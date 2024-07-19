Highlights Balance squad funds evenly across positions

Utilize last season's attack and defence data

Analyze pre-season form & rotations for profitable picks

Give yourself enough captaincy options in the early weeks

Consider rotating cheap goalkeepers

For 99% of Fantasy Premier League players, the season starts in early August, a couple of weeks before the actual Premier League season kicks off. A work email with the code to join the new league does the rounds, or a group WhatsApp asking if “anyone’s up for it this year?” hits your phone. Sound familiar? But the fact is, any serious FPL player begins preparations the minute players report for preseason. Who’s been training well? What formations are managers using in friendlies? Which players are clubs looking to bring in from other leagues? How have those playing at Euro 2024 and the Copa America performed - and will they carry that form (or lack of it) into the new season?

These are all legitimate questions and the answers can only be found by scouting effectively. Doing so will only have a positive impact on the decisions you’ll make in the lead-up to gameweek 1. Every FPL manager starts the season with a £100m budget and 15 players to choose. But where should you be spending that money? Should you opt for three premium attackers at the expense of your midfield and defence? Perhaps a powerhouse midfield, budget defenders and one premium forward to lead the line? Maybe it’s best to spread your budget evenly across your entire team. Here's our suggested starter squad for the new season.

Goalkeepers

FPL managers have two choices when it comes to selecting goalkeepers. Opt for a ‘set and forget’ expensive option or select two 4.5 rotating budget goalkeepers. Sure, clean sheet points might be less likely with cheaper options, but save and bonus points are usually higher – Jordan Pickford and Bernd Leno were both in the top 3 for total goalkeeper points last season.

Dean Henderson - 4.5

Crystal Palace ranked top 5 for goals conceded, expected goals conceded and clean sheets last season. Many expected him to come in at 5.0 and he feels like an early season bargain to make the most of.

Mark Flekken - 4.5

Brentford might not be the best at the back but Flekken seems to have a good fixture every time Henderson has a tough one and finding the best rotating pair has to be the main objective here.

Defenders

Last season Arsenal were head and shoulders above the rest and as expected their defenders have all seen price rises. They’re still worth the investment but are perhaps better spared for later in the season when their fixtures improve.

Best Defence - 2023/24 Premier League Season Rank Club Goals Conceded xGC Clean Sheets 1 Arsenal 29 28.4 18 2 Man City 34 35.9 13 3 Liverpool 41 46.2 10 4 Everton 51 56.1 13 5 Crystal Palace 58 53 10

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7.0

A price drop but still a higher ceiling than any other defender with his goal and assist threat. Liverpool have the best fixtures of all the top teams and I expect Alexander-Arnold to hit the ground running with a new manager in charge.

Ian Maatsen - 5.0

Unai Emery usually allows one of his full backs to essentially play as a winger in possession and I expect this to be Maatsen given his style of play, which brought him huge plaudits at Dortmund last season. It’s a case of when not if he is first choice left back but after spending big money on the 22-year-old and signing him to a six-year contract, I expect him to be in the XI come gameweek 1. Pre-season will give us a good indication.

Dan Burn - 4.5

With the signing of Lloyd Kelly and Lewis Hall’s end of season form, we can’t be sure Burn will be a starter going forward, so pre-season scouting will be essential. Regardless, covering a strong Newcastle back line is essential given their favourable fixtures.

Lewis Dunk - 4.5

In Fabian Hürzeler, Brighton have a manager with a very good reputation and a track record of keeping clean sheets. Dunk offers goal threat and always does well in the bonus points system.

Ashley Young - 4.5

Like Burn, this is a case of covering a good defence on the cheap. Whilst James Tarkowski at 5.0 is the better pick, pick an Everton full back if money is tight. Young started 31 games last season, can play left or right back and has recently signed a one-year extension. Dyche seemingly plans to play him.

Midfielders

This season we’ve seen big price rises for popular assets from last time out; Cole Palmer has equaled the second biggest increase in FPL history and is now 10.5, Bukayo Saka is 10.0 and Phil Foden is now the same price as Kevin de Bruyne at 9.5. Between our midfielders and forwards, we have eight attacking spots with only seven making their way into our XI as most managers opt for a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2. Covering one of the main players (ideally the talisman) from one of the five best attacks is optimal but not always possible with budget restraints.

Best Attack - 2023/24 Premier League Season Rank Club Goals xG Big Chances =1 Man City 96 81.9 124 =1 Liverpool 86 89.4 130 3 Newcastle 85 77.1 134 4 Arsenal 91 77.4 113 5 Chelsea 77 75.3 122

Mohamed Salah - 12.5

For those going without Haaland, captaincy options elsewhere should be your focus and Salah often offers the best alternative. Liverpool also have the best opening fixtures of all the top teams.

Phil Foden - 9.5

Underpriced for me and should have been billed the same as Saka (10.0) and Palmer (10.5). The new Bonus Points System (BPS) benefits Foden more than anyone else based on last season's data with +1 in the BPS for winning a foul and +2 for a shot on target.

Anthony Gordon - 7.5

Newcastle created more big chances than any other team last season. Doubling up on their attack with good fixtures from the off feels like a smart play.

Christopher Nkunku - 6.5

A cheaper route to the Chelsea attack for those that can’t afford Palmer – 4.0 cheaper. We can’t expect him to match Palmer’s points but if he stays fit he could come close, especially if he plays as the number 9.

Matheus Franca - 4.5

Eight attackers shouldn’t cost much as they will spend most their time on your bench. Most 4.5 midfielders and forwards either don’t play or they’re defensive midfielders. Franca will be an impact sub for Palace but plays high and wide for a well- functioning attack.

Forwards

Erling Haaland now costs an FPL record high 15.0 and whilst the masses will still accommodate him, now is the time to weigh up an alternative route. There is no right and wrong answer here and managers should be encouraged to make a draft both with and without the Norwegian and then evaluate how big a sacrifice is being made. Can you cover captaincy with Salah? Does Foden’s inclusion for 5.5 less help cover his points? Is this an opportunity to own other good forwards for half the price?

Ollie Watkins - 9.0

He outscored Haaland last season and could come with the added appeal of taking penalties again this season now Douglas Luiz has left.

Alexander Isak - 8.5

A summer off and a proper pre-season should have been good for him. If he recreates his end of season form from last time out, he could be an early bandwagon if he produces against Southapmpton at home on the opening weekend.

Dominic Solanke - 7.5

Like Isak, the summer off strengthens his appeal to hit the ground running in Gameweek 1. When Bournemouth score you expect their number 9 to be involved and in Andoni Iraola they have a top coach who will continue to improve.

