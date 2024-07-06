Highlights Midfielders earn points in Fantasy Premier League by racking up goals, assists and clean sheets.

Over the years, some of the greatest midfielders of all time have played a significant role in FPL teams.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has recorded more than 250 points in three different seasons since joining the club in 2017.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) adds an extra layer of excitement to following England's top flight. The goals of once random players are cheered with newfound importance while the absence of a previously overlooked figure is mourned like a death in the family.

Naturally, midfielders play a crucial role in matches, both defensively and offensively. In FPL, they score one point for a clean sheet, but most of their tally comes from goals and assists. Players that fall under the loose bracket of midfielders earn five points for finding the back of the net and three for setting up a teammate.

Over the years, FPL has seen some of the greatest midfielders of all time shine in the game. Cole Palmer delivered one of the best individual performances of any Premier League player, hauling a dysfunctional Chelsea side to sixth place in 2023/24, yet narrowly misses out. Here are the midfielders that racked up the most FPL points in the game's history.

Greatest FPL Seasons by Midfielders Rank Player Club Season Total Points 1. Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2017/18 303 2. Frank Lampard Chelsea 2009/10 284 3. Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2007/08 283 4. Frank Lampard Chelsea 2004/05 269 5. Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2021/22 265 6. Alexis Sanchez Arsenal 2016/17 264 7. Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2018/19 259 8. Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 2019/20 251 9. Gareth Bale Tottenham Hotspur 2012/13 249

9 Gareth Bale – 249

2012/13

Gareth Bale is undoubtedly one of the greatest Premier League players of all time. The legendary Welshman broke onto the scene at Tottenham Hotspur, switching from a quick but often rash left-back to one of the most lethal wingers the world has ever seen.

During the 2012/13 campaign, he was at his very best, carrying Spurs on his back by scoring 21 goals and registering four assists in just 33 matches. It meant he was named Player of the Season and finished with the most FPL points out of anyone from any position, racking up 249. The Welshman also secured his dream move to Real Madrid in the process.

Premier League Stats Club Tottenham Matches 33 Goals 21 Assists 4

8 Kevin De Bruyne – 251

2019/20

Kevin De Bruyne is the epitome of the perfect playmaker. The Belgian, who is one of his nation's greatest players of all time, has a knack for finding the right pass at the right time. During the 2019/20 campaign, De Bruyne was on fire, despite Liverpool eventually winning the title.

The midfielder had a price below £10m at the start of the FPL season, but that quickly rose once he scored 13 goals and registered 20 assists — equalling the record set by Thierry Henry. It helped him pick up 35 bonus points along the way, as he finished the season on 251 FPL points, ahead of teammate Riyad Mahrez on the podium.

Premier League Stats Club Manchester City Matches 35 Goals 13 Assists 20

7 Mohamed Salah – 259

2018/19

Mohamed Salah features on this list not once, not twice, but three times. His first entry came during the 2018/19 campaign, as Liverpool narrowly missed out on the title to Manchester City. It was the Egyptian's second season on Merseyside after an electric opening year; even if he didn't score as many goals, the winger still registered 30 goal contributions, finishing as joint-top scorer on 22 with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mane. Dovetailing with the latter and Roberto Firmino for Jurgen Klopp's heavy metal outfit, Salah was so comfortable in the final third, possessing a confidence that most could only dream of.

Premier League Stats Club Liverpool Matches 38 Goals 22 Assists 8

6 Alexis Sanchez – 264

2016/17

Alexis Sanchez was Arsenal's key man during a handful of disappointing years at the end of Arsene Wenger's reign. Some may even consider him one of the Gunners' greatest players of all time — and when he had seasons where he scored 24 goals in 38 matches, it's easy to see why. That's what happened during the 2016/17 campaign, as the Chilean worked in a league of his own. Sanchez picked up 32 bonus points along the way, whilst only Romelu Lukaku (25) and Harry Kane (29) scored more goals than him. It meant that the winger racked up more FPL points than fellow midfielders; Dele Alli, Eden Hazard and Christian Eriksen, who all accumulated over 200.

Premier League Stats Club Arsenal Matches 38 Goals 24 Assists 10

5 Mohamed Salah – 265

2021/22

Salah's second appearance on this list is his most recent one. During the 2021/22 campaign, Liverpool once again missed out on Premier League glory on the final day of the season to Manchester City, but Salah, who is one of the club's greatest players ever, left his mark as the highest-scoring midfielder for the third time in five years. He won the Golden Boot (level with Son Heung-min) with 23 goals and picked up 13 assists along the way. Salah continued to leave defenders terrified by his pace, elegance and natural instinct in the final third, whilst his partnership with Liverpool's lethal front three continued to thrive.

Premier League Stats Club Liverpool Matches 35 Goals 23 Assists 13

4 Frank Lampard – 269

2004/05

Early on in FPL history, Frank Lampard was showing his magic on the pitch. There's a reason he's considered one of the greatest English players of all time, as the former West Ham star consistently dominated in the middle of the park. During the 2004/05 campaign, Chelsea cruised to the title by conceding just 15 goals, but at the other end of the pitch, Lampard was shining, as he registered 29 goal contributions in 38 matches. It meant he picked up 269 FPL points and finished second at that year's Ballon d'Or ceremony, only narrowly missing out on an award snagged by Brazilian icon Ronaldinho.

Premier League Stats Club Chelsea Matches 38 Goals 13 Assists 16

3 Cristiano Ronaldo – 283

2007/08

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time. Some might argue Lionel Messi trumps him at the top, but there is no doubt his place is firmly cemented in the top five. One of the reasons for that is due to his electric form at Manchester United. During the 2007/08 season, Ronaldo scored 31 goals in 34 matches as the Red Devils lifted the Premier League and Champions League. The prolific Portuguese was on fire and scaring defenders with ease, which meant he was also named Player of the Season and won the Ballon d'Or. It's unlikely a Manchester United player will ever come close to performing so well in the immediate future.

Premier League Stats Club Manchester United Matches 34 Goals 31 Assists 7

2 Frank Lampard – 284

2009/10

Four seasons after his first electric campaign, Lampard was back to shining at his very best. Chelsea won the title for the third time that decade under Carlo Ancelotti, with the Englishman remarkably scoring 22 goals in just 36 matches. That's before you even consider the fact that he also picked up 16 assists as well. By controlling the middle of the park, rushing into the box at the final minute and 'bullying' defenders, Lampard was one of the best players in the world at the time. That historic campaign is one of many reasons why his legacy is cemented in west London.

Premier League Stats Club Chelsea Matches 36 Goals 22 Assists 16

1 Mohammed Salah – 303

2017/18

Mohamed Salah, who features for the third time on this list, holds the record for the most FPL points from a midfielder. He became the first player to break the 300-point barrier — and this was in his first season at Liverpool. By scoring 32 goals and registering 10 assists, he was on fire, even picking up 11 points on the final day of the season to creep over the line.

Unsurprisingly, he was named Player of the Season, as he consistently sent defenders into a cold sweat. The Egyptian scored on the first day of the season — and then continued to do so week in and week out. It will forever be remembered as one of the greatest individual seasons — in Premier League and FPL terms.

Premier League Stats Club Liverpool Matches 36 Goals 32 Assists 10

