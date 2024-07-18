Highlights In this article, we take a look at some potential differential picks for the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Young Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen emerged as Brighton's first-choice last season and could be a cost-effective option compared to Alisson and David Raya.

Players like Anthony Gordon and Ian Maatsen will be hot property going into the new campaign.

The release of the 2024/25 Premier League fixtures allowed managers in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) to begin their planning for the campaign ahead. When building your starting squad, it is always wise to keep an eye out for any bargain pick-ups that can set you apart from the rest.

A kind set of fixtures at the start of the schedule is key for some of these players to hit the ground running. An example is Bryan Mbeumo, who last season was able to capitalise on Brentford’s three home matches in the first four Gameweeks – combined with a visit to Fulham – allowing Mbeumo to establish himself as the top-scoring midfielder in FPL on 33 points by Gameweek 4, just behind the 39 of Erling Haaland at the summit.

Although the Premier League action may still be some time away, using the fixtures to plan now can help build an early platform for success in 2024/25. GIVEMESPORT looks into twelve potential savvy starting pick-ups for your FPL teams, with two solid options in each position alongside an outsider selection that may be worth a punt.

Bargain Options for FPL 24/25 Season Name Position Club Value Alphonso Areola GK West Ham United £4.5m Bart Verbruggen GK Brighton and Hove Albion £4.5m Dorde Petrovic GK Chelsea £4.5m Leif Davis DEF Ipswich Town £4.5m Joachim Andersen DEF Crystal Palace £4.5m Ian Maatsen DEF Aston Villa £5.0m Eberechi Eze MID Crystal Palace £7.0m Anthony Gordon MID Newcastle United £7.5m Omari Hutchinson MID Chelsea £5.5m Jean-Philippe Mateta ATT Crystal Palace £7.5m Adam Armstrong ATT Southampton £5.5m Rodrigo Muniz ATT Fulham £6.0m

Goalkeepers

Alphonso Areola

Alphonso Areola was the budget goalkeeper of choice in the 2023/24 season after being priced at only £4.0m, and establishing himself as David Moyes' first choice for West Ham United ahead of Lukas Fabianski. Having finished as the sixth highest-scoring goalkeeper, as well as the goalkeeper who registered the most save points, it's no surprise to see his price rise slightly for the new season. The valuation of £4.5m seems fair given the lack of clean sheets at the Hammers during the latter part of the season, but having the Frenchman in your starting line-up could certainly bear fruit.

Bart Verbruggen

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Bart Verbruggen established himself as the first-choice shot-stopper at the Southeast Coast club during the latter part of last season Having operated as the Netherlands's first-choice goalkeeper for the Euros, Verbruggen will be hoping for a solid campaign in Fabian Huerzeler's first season in charge.

It took Verbruggen time to get to grips with the playing out-from-the-back style of Brighton’s former head coach Roberto De Zerbi after a £16.3 million move from Anderlecht last summer. De Zerbi rotated the 21-year-old with Jason Steele during Brighton’s domestic and European campaigns. Competent with his hands and feet, Verbruggen improved as the season progressed, getting the nod for ten of De Zerbi’s final 12 games in charge. For a low fee, the Dutchman is certainly worth a look over more expensive options in Alisson and David Raya.

Dorde Petrovic

Enzo Maresca's arrival at Stamford Bridge could signal trouble for Dorde Petrovic's chances for the Blues. It has been widely reported that Maresca will want to bring in a new goalkeeper at Chelsea, just as he did as soon as he arrived at Leicester. He likes his stopper to be very good with the ball at their feet, playing as a sweeper-keeper and being able to pick out an inch-perfect pass with build-up from the back.

However, Maresca has stated his admiration for Petrovic, so Chelsea may look to trust the Serbian for the opening games. Not as assured an option as Verbruggen and Areola, but certainly one to keep an eye on before the season kicks off.

Defenders

Joachim Anderson

Joachim Andersen was the highest-scoring defender in FPL for a decent amount of last season, with both of his goals coming over the first seven Gameweeks. He may not seem as appealing as Palace’s other defensive options in Tyrick Mitchell and Daniel Munoz at wing-back, but he might be a decent budget option at the price.

Crystal Palace finished last season in outstanding form, winning six and drawing one of their final seven matches. They have every chance of maintaining that momentum in the early stages of 2024/25, too. Oliver Glasner’s side visit Brentford and entertain both West Ham United and newly-promoted Leicester City in the space of their first four games so clean-sheet bonuses could be plentiful.

Leif Davis

Leif Davis is an integral part of Kieran McKenna’s starting XI and, at 24, he is coming into the prime of his career. Brimming with energy, the rampaging left-back flies up and down the flank, supplying top-class crosses into the penalty area. Davis averaged around eight crosses per match in last season’s Championship, with a reasonably high proportion of those coming from corners, and set-piece takers are always key in FPL.

No player made more key passes or assists in the second tier last season than Davis. His link-up play with Conor Chaplin was a feature of Ipswich's tactical make-up during an amazing promotion campaign. Davis set up seven goals for the attacking midfielder, the most successful combination in the division. If he can translate this form into the Premier League, he will certainly fill the void in your team that Alfie Doughty has left following Luton Town’s relegation.

Ian Maatsen

Another outside option now for defence is in the shape of Ian Maatsen. Unable to break into Mauricio Pochettino's first-team plans last season after impressing on loan at Burnley in the 22/23 campaign, Maatsen's stock rose dramatically following a six-month loan at Borussia Dortmund, which culminated in starting at left back in the 2024 Champions League final against Real Madrid.

With a £35 million transfer to Aston Villa set to be announced imminently, the Dutchman could be a solid asset to pick up early on, as Unai Emery will look to rotate his squad as the Villains will be competing in Europe once again this season. Lucas Digne and Alex Moreno were unable to make the position their own in the last campaign, meaning the opportunity is certainly there for Maatsen to establish himself as a first-choice defender in the starting eleven.

Midfielders

Eberechi Eze

Eberechi Eze has been a huge influence on his side’s attack since the arrival of Oliver Glasner. His 35 shots and 21 key passes were both team-leading totals, underlining his all-round prospects for the campaign ahead. With the expected departure of Michael Olise in the coming weeks, Palace’s reliance on Eze is even greater for the upcoming season.

There's now likely to be lots of expectation on Palace after their strong finish, but despite this, he would be a very positive option to select compared to the pricey outlays of Moussa Diaby and Bukayo Saka.

Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon is hot property in FPL this season. The winger was one of the best budget picks in 2023/24. Returning 28.6 points per million spent, he was the third-best midfielder for value.

His 27 attacking returns, made up of 11 goals and 16 assists, matched the totals of more expensive midfielders like Son Heung-min and Phil Foden. His home form was particularly excellent, with just two blanks in 18 starts on Tyneside. While a price rise is inevitable, he’ll still likely be available at an affordable price ahead of 2024/25. Considering the Magpies's opening schedule, Gordon should be a standout midfield target for Gameweek 1. With Newcastle United not having any European commitments, Gordon should see regular starts as well.

Omari Hutchinson

For a midfield wild card option, Omari Hutchinson may be worth your consideration. Having spent last year on a season-long loan at Ipswich Town, where he played an important role in them securing promotion from the Championship. The left-footed attacker ended up with 11 goals and six assists across all competitions.

On paper, the direct winger could be a great fit for the style and system of new head coach Enzo Maresca. If he is deemed surplus to requirements, then a loan spell to a Premier League team would certainly be the play and Hutchinson could flourish given consistent game time.

Forwards

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Jean-Philippe Mateta could be an FPL star in the 24/25 season. The French forward was Crystal Palace’s most-improved player in Fantasy following the arrival of Glasner as head coach in Gameweek 25 last season. Mateta scored 13 of his 16 goals last season in that period, as well as supplying three assists. Indeed, his tally of 105 points was more than any other forward over the final 14 Gameweeks. As the focal point of the Eagles’ attack, the Frenchman had 18 big chances across that run, at least 13 more than any team-mate.

If Mateta can repeat his late-season output, he will prove a very popular asset for managers’ forward lines this campaign. Given how Palace clicked, his price will be slightly higher than most budget options, given his 16 goals and seven assists across only 2,274 minutes, but he is certainly worth a look at partnering the top-priced striking options of Erling Haaland and Ollie Watkins up top.

Adam Armstrong

There’s bound to be interest in Adam Armstrong, who was the Saints’ top performer by some margin in 2023/24. The 27-year-old produced an impressive 24 goals and 13 assists, including his decisive strike in their Championship playoff final win over Leeds United. Armstrong's Premier League record with Southampton is modest, scoring only four goals across 2021/22 and 2022/23, but last season he was outstanding under Russell Martin’s leadership.

His finishing was supremely accurate, netting 24 times. This accounted for 26% of Saints' total goal tally en route to promotion, so he should enjoy plenty of game-time this season. Whether he plays as a lone striker, as part of a front pair, or out wide, Armstrong is always more than just a goalscorer. Even if the Saints opt to invest in a new centre-forward this summer, expect Armstrong to feature heavily. His versatility is a bonus. This time around, it feels as if Armstrong is ready to impress at the top level.

Rodrigo Muniz

An outsider option in the attack that has already proven himself in the Premier League, but questions remain over whether Rodrigo Muniz can keep up his purple patch going into the new season. The Brazilian forward took some time to find his feet at Craven Cottage, but his scintillating form at the back half of the season saw Fulham finally establish their Alexander Mitrovic successor in the shape of Muniz.

The young striker ended the campaign with nine goals from 26 appearances and could be one to consider if you think he can keep finding the back of the net for Marco Silva's side. With some favourable fixtures in the opening Gameweek's, it could be a smart play having Muniz in your squad.

