Summary

  • The new Assistant Manager Chip in FPL allows you to select real-life managers.
  • Managers earn points based on their real-life team performance with extra points for wins against higher-ranked teams.
  • Andoni Iraola is currently the standout manager this season.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) have confirmed details of a new Chip coming to the game from Gameweek 24 in January. It was teased before the season began in the summer, but the organisation has finally provided everything we need to know about it — and it could have major repercussions.

In FPL, you pick 15 players (two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three attackers). 11 of those start in a typical football formation, but now you can pick a manager from the Premier League to go alongside them. All 20 will be available.

We have explained everything you need to know about the new Chip, so – when Gameweek 24 arrives – you will be in the best position possible to gain some points, beat your friends and avoid any of the worst FPL-based forfeits possible. Let a new challenge begin.

What is the Assistant Manager Chip

A chance to increase your gameweek's points total

The Chip, which will see you pick a real-life manager alongside your 15 players, is active for three successive gameweeks. Therefore, if you use it straight away at Gameweek 24, you will have to use it in the following two weeks — 25 and 26.

Once the Chip is activated, choosing your assistant manager will not cost a free transfer, but – if you want to change your manager during the three-gameweek period – it will cost a transfer in the same way as players. It's also important to know that if a manager leaves their club and you own them in your fantasy team, you will still score based on the original club’s performance.

Each assistant manager will have a set price that will not change throughout the season. They will range between £0.5m-£1.5m, although specific details are yet to be confirmed. You will need to pay for your assistant manager with your existing budget, so you may have to compromise your playing squad. They will also count to your team limit, so you can't have three Arsenal players and Mikel Arteta.

Burn, Konsa and Andersen in FPL
Related
Ranking the 9 Best Fantasy Premier League Budget Defenders (2024/25)

Some potentially high-scoring defenders are available for less than £4.5m.

The Chip's points system

Six points are given for a win

Premier League trophy

The Chip earns points based on how your manager's team performs in real life. While you may think that means picking Liverpool's Arne Slot is the best choice – as they are top of the table – that is not going to necessarily be the case, as if your manager faces a club ranked five places above them in the table, you can get an extra 10 points for a win or five for a draw. We have outlined the full details below.

Points Scoring System

Event

Points

Win

Six

Draw

Three

Goal scored by team

One per goal

Clean sheet by team

Two

Win against a team ranked five or more places higher

Ten extra

Draw against a team ranked five or more places higher

Five extra

Who will be the best manager to use

Iraola is the standout so far

As of the 11th December, we can get a rough idea of the best managers to pick. So far, Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola has the best three-gameweek score (47). That's eight higher than second place, Newcastle's Eddie Howe. Iraola sits top because, between gameweek eight and ten, he collected an extra 25 points for beating Arsenal and Manchester United and drawing with Aston Villa. It shows that choosing a manager in form but lower down the table might prove more effective, yet only when they are playing some of the best teams in the world. We have outlined the full table below.

Most FPL Points in the 2024/25 Season

Manager

Club

Total Points

Best Three-GW Score

Andoni Iraola

Bournemouth

113

47

Eddie Howe

Newcastle

100

39

Gary O'Neil

Wolves

66

35

Ange Postecoglou

Spurs

89

33

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal

102

32

Enzo Maresca

Chelsea

107

32

Marco Silva

Fulham

107

32

Nuno Espirito Santo

Nottingham Forest

98

32

Arne Slot

Liverpool

115

31

Fabian Hurzeler

Brighton

95

30

Ruud van Nistelrooy*

Leicester

71

30

Pep Guardiola

Man City

90

29

Sean Dyche

Everton

77

29

Oliver Glasner

Crystal Palace

88

28

Ruben Amorim*

Man Utd

83

27

Julen Lopetegui

West Ham

75

27

Unai Emery

Aston Villa

81

26

Kieran McKenna

Ipswich

65

26

Thomas Frank

Brentford

81

24

Russell Martin

Southampton

30

12

*Fantasy points earned by Leicester and Man Utd's managers so far this season, including Steve Cooper and Erik ten Hag. Correct as of 11/12/24

When will be the best time to use the Chip

Waiting for a double gameweek might be smart

It's hard to say when the best time to use the Chip will be, but going by the table above, using it when a team lower down the table hits form and starts to play the bigger sides makes sense. However, the issue with this is that it can often be challenging to predict.

Elsewhere, you could play it safe and use a manager at a club near the top of the table. If you're doing this, you want to use them when they have a run of easy fixtures. For example, Chelsea play Aston Villa (A) but then have back-to-back home matches against Southampton and Leicester in Gameweek 27 and 28 respectively.

Meanwhile, you could also wait for the best-case scenario – a double gameweek. This would see two matches counted instead of one, but the issue with this is that double gameweeks are not as common in FPL now compared to previous years.