Highlights Goalkeepers & defenders score higher BPS for clean sheets, saves, & recoveries, boosting FPL points.

Midfielders benefit from assists & creating big chances, but forwards score higher for goals.

Understanding BPS metrics can help shape your transfer targets & increase your FPL points.

The bonus points system (BPS) in Fantasy Premier League uses 32 metrics, supplied by Opta, that measure actions on the pitch and create an overall performance score for each player. The top three scoring players in this system receive bonus points at the end of the game. Understanding what contributes to a high bonus points system score can shape your transfer targets and improve your chance of earning additional points.

For 26 of the metrics, all players on the pitch can access the same points although defenders are less likely to score the winning goal (3 BPS) and forwards are less likely to earn 3 recoveries (1 BPS).

In six of the 32 metrics players earn different points based on their position. When scoring a goal, a goalkeeper or defender earns 12 BPS, a midfielder 18 BPS and a forward 24 BPS. Some might argue this is unfair knowing a defender goal for example is 1) Less likely and 2) Equally as important to the team. The bonus points system however rewards players for effectively doing what they’re on the pitch to do and it is often the case that it’s the forward's job to score goals.

Equally, it’s the primary job of a defensive player to keep the ball out of the net which is why goalkeepers and defenders are the only two positions who benefit from keeping a clean sheet earning 12 BPS, meanwhile only goalkeepers can save a penalty (12 BPS) and make a save (2 BPS).

How FPL Goalkeepers Earn Bonus Points

Clean sheets, saves and recoveries are the currency for goalkeepers. Interestingly, if your goalkeeper plays in a team that generally has a low overall possession it can be easier to score higher in the bonus points system. This is because the defenders in front of the goalkeeper are required to reach 30 attempted passes in order to score well in the bonus points system - and defenders in teams with low possession generally do not reach this figure. This paves the way for the goalkeeper to score better than his defensive teammates.

Saving a penalty comes with such a huge boost (15 BPS) that it’s rare to see a penalty-saving goalkeeper not earn at least one bonus point. Even if he picks up a yellow card (-3 BPS), makes an error leading to a goal (-3 BPS) and has a low pass completion, if he saves a penalty he’s likely to be rewarded.

Gameweeks 1-29 in 2023-24 season Bonus Points total BPS accumulative total Emi Martinez 14 527 Bernd Leno 13 600 Norberto Neto 12 500 Jordan Pickford 12 511 Alphonse Areola 11 509 Statistics correct as of 22-03-24

How FPL Defenders Earn Bonus Points

Clearances, blocks, tackles, recoveries, and interceptions are king for defenders. Earning a clean sheet (12 BPS) of course contributes whilst the main source of losing points in the bonus points system for defender are through yellow cards, red cards, own goals, conceding penalties and making errors that lead to chances and goals.

Historically, creative full backs that offer assist threat do well in the BPS because they pick up many of the points that an attacking midfielder would also earn. Successful open-play crosses, key passes, successful dribbles and creating big chances see a big boost to the scores of players like Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Gameweeks 1-29 in 2023-24 season Bonus Points total BPS accumulative total Kieran Trippier 20 574 Trent Alexander-Arnold 18 473 Cristian Romero 15 453 Pedro Porro 14 551 Oleksandr Zinchenko 13 382 Statistics correct as of 22-03-24

How FPL Midfielders Earn Bonus Points

Assists, high pass completion, creating big chances and making successful dribbles and tackles all contribute to a high bonus points system score for midfielders. Scoring a goal goes a long way too, but not as far as you might think. Remember goalscoring midfielders earn 18 points in the bonus points system for a goal, compared to 24 for a forward.

Despite this, with an extra FPL point for a goal than forwards get and an additional clean sheet point up for grabs, most wide forwards who are in fact listed as midfielders in FPL benefit overall from being a midfielder instead of a forward, even if their bonus points would in fact be a little higher.

Needless to say, attacking midfielders are more likely to score highly in the bonus points system than holding midfielders. Of course, this is reflected in the price and further demonstrates why defensive or holding midfielders are less desirable in FPL despite their on-pitch qualities. The main metrics that negatively affect midfielders' bonus points are yellow cards, red cards, conceding fouls and being tackled.

Gameweeks 1-29 in 2023-24 season Bonus Points total BPS accumulative total Pascal Gross 28 574 Douglas Luiz 25 611 Bukayo Saka 23 624 Mohamed Salah 23 503 Phil Foden 21 616 Statistics correct as of 22-03-24

How FPL Forwards Earn Bonus Points

As you might expect, forwards' bonus points are governed by goals (particularly match-winning goals) and assists, while they are punished for being offside and missing big chances.

Those that are more involved in the game earn points through their link-up play and by default create more chances and earn a higher pass completion. 30 attempted passes are needed to have a chance of scoring an additional 6 BPS and it’s not uncommon for a lone number 9 to fall well short of this total whilst his teammates in defence and midfield easily accumulate 30 attempted passes.

Gameweeks 1-29 in 2023-24 season GW1-29 2023/24 Bonus Points total BPS accumulative total Ollie Watkins 24 627 Erling Haaland 20 552 Dominic Solanke 17 430 Julian Alvarez 17 547 Carlton Morris 15 347 Statistics correct as of 22-03-24

The 32 metrics of the BPS

Action Playing 1 to 60 minutes 3 Playing over 60 minutes 6 Goalkeepers and defenders scoring a goal 12 Midfielders scoring a goal 18 Forwards scoring a goal 24 Assists 9 Goalkeepers and defenders keeping a clean sheet 12 Saving a penalty 15 Save 2 Successful open play cross 1 Creating a big chance 3 For every 2 clearances, blocks, interceptions (total) 1 For every 3 recoveries 1 Key passes 1 Successful tackle 2 Successful dribble 1 Scoring the winning goal 3 70 to 79% pass completion (at least 30 passes attempted) 2 80 to 89% pass completion (at least 30 passes attempted) 4 90% + pass completion (at least 30 passes attempted) 6 Conceding a penalty -3 Missing a penalty -6 Yellow card -3 Red card -9 Own goal -6 Missing a big chance -3 Making an error which leads to a goal -3 Making an error which leads to an attempt on goal -1 Being tackled -1 Conceding a foul -1 Being caught offside -1 Shot off target -1

Conclusion

Before buying any player it's always worth a quick check to see if there is a similar-priced option in the same team with a higher bonus points system score. A high bonus points system score is a good indication that a player regularly receives bonus points and these can really add up through a season. Don’t confuse overall bonus points with the accumulative BPS total - both should be judged on their own merit.

Finally, whilst a player is competing for those 3 maximum bonus points with the opposition, they’re also competing with their teammates which is why playing in lower scoring teams can often help a talismanic player, not only in FPL points but in bonus points too.