's unlikely Ty Chandler will compete with Jones for the starting spot. Chandler saw more than 15 carries in just one game in 2023, and former Vikings' RB1 Alexander Mattison missed that game. With little to keep him off the field and a diverse offensive resume, Jones should do well in Minnesota.

D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears (69.7)

D'Andre Swift is coming off an explosive 2023 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles. He finished with over 1,000 rushing yards, which made him an enticing prospect for the Chicago Bears. Chicago overhauled the entire offense this offseason to pave the way for first-overall pick Caleb Williams to have immediate success.

Swift and Jones share similar situations as dynamic running backs playing with rookie QBs, and both could fit into their new offenses quite well. The Bears and their head coach Matt Eberflus wasted no time signing Swift in free agency. Reporters asked Eberflus why the team was so eager to sign Swift:

You know we really needed that guy that can really operate on third down and even on first or second down and be a weapon in the deep part of the field and the short part of the field and take it the distance. And he's got a lot of gas.

Swift looks to receive plenty of touches in an offense Chicago invested a lot in improving. Even if Khalil Herbert gets carries, he won't be able to seriously compete with Swift's receiving skills from the backfield. If you're playing PPR, you obviously want the RB who gets targets in the passing game.

Zach Moss, Cincinnati Bengals (99.4)

Zack Moss joined the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason after Cincinnati traded Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans. Moss is an efficient runner, but played the last four years in the shadows of other prominent ball carriers.

With the Indianapolis Colts, Moss split carries with Jonathan Taylor, and shared touches with Josh Allen and Devin Singletary in Buffalo. Now, Moss can claim the majority workload in an offense that can sustain a fantasy RB1.

Bengals RB Totals in 2023 Category Bengals Rush Attempts 318 Rush yards 1,294 Rush TD 9 Receptions 74 Receiving Yards 541 Receiving TD 4

The only backfield presence besides Moss in Cincinnati is second-year running back Chase Brown. Brown contributed very little to the backfield production last year, carrying the ball only 44 times compared to Mixon's 257. Moss has a shot at becoming a three-down back in Joe Burrow's return to the prolific Bengals offense.

Other Notable Middle-Round RBs

Rhamondre Stevenson (71.2) signed a four-year $36 million extension with the New England Patriots, indicating he should be the lead back despite the team adding Antonio Gibson this offseason.

It's also worth keeping an eye on Nick Chubb's (89.7) injury situation because when he's healthy, Chubb has never finished lower than RB17. Devin Singletary (106.2 ADP) should see the bulk of the work in the New York Giants' backfield after reuniting with his former offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll.

Related Dolphins Second-Year RB Positioned for a Fantasy Breakout Season De'Von Achane showcased remarkable potential in his rookie season and is primed to be a standout asset for fantasy football teams in 2024.

Late Dart Throws: Rounds 11+ Strategy

Handcuffs for high-volume RB1s should be considered, among others

The late-round strategy of a Zero RB approach is similar to a standard draft, but keep in mind you likely already have a receiving corps that will never leave a weekly rotation. Focus even more on RB depth. You want to take guys who have the opportunity to explode this season or could see an immediate boost in value if a void opens in their backfield.

Handcuffs

The term "handcuff" in fantasy football means drafting a second-string running back who plays behind a fantasy RB1 as an insurance policy in case the star RB misses games.

One of the best handcuff RBs in 2024 is Tyler Allgeier (158.0 ADP). You can invest close to nothing drafting Allgeier, and if anything prevents Bijan Robinson from playing, Allgeier will instantly be a fantasy RB2, at the least. Even with a healthy Robinson last season, Allgeier snuck in several fantasy-viable weeks.

You could even handcuff your own RBs. A good example is the Cleveland Browns situation. If you draft Chubb in the middle rounds, but you aren't sure about his performance after his knee injury last season, go ahead and take Jerome Ford (129.2) late in your draft. Ford performed at a respectable level last year in Chubb's absence and is a nice safety blanket again in 2024.

Take a Chance on Unproven Backfields

There aren't too many feelings in fantasy football better than hitting the lottery late in the draft, and for running backs in an untested position group, you could strike gold.

Someone on the Dallas Cowboys has to run the ball, right? Ezekiel Elliot (122.6) and Rico Dowdle (145.9) come with low ADPs, and teams should be able to squeeze out some value from one of them. Dallas scored 14 rushing TDs in 2023, so having a Cowboy RB could work out nicely.

Two former Baltimore Ravens flew across the country to play with the other Harbaugh brother and the Los Angeles Chargers. Gus Edwards (114.4) and J.K. Dobbins (143.5) are nice pieces to stash on your bench. Edwards had a knack for scoring touchdowns in 2023, with 13, and if Dobbins can stay healthy, he will be a valuable weapon in a good offense.

Zero RB is a fun change of pace to typical draft strategies that can be profitable if you play the draft board right. Build a healthy receiver room and take safe-floor RBs in the middle rounds. If one of your late picks pans out, your team will be a dominant force in your league.

Stats and Fantasy Data provided by Pro Football Reference, Fantasy Pros, and Sleeper. PPR leagues on Sleeper used for ADP.