Only Mohamed Salah and Cole Palmer have more Fantasy Premier League points this season than Bryan Mbeumo, who has proved to be the best value attacker in the game. With 13 goals and three assists, it’s somewhat surprising he’s only in one in every three teams. Many have been put off by his tricky fixture run but Mbeumo is proving to be relatively fixture-proof as Brentford consistently cause the big boys problems. Mbeumo plays Manchester City, Liverpool and Spurs in his next four games but returns are still likely and we shouldn’t forget he's already scored against Newcastle, Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Eye test scouting and Daniel Munoz

Average position maps are a tool used by engaged FPL managers to get an edge on their more casual opponents and those watching Crystal Palace closely under Oliver Glasner will know Daniel Muñoz has always been his attacking outlet down the right with advanced positions from wing back. The Crystal Palace formation of a back three clearly suits the Colombian and when an FPL defender is consistently taking up wide forward positions in possession, we have to take note.

With his expected goals of 3.4 (the highest of all Premier League defenders), owners of Muñoz should count themselves unlucky to only have two goals this season. Palace sit top of the fixture ticker and 4.7 million is a bargain price for a player forecast to start earning big FPL points in the coming weeks.

Paitence is Key with Chelsea's struggles

The Blues were arguably the biggest disappointment of the festive period, earning a measly two points and scoring only two goals against Crystal Palace, Ipswich, Fulham and Everton. Of course, it was Cole Palmer who scored those two goals and he’s clearly still a brilliant FPL pick. But Chelsea’s slump begs the question: should we be offloading their players not named Cole Palmer?

Whilst investing in Enzo Maresca’s men isn’t easy to justify, holding players like Enzo Fernández and Nicolas Jackson feels like a sensible play with three good home fixtures in the next four. We’re often too quick to bump players out in FPL and expectations for lower priced players need to be managed. Patience is often rewarded in a game in which we’re quick to judge.

Forget Salah - Captain Alexander Isak

In weeks gone by, Salah has been a set-and-forget captain and there’s been no need to look elsewhere. But Salah facing a tough trip to Nottingham Forest, the team with the most clean sheets at nine, many will consider alternatives and rightly so. Newcastle, Chelsea and Manchester United all have good home fixtures and Alexander Isak, Cole Palmer and Bruno Fernandes are legitimate options.

£150m-rated Isak has returned in his last seven Premier League matches and has nine goals in that time. He is performing at the most consistent level we’ve seen since his arrival at St James’ Park. As the lone forward in a team with a dynamic midfield, fast and creative wide men playing at the top of their game in Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy, as well as full backs who are both excellent crossers of the ball in Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento, Isak is seeing a huge number of chances created for him now the Toon Army have clicked in to gear.

Isak not only has the output, but also the underlying statistics strengthen his case to be captained against Wolves. The Swede has clocked a higher XG than any other player in the last five gameweeks with 6.12XG and only Salah comes close with 6.01XG. These two really are a class apart at the moment, with third placed Luis Diaz way down with 2.25XG in the last five gameweeks.

New Manager Bounce for Moyes and Potter

Everton and West Ham have new managers at the helm and its familiar names in charge who will no doubt improve their teams, at least in the short term. David Moyes comes in for Everton during a very difficult fixture run but with three of the next four games at home (against Aston Villa, Brighton and Leicester) many will expect Moyes to earn a clean sheet or two. Everton were poor in attack under Sean Dyche and have only managed one goal in their last five league games. Whilst many expect Moyes to increase their goal threat, it feels too early to jump on an Everton midfielder or forward.

Expectations for West Ham to be a free-flowing attack under Graham Potter are much higher and his team selection in the FA Cup defeat to Aston Villa last Friday suggests West Ham will score more under Potter. Two home games versus Fulham and Crystal Palace are up next and with Jarrod Bowen out until February, Lucas Paquetá and Mohammed Kudus will surely be the main men for Potter. Both midfielders are priced at under 6.3 million and are sub 3% owned - good choices if shopping for a differential.

Assistant Manager Chip Prices and Strategy

FPL used their week off to reveal the prices for their newest chip. From Gameweek 24, FPL managers will be able to sign an Assistant Manager who will score points for their team over a three-gameweek window. Managers vary in price from 0.5–1.5 million and will eat into your current transfer allowance.

It’s too early to commit to the best time to use the chip, but most engaged managers will be waiting for the announcements of double gameweeks later in the season. Without doubt, this chip offers a higher upside to the others and any future chip strategy should be built around acquiring an Assistant Manager.

This weekly article will keep you up to date with the optimal times to be using chips but for now, we’re waiting to hear more about the rearranged Merseyside derby which will likely drop in to Gameweek 24 or 25, giving both Liverpool and Everton a double Gameweek. If it does, those with Triple Captain available will surely be looking to back Mohamed Salah. Gameweek 29 will also be a blank Gameweek for the two teams (and their league opponents) that reach the EFL Cup final and Gameweek 33 and 36 will be bigger doubles.

For more FPL tips from Gianni Butticè, watch his YouTube channel here.