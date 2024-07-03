Highlights In Fantasy Premier League, defenders earn points for goals, clean sheets, and assists, while losing points for conceded goals, red/yellow cards, and own-goals.

Over the years, there have been countless defenders who have scored well, including John Terry and Nemanja Vidic.

Liverpool have three defenders in the top five, including Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

As the Premier League takes centre stage, just behind it, Fantasy Premier League kicks into life. Acting as a game to connect the community to the frantic competition, it is one of the most popular in the world with over 10 million players. It requires tactical nuance and intelligence to be able to claim bragging rights over your friends.

In FPL, you must choose the best team possible to score as many points as possible. Whether you opt for a superstar attacker or midfielder is up to you, but a major part is in the backline. You get to choose five defenders in your team, with at least three playing each week, and they score points depending on what they do in real life. They earn six points for a goal, four for a clean sheet and three for an assist — and that's before you consider bonus points.

On the other side of the coin, they lose a point for every two goals conceded, and are deducted more for red/yellow cards and own-goals. They can be the difference between glory and disappointment. Over the years, several of the greatest defenders of all time have shone as FPL players. We have outlined the highest-scoring defenders in the game's history.

Highest Scoring FPL Seasons by Defenders Rank Player Club Season Points 1. Andy Roberton Liverpool 2018/19 213 2. Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 2019/20 210 3. Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 2018/19 208 4. Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 2021/22 208 5. Joao Cancelo Manchester City 2021/22 201 6. Kieran Trippier Newcastle 2022/23 198 7. John Terry Chelsea 2004/05 196 8. Joleon Lescott Everton 2007/08 196 9. Nemanja Vidic Manchester United 2008/09 187

9 Nemanja Vidic - 187 points

2008/09

Nemanja Vidic was one of the most aggressive defenders the Premier League has ever seen. You could try to get past him, but - most of the time - he would dive in with a powerful tackle. Some called it reckless, others said it was world-class. During the 2008/09 season, it was definitely world-class. The Serbian played 34 matches as Man United finished on 90 points to win the title. Yet, on FPL, Vidic was crucial for gamers, as he helped the Red Devils earn 23 clean sheets, whilst also scoring four goals in the process. It meant he acquired 187 points during a spectacular campaign.

Stats Matches 34 Goals 4 Assists 1 Clean Sheets 23

8 Joleon Lescott - 196 points

2007/08

The season before Vidic, it was Joleon Lescott taking the limelight on the FPL main stage. Acting as a major player for Everton, the Englishman couldn't stop scoring for typical defenders. The future Man City player scored eight goals, whilst also registering one assist, in 38 matches. Yet it didn't stop there, as he also helped the Toffees to 14 clean sheets on their way to a fifth-place finish in the competition. It was Lescott's remarkable instincts in the final third which proved the difference in FPL — and it meant he had one of the highest ownerships in the competition's history.

Stats Matches 38 Goals 8 Assists 1 Clean Sheets 14

7 John Terry - 196 points

2004/05

Chelsea's title-winning team in 2005 remains one of the greatest sides of all time. They finished on 95 points, 12 clear of Arsenal, yet it was their defensive work which was so impressive. They remarkably conceded just 15 goals under manager Jose Mourinho; despite being one of the greatest coaches of all time, it wouldn't have been possible without John Terry. He was world-class week in and week out, helping the Blues to 25 clean sheets, whilst also scoring three goals. When the Englishman was picking up that many clean sheets each week, he was always going to feature on this list.

Stats Matches 36 Goals 3 Assists 1 Clean Sheets 25

6 Kieran Trippier - 198 points

2022/23

Kieran Tripper was PIF's - who are owned by Saudi Arabia - first signing at Newcastle when they took over in 2021. His first match was a shock 1-0 loss to Cambridge United in the FA Cup, yet he quickly found his feet, particularly in the 2022/23 campaign. Newcastle finished fourth to qualify for the Champions League, as Trippier helped them pick up 14 clean sheets along the way. He was a consistent and reliable player at right-back, whilst he always pushed forward into the final third. It only saw him score once, but his seven assists made him a brilliant option on FPL.

Stats Matches 38 Goals 1 Assists 7 Clean Sheets 14

Related 8 Biggest Price Jumps in Fantasy Premier League History (Ranked) Fantasy Premier League has seen several players increase in price due to phenomenal performances on the pitch.

5 Joao Cancelo - 201 points

2021/22

Joao Cancelo was once considered one of the best right-backs in the world. Some may argue he still is, but his departure from Man City always confused people when he used to be world-class. During the 2021/2022 campaign, he helped Man City to win the title on the final day of the season ahead of Liverpool. Throughout the campaign, he picked up 19 clean sheets in the backline, whilst his ability to play on either side made him unpredictable and chaotic. With seven assists and one goal, FPL players could always trust him to pick up a handful of points each week.

Stats Matches 36 Goals 1 Assists 7 Clean Sheets 19

4 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 208 points

2021/22

Trent Alexander-Arnold features twice on the list — and the fact that he's had two remarkably high points-scoring seasons speaks volumes about his talent and work ethic. In the 2021/2022 campaign, Liverpool came narrowly close to completing a quadruple. They won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup on penalties, but lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League Final whilst ending the Premier League campaign in heartbreak on the final day. With 12 assists and two goals in 32 league matches, Alexander-Arnold was at the heart of the team's success, even if they walked away in disappointment.

Stats Matches 32 Goals 2 Assists 12 Clean Sheets 17

3 Virgil van Dijk - 208 points

2018/19

Just like 2022, Liverpool came so close to glory in the Premier League. Man City pipped them to the title on the final day of the season, yet it was another campaign of progress under Jurgen Klopp. Virgil van Dijk was their rock at the back, acting as an aggressive yet composed centre-back. He naturally helped them keep 20 clean sheets, whilst also providing a threat in the final third at set-pieces. With his height, it was not at all surprising — and it saw him pick up 208 FPL points. Whether the defender can now be considered one of the greatest Dutch players of all time is up to you, but there is no doubt he's been world-class.

Stats Matches 38 Goals 4 Assists 2 Clean Sheets 20

2 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 210 points

2019/20

Liverpool finally won their first Premier League title in 2020, ending years of hurt and disappointment. It may have occurred behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, but that didn't stop the Reds from partying. During a record-breaking campaign, Alexander-Arnold was at his blistering best, picking up 13 assists in the top flight — the most of any defender ever. Coupled with four goals and 12 clean sheets, the right-back could be trusted by Klopp — and countless FPL managers — to deliver. He picked up 210 points in the game to rank second on this list. Only one man could ever beat him, and it was the one who played on the other side of the pitch to him.

Stats Matches 38 Goals 4 Assists 13 Clean Sheets 12

Related How Price Changes Work in Fantasy Premier League Everything you need to know about how price changes work in FPL to put you in the strongest position for the 2024/25 campaign.

1 Andy Robertson - 213 points

2018/19

Close

Andy Robertson holds the record for the most FPL points collected in a season by a defender. In truth, it's not particularly surprising; during Klopp's greatest years at Liverpool, the Scotsman bombed up and down the left flank, providing defensive security and an attacking presence. The Reds formed one of the greatest defences in Premier League history during the 2018/19 campaign, even if they finished second after being pipped by Man City. Robertson rarely put a foot wrong as he became a composed figure at left-back, whilst his 11 assists gave the side's attacking trio the right to dream of scoring every single match. He's one of the competition's best left-backs — and one of the greatest-ever defenders in the top flight - for a reason.