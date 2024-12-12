Summary The new Assistant Manager Chip in FPL allows you to select real-life managers.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) have confirmed details of a new Chip coming to the game from Gameweek 24 in January. It was teased before the season began in the summer, but the organisation has finally provided everything we need to know about it — and it could have major repercussions.

In FPL, you pick 15 players (two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three attackers). 11 of those start in a typical football formation, but now you can pick a manager from the Premier League to go alongside them. All 20 will be available.

We have explained everything you need to know about the new Chip, so – when Gameweek 24 arrives – you will be in the best position possible to gain some points, beat your friends and avoid any of the worst FPL-based forfeits possible. Let a new challenge begin.

What is the Assistant Manager Chip

A chance to increase your gameweek's points total

The Chip, which will see you pick a real-life manager alongside your 15 players, is active for three successive gameweeks. Therefore, if you use it straight away at Gameweek 24, you will have to use it in the following two weeks — 25 and 26.

Once the Chip is activated, choosing your assistant manager will not cost a free transfer, but – if you want to change your manager during the three-gameweek period – it will cost a transfer in the same way as players. It's also important to know that if a manager leaves their club and you own them in your fantasy team, you will still score based on the original club’s performance.

Each assistant manager will have a set price that will not change throughout the season. They will range between £0.5m-£1.5m, although specific details are yet to be confirmed. You will need to pay for your assistant manager with your existing budget, so you may have to compromise your playing squad. They will also count to your team limit, so you can't have three Arsenal players and Mikel Arteta.

The Chip's points system

Six points are given for a win

The Chip earns points based on how your manager's team performs in real life. While you may think that means picking Liverpool's Arne Slot is the best choice – as they are top of the table – that is not going to necessarily be the case, as if your manager faces a club ranked five places above them in the table, you can get an extra 10 points for a win or five for a draw. We have outlined the full details below.

Points Scoring System Event Points Win Six Draw Three Goal scored by team One per goal Clean sheet by team Two Win against a team ranked five or more places higher Ten extra Draw against a team ranked five or more places higher Five extra

Who will be the best manager to use

Iraola is the standout so far

Close

As of the 11th December, we can get a rough idea of the best managers to pick. So far, Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola has the best three-gameweek score (47). That's eight higher than second place, Newcastle's Eddie Howe. Iraola sits top because, between gameweek eight and ten, he collected an extra 25 points for beating Arsenal and Manchester United and drawing with Aston Villa. It shows that choosing a manager in form but lower down the table might prove more effective, yet only when they are playing some of the best teams in the world. We have outlined the full table below.

Most FPL Points in the 2024/25 Season Manager Club Total Points Best Three-GW Score Andoni Iraola Bournemouth 113 47 Eddie Howe Newcastle 100 39 Gary O'Neil Wolves 66 35 Ange Postecoglou Spurs 89 33 Mikel Arteta Arsenal 102 32 Enzo Maresca Chelsea 107 32 Marco Silva Fulham 107 32 Nuno Espirito Santo Nottingham Forest 98 32 Arne Slot Liverpool 115 31 Fabian Hurzeler Brighton 95 30 Ruud van Nistelrooy* Leicester 71 30 Pep Guardiola Man City 90 29 Sean Dyche Everton 77 29 Oliver Glasner Crystal Palace 88 28 Ruben Amorim* Man Utd 83 27 Julen Lopetegui West Ham 75 27 Unai Emery Aston Villa 81 26 Kieran McKenna Ipswich 65 26 Thomas Frank Brentford 81 24 Russell Martin Southampton 30 12 *Fantasy points earned by Leicester and Man Utd's managers so far this season, including Steve Cooper and Erik ten Hag. Correct as of 11/12/24

When will be the best time to use the Chip

Waiting for a double gameweek might be smart

It's hard to say when the best time to use the Chip will be, but going by the table above, using it when a team lower down the table hits form and starts to play the bigger sides makes sense. However, the issue with this is that it can often be challenging to predict.

Elsewhere, you could play it safe and use a manager at a club near the top of the table. If you're doing this, you want to use them when they have a run of easy fixtures. For example, Chelsea play Aston Villa (A) but then have back-to-back home matches against Southampton and Leicester in Gameweek 27 and 28 respectively.

Meanwhile, you could also wait for the best-case scenario – a double gameweek. This would see two matches counted instead of one, but the issue with this is that double gameweeks are not as common in FPL now compared to previous years.