In Fantasy Premier League, the focus is typically on the attackers. The likes of Erling Haaland, Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah take centre stage, as they are some of the best players in the world and billed to shine. They can be relied upon, especially when goals are all but guaranteed. However, at the other end of the pitch, it is a different story, with goalkeepers taking importance in between the sticks.

They are often dependent on world-class defenders, some of whom will be the best in the world, to keep clean sheets. Goalkeepers can only make stunning saves for so long, particularly when they are the last line of defence. In FPL, for every three shots saved by a goalkeeper, they earn an additional point. They can also earn five points for a penalty save and four for a clean sheet.

We have outlined the nine highest-scoring goalkeepers in FPL history — and when we say highest-scoring, we mean FPL points accumulated across the season — not goals scored actually on the pitch. From Chelsea legends to Portsmouth heroes, there is a wide range of stars.

Greatest FPL Seasons by Goalkeepers Rank Player Club Season Points 1. Brad Friedel Blackburn Rovers 2002/03 187 2. Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa 2020/21 186 3. Petr Cech Chelsea 2004/05 178 4. Alisson Becker Liverpool 2018/19 and 2021/22 176 5. Mark Schwarzer Fulham 2008/09 175 6. Joe Hart Manchester City 2010/11 175 7. David James Portsmouth 2006/07 173 8. David De Gea Manchester United 2017/18 172 9. Edwin van der Sar Fulham 2003/04 171

9 Edwin van der Sar - 171 points

2003/04

Edwin van der Sar is one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. With a career spanning over a decade, he was well-respected by everyone. He is most well-known for his time at Manchester United, which saw him win the title several times, but his best FPL season came in 2003/04 with Fulham. Despite being a mid-table team, they only conceded a total of 46 goals and 15 clean sheets. The Cottagers secured ninth that season, partially thanks to his stunning saves and amazing reflections. It eventually led to him joining the Red Devils in 2005, but no one will forget his first truly world-class campaign.

Stats Matches 37 Penalties Saved 0 Clean Sheets 15

8 David De Gea - 172 points

2017/18

From one former Man United goalkeeper to another, David De Gea was often villainised whilst at Old Trafford, yet over the years, he showed composure in between the sticks. His most impressive campaign came during Jose Mourinho's, one of the greatest coaches of all time, second season at the club. He kept 18 clean sheets and United only conceded a total of 28 goals that season, earning him the Golden Glove. It meant he also earnt 172 points in FPL, and that's without making a single penalty save. In a few years, the Spaniard will eventually be considered one of the greatest Premier League goalkeepers ever.

Stats Matches 37 Penalties Saved 0 Clean Sheets 18

7 David James - 173 points

2006/07

David James, one of the oldest players to feature at a World Cup, had a prolonged spell as England's number one goalkeeper, yet he was always considered the 'weak link' of their golden generation. In truth, he rarely put a foot wrong, whilst he went under the radar at 'smaller' clubs. During the 2006/07 campaign, he shone for Portsmouth. He kept clean sheets in the first five appearances and went on to become the club's Player of the Year. With 12 clean sheets and two penalty saves, he quickly racked up the points to finish on 173 in the game. Portsmouth only finished eighth, but it would have been far lower without James.

Stats Matches 38 Penalties Saved 2 Clean Sheets 12

6 Joe Hart - 175 points

2010/11

Joe Hart played a key role in Man City winning their first-ever Premier League title in 2012, yet - the season before - he recorded his best-ever FPL campaign. He topped the goalkeeping FPL charts for three straight seasons, but in the 2010/2011 campaign, he replaced Shay Given as goalkeeper and immediately made an impact. With 18 clean sheets and one penalty save, Hart was unstoppable in a sense as Roberto Mancini's man in between the sticks.

His career came to a halt at Man City once Pep Guardiola arrived, yet he will always be remembered as one of the best goalkeepers during his peak. Everyone will always remember his iconic celebration when Sergio Aguero's last-minute against Queens Park Rangers rifled into the back of the net.

Stats Matches 38 Penalties Saved 1 Clean Sheets 18

5 Mark Schwarzer - 175 points

2008/09

Continuing the trend of goalkeepers for smaller clubs featuring on this list, Mark Schwarzer recorded 175 points during the 2008/09 campaign. The Austrian goalkeeper was playing for Fulham as they finished seventh in the table, yet that was only possible due to his consistency in defence. With 15 clean sheets, one penalty save and countless saves, the future Leicester goalkeeper was on fire in West London. It didn't take the main headlines as Man United won the title, but only three sides conceded fewer goals than Fulham; a truly remarkable feat from the Australian and his backline.

Stats Matches 38 Penalties Saved 1 Clean Sheets 15

4 Alisson Becker - 176 points

2018/19, 2021/22

Alisson Becker remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world. When he joined in 2018, he was expected to shine — and he's done exactly that ever since. In his first campaign, he kept 21 clean sheets and only conceded 22 goals that season as Liverpool finished second, one point short of Manchester City. It meant he won the Golden Glove with ease.

Three years later, the Brazilian equalled his FPL points record as he picked up 20 clean sheets, level with Man City's Ederson, whilst also earning 15 bonus points on FPL. It was another stunning campaign, even if the Reds were once again pipped to overall glory.

Stats Season 2018/19 2021/22 Matches 38 36 Penalties Saved 0 0 Clean Sheets 21 20

3 Petr Cech - 178 points

2004/05

Acting as one of the most influential figures of Chelsea, Petr Cech joined Chelsea in 2004. In his first campaign, he immediately impressed under Mourinho, keeping 24 clean sheets and making one penalty save. Such defensive quality was never seen again, with the Blues only conceding a total of 15 goals throughout the season. They also only lost one match, a 1-0 defeat away to Man City, as Cech helped Chelsea win their first-ever Premier League title. He went on to record 202 clean sheets in his Premier League career, something most goalkeepers could only ever dream of.

Stats Matches 35 Penalties Saved 1 Clean Sheets 24

2 Emiliano Martinez - 186 points

2020/21

The butterfly effect in Emiliano Martinez's career will forever be remembered. If Bernd Leno was never injured by Neil Maupay, Martinez would never have shone, joined Aston Villa and eventually won the World Cup with Argentina. However, during the 2020/21 campaign, the Argentine crucially impressed at the Villans, registering 186 FPL points. He accumulated 15 clean sheets, whilst only conceding 46 goals. Alongside this, he picked up 27 bonus points, the second-most in the division, which is hardly surprising when he acted as a world-class goalkeeper in defence. Remarkably, Aston Villa only finished 11th, despite Martinez's performances.

Stats Matches 38 Penalties Saved 1 Clean Sheets 15

1 Brad Friedel - 187 points

2002/03

Finally, Brad Friedel holds the record for the most points picked up by a goalkeeper in FPL history. It's a record everyone would truly love to own — and, in his very first FPL campaign, he was Blackburn's hero in defence. With 15 clean sheets to his name, the American was monumental to Blackburn’s season, helping them to finish sixth and qualify for Europe. Friedal was named the club's Player of the Season, whilst he also successfully cemented his place in the Premier League’s starting Team of the Season. Apart from this, the American's career never truly got going; he was always reliable, but never truly world-class.