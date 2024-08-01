Highlights The best forwards are immensely expansive in FPL, but there are countless budget options.

Adam Armstrong and Ross Stewart could prove to be a fruitful partnership at Southampton.

Strikers such as Matheus Cunha and Jamie Vardy can also be tipped to score consistently.

Fantasy Premier League is one of the most popular games in the world with over 10 million players worldwide. From the first gameweek in August to the last in May, gamers are required to think tactically every single weekend, hoping it will be enough to win the mini-leagues against their friends and claim the bragging rights.

As part of this, the forwards are arguably the most important players. Leading from the front, they pick up goals and assists, which bring the most points in FPL. However, the best players in the world are unsurprisingly the most expensive. Erling Haaland, one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or, is remarkably valued at £15m, and with a budget of £100m, you can not afford to build a super team throughout.

Due to this, budget forwards bring a new side to the game for a cheaper price. Naturally, they will score fewer goals and pick up fewer assists, but for a drastically lower price, that is more than expected. We have decided to rank the nine best budget forwards in FPL to give you alternative options.

Ranking Factors

Value - A player's price can rise or fall during the season, and it's the most important thing to think about when signing a player.

Football's not an individual game, so if players are in a better team and likely to feature, they are naturally better options.

Football's not an individual game, so if players are in a better team and likely to feature, they are naturally better options. End product - If they have a habit of picking up goals and assists, they could be crucial for your team.

Best Budget Forwards in FPL Rank Player Team Price (£) 1. Joao Pedro Brighton 5.5 2. Adam Armstrong Southampton 5.5 3. Matheus Cunha Wolves 6.5 4. Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 6.0 5. Yoane Wissa Brentford 6.0 6. Liam Delap Ipswich 5.5 7. Jamie Vardy Leicester 5.5 8. Ross Stewart Southampton 4.5 9. Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 6.0

To be considered a 'budget forward', players must have been valued at £6.5m or below.

9 Dominic Calvert-Lewin - £6m

Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been a staple holder in Everton's team over recent years. Relied upon in the major matches, he's proved crucial in keeping the Toffees in the Premier League before — and, in the 2024/25 campaign, the striker will be hoping to help Everton push up the table.

Last season was a disappointing period for the 27-year-old; he scored just seven goals and picked up two assists, with his year disrupted by injury and a lack of consistent minutes. Despite this, everyone knows Calvert-Lewin's natural ability — and all it takes is confidence for him to find the back of the net.

Calvert Lewin's 2023/24 Premier League Stats Matches 32 Goals 7 Assists 2

8 Ross Stewart - £4.5m

Southampton

There's very few players who have been as unlucky with injuries as Southampton striker Ross Stewart. A serious hamstring injury kept him out for most of the 2023/24 campaign, and before then, he underwent Achilles tendon surgery whilst at Sunderland. It meant he played just three times last season, and is yet to score on the south coast, but the Scotsman has shown his natural talent before. After Che Adams left in the summer, the Saints will need another forward to play alongside Adam Armstrong in Russell Martin's preferred system. If that's Stewart, he'll be a bargain at £4.5m.

Stewart's 2022/23 Championship Stats Matches 13 Goals 10 Assists 3

7 Jamie Vardy - £5.5m

Leicester

Jamie Vardy is one of the greatest Premier League strikers of all time. "Vardy's having a party" was the famous line when he was at his very best, guiding Leicester to title glory in 2016. Although he's past his prime now, it would be crazy to right off the former Fleetwood striker.

He scored 18 goals and picked up two assists in the Championship last season, which saw the Foxes win the title at the first time of asking. The 37-year-old has unsurprisingly lost his pace, but he makes up for it with his composure and intelligence in the final third.

Vardy's 2023/24 Championship Stats Matches 35 Goals 18 Assists 2

6 Liam Delap - £5.5m

Ipswich

Liam Delap might be the most unknown name on this list, but the 21-year-old is the striker with the most potential. In the 2023/24 Championship campaign, Delap starred on loan at Hull, picking up eight goals and two assists in 31 matches. They were not the most remarkable numbers, but he showed the raw intelligence needed by attackers in the modern day. Due to this, Ipswich opted to sign the Manchester City academy prodigy for a fee that could reach £20m. The Tractor Boys love playing exciting and attacking football, so Delap could receive plenty of chances in the final third.

Delap's 2023/24 Championship Stats Matches 31 Goals 8 Assists 2

5 Yoane Wissa - £6m

Brentford

Typically, Ivan Toney has taken the limelight at Brentford. His arrogance and confidence has helped the Bees continue to stay in the division, however, when he was banned due to his betting scandal, Yoane Wissa and his partner-in-crime, Bryan Mbeumo, proved just as fruitful.

Wissa scored 12 goals and registered three assists in the 2023/24 Premier League, so at £6m, it feels like a bargain for a player who will likely pick up consistent minutes in West London. The Congo international never stops working and will be crucial in their relegation battle once again.

Wissa's 2023/24 Premier League Stats Matches 34 Goals 12 Assists 3

4 Rodrigo Muniz - £6m

Fulham

At the start of the 2023/24 season, Rodrigo Muniz was struggling for confidence. It was not working for the Brazilian and there was a suggestion that his time at Craven Cottage was coming to an end. However, that quickly changed in the second half of the campaign.

The 23-year-old went on an electric run of form which saw him end the season with nine goals and one assist. He was like a different man, possessed in the final third with a confidence he had never shown before. Due to this, the Flamengo academy prodigy was linked with a major money move, but he now looks set to stay in West London.

Muniz's 2023/24 Premier League Stats Matches 26 Goals 9 Assists 1

3 Matheus Cunha - £6.5m

Wolves

Matheus Cunha can play across the front three, but when he plays as an out-and-out striker, the Brazilian can be a consistent source of goals and assists. The former Atletico Madrid striker possesses an instinct in the final third, finding space in between the lines and looking to quickly fire away his shots.

With 12 goals and seven assists in the 2023/24 Premier League season, the 25-year-old helped Wolves comfortably finish in the middle of the pack — and, if Cunha can stay fit, they will be pushing for more this season. At £6.5m, he is slightly more expensive than other options on this list, but he might be worth it.

Cunha's 2023/24 Premier League Stats Matches 32 Goals 12 Assists 7

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cunha is in the 97th percentile for successful take-ons, averaging 2.36 a match. It should lead to assists once again.

2 Adam Armstrong - £5.5m

Southampton

Adam Armstrong was Southampton's star man as they beat Leeds 1-0 in the Championship play-off final to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Throughout the main Championship campaign, the 27-year-old picked up 21 goals and 13 assists, acting as their main outlet for goals.

The Englishman had confidence which he has struggled with throughout his career, and he will be hoping to take it into the top flight. At £5.5m, the former Newcastle striker could be worth the price, but he has previously struggled in the Premier League, with only four goals and four assists across two seasons for the Saints previously.

Armstrong's 2023/24 Championship Stats Matches 46 Goals 21 Assists 13

1 Joao Pedro - £5.5m

Brighton

Finally, Joao Pedro has been ranked as the best budget striker in FPL this year. It was the same story in the 2023/24 campaign — and he answered those predictions impressively, picking up 12 goal contributions in 31 matches. The former Watford striker did struggle with injury, naturally affecting his overall play, but if he can stay fit, he will be at the forefront of Brighton's renaissance. It's an unpredictable era for the Seagulls with new manager Fabian Hürzeler, but with Pedro on set-piece duty, the Brazilian will still remain a reliable and cheap FPL option.

Pedro's 2023/24 Premier League Stats Matches 31 Goals 9 Assists 3

Stats via Transfermarkt and Fbref (correct as of 1/8/24)